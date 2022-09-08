Read full article on original website
Related
ohio.edu
Alumni News | Ryan Wagner turns his grad school, camera focus on mudpuppy salamanders
Ohio University alumnus Ryan Wagner has left a lot of footprints across the state of Ohio—most of them muddy ones along the streams that harbor some of his favorite research subjects: hellbenders and mudpuppy salamanders. While those footprints will wash away, his pursuit of wildlife is usually documented in...
ohio.edu
Faculty and staff invited to provide feedback on search for next VP for research and creative activity, dean of the Graduate College
Ohio University faculty and staff are invited to provide feedback on the search for the University’s next vice president for research and creative activity and dean of the Graduate College. On Friday, Sept. 16, representatives from Storbeck Search will hold a listening session from 9:00-10:00 a.m. in Schoonover 145...
ohio.edu
High school students immerse in media creation during summer workshop
Over the summer, 30 high school students had the opportunity to get a hands-on experience with media equipment and spaces at Ohio University. Held from July 26-29, the High School Media Workshop was hosted by the The School of Media Arts and Studies in Ohio University’s Scripps College of Communication. This year marked the return of the four-day overnight, on-campus format, as last year’s was shortened to one day due to the pandemic.
ohio.edu
Office of First-Year and Student Transitions seeks student leaders
Ohio University’s First-Year and Student Transitions Office is recruiting orientation leaders to support undergraduate orientation programs. OHIO depends on student orientation leaders to help welcome and guide incoming students and their families and guests through orientation. Through these roles, students develop valuable leadership and organizational skills, support incoming students as they transition to college life, and deepen their connections on campus.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ohio.edu
Ohio University awarded Intel grant funding, will serve as lead institution for Appalachian Semiconductor Education and Technical (ASCENT) Ecosystem
Intel has awarded Ohio University $3 million in grant funding to serve as the lead institution for the Appalachian Semiconductor Education and Technical (ASCENT) Ecosystem, a program that will create an inclusive workforce development and training program to cultivate the next generation of skilled technical professionals for Ohio’s emerging semiconductor industry.
ohio.edu
All majors invited to apply to the Law, Justice & Culture Certificate by Oct. 7
The Center for Law, Justice & Culture invites undergraduate students from all majors to apply for the Certificate in Law, Justice & Culture at Ohio University by Oct. 7. Enrollment in the certificate program is a competitive process modeled after selection for law and graduate schools. Students with an overall GPA of 3.4 or above are eligible for 25 slots per year. Students who do not meet the GPA requirement may submit an optional essay explaining their qualifications.
ohio.edu
Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism marks 50 years with speaker series
The Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism at Ohio University will celebrate its 50 years of service to professional journalism by hosting an academic speaker series featuring some of it most illustrious alumni. In 50 years, the Kiplinger Program has trained more than 3,000 journalists worldwide, more than 300 through...
cwcolumbus.com
Intel launch dominates discussions around Johnstown community
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — — Small-town America was on a big national stage Friday. A lot of attention was focused on the quaint community of Johnstown in Licking County, as people across the area watched history in the making from the Intel groundbreaking site, their home TVs or local restaurants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
columbusmonthly.com
Top Doctors 2022 Spotlight: OhioHealth Family Physician Kimberly Austin
I wanted to do everything! I didn’t want to limit myself to one system of the body, so I chose family medicine because it allowed me to do something different every day. I’ve had patients begin to weep in gratitude, just telling me how thankful they are to have felt seen and heard. Some have had concerns that others had dismissed. In those cases, I just listen, order tests and reassure our patients that we will do our best to try to figure out what was happening, while reminding them that we did not create the body, so sometimes the result is a lot of things that are not the problem but not a definitive answer as to what the problem is. That is the most rewarding part of my job. Connecting with patients and helping to give patients dignity, while hoping to educate and provide a level of understanding so that the patient is engaged and empowered to find their best health.
WSYX ABC6
People can get certain criminal records sealed or expunged this weekend in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's an effort this Saturday to help neighbors, but resources are available year-round. Franklin County Municipal Judge Jim O'Grady talked with ABC6/FOX28 about an effort. They are trying to get the word out about a program designed to help people seal and expunge criminal records for free.
Workers at Ohio women’s prison plan to picket working conditions
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Employees at a women’s prison in Marysville plan to protest working conditions within the facility. Unionized workers at the Ohio Reformatory for Women announced they will assemble picket lines outside the correctional facility on Monday in protest of what they called subpar working conditions — including understaffing, retention issues and excessive […]
myfox28columbus.com
Johnstown's new Chamber of Commerce welcomes 70 members; Intel will lead to new prospects
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Intel's landing in Licking County has had a major impact on Johnstown families and business owners. That's why the owners of two small businesses on Main Street decided to team up and launch the Johnstown Chamber of Commerce. "Whatever I have to do to help...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbus police policy change puts restrictions on serving warrants overnight
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police made a policy change on Thursday regarding when officers can execute arrest warrants for lower-level offenses. Police Chief Elaine Bryant sent a memo to the division stating officers cannot execute pre-planned arrest warrants at private homes for misdemeanor offenses, including domestic violence, and non-violent felony offenses between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., unless it is approved by a lieutenant or someone with a higher authority.
Fox 19
Pike County Massacre: A case history
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - It started back in 2016. Eight members of the Rhoden family were massacred execution-style in their Pike County homes. The victims are Christopher Rhoden, 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley.
Final 2 sentenced to prison for multi-state drug ring
HUNTINGTON, WV, (WVNS) – The final two of 19 defendants were sentenced to prison for their involvement in a drug ring bringing illegal substances into West Virginia. The two sentences were delivered today, September 7, 2022. They finish a case that secured convictions against all 19 defendants. An Ohio man and a Huntington woman were […]
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Columbus Area
If you're craving a mouthwatering steak in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're looking for a steakhouse with a classy old-school vibe, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been serving delicious steaks since 1955. Try the New York strip, ribeye, or bacon-wrapped filet mignon. They also have fantastic prime rib and oysters Rockefeller. As you eat your food, you can listen to live music in the evenings.
Ohio Is Getting the Country’s First Urban Via Ferrata
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Five miles northwest of downtown Columbus, Ohio, a once unremarkable limestone cliff is about to make an innovative mark on the world of outdoor recreation. The wall, part of...
WOUB
Athens County officials break ground on industrial building expected to bring new business and jobs to the region
THE PLAINS, Ohio (WOUB) — The first shovelfuls of dirt were turned Friday morning on a new industrial building that Athens County officials hope will bring around 100 good-paying jobs to the region. The 60,000-square foot building is going up on a patch of grassy field in the Bill...
cityscenecolumbus.com
The Columbus Italian Festival
A three-day celebration of the finest in food, entertainment and Italian culture on the grounds of St. John the Baptist Italian Church in Italian Village. Stop by and enjoy some delicious food, lots of entertainment, the Columbus Italian Parade, marching bands, rides, raffles, Bocce Ball Competition and more. The parade is on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Comments / 0