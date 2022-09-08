ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, OH

ohio.edu

High school students immerse in media creation during summer workshop

Over the summer, 30 high school students had the opportunity to get a hands-on experience with media equipment and spaces at Ohio University. Held from July 26-29, the High School Media Workshop was hosted by the The School of Media Arts and Studies in Ohio University’s Scripps College of Communication. This year marked the return of the four-day overnight, on-campus format, as last year’s was shortened to one day due to the pandemic.
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Office of First-Year and Student Transitions seeks student leaders

Ohio University’s First-Year and Student Transitions Office is recruiting orientation leaders to support undergraduate orientation programs. OHIO depends on student orientation leaders to help welcome and guide incoming students and their families and guests through orientation. Through these roles, students develop valuable leadership and organizational skills, support incoming students as they transition to college life, and deepen their connections on campus.
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Ohio University awarded Intel grant funding, will serve as lead institution for Appalachian Semiconductor Education and Technical (ASCENT) Ecosystem

Intel has awarded Ohio University $3 million in grant funding to serve as the lead institution for the Appalachian Semiconductor Education and Technical (ASCENT) Ecosystem, a program that will create an inclusive workforce development and training program to cultivate the next generation of skilled technical professionals for Ohio’s emerging semiconductor industry.
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

All majors invited to apply to the Law, Justice & Culture Certificate by Oct. 7

The Center for Law, Justice & Culture invites undergraduate students from all majors to apply for the Certificate in Law, Justice & Culture at Ohio University by Oct. 7. Enrollment in the certificate program is a competitive process modeled after selection for law and graduate schools. Students with an overall GPA of 3.4 or above are eligible for 25 slots per year. Students who do not meet the GPA requirement may submit an optional essay explaining their qualifications.
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism marks 50 years with speaker series

The Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism at Ohio University will celebrate its 50 years of service to professional journalism by hosting an academic speaker series featuring some of it most illustrious alumni. In 50 years, the Kiplinger Program has trained more than 3,000 journalists worldwide, more than 300 through...
ATHENS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Intel launch dominates discussions around Johnstown community

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — — Small-town America was on a big national stage Friday. A lot of attention was focused on the quaint community of Johnstown in Licking County, as people across the area watched history in the making from the Intel groundbreaking site, their home TVs or local restaurants.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Top Doctors 2022 Spotlight: OhioHealth Family Physician Kimberly Austin

I wanted to do everything! I didn’t want to limit myself to one system of the body, so I chose family medicine because it allowed me to do something different every day. I’ve had patients begin to weep in gratitude, just telling me how thankful they are to have felt seen and heard. Some have had concerns that others had dismissed. In those cases, I just listen, order tests and reassure our patients that we will do our best to try to figure out what was happening, while reminding them that we did not create the body, so sometimes the result is a lot of things that are not the problem but not a definitive answer as to what the problem is. That is the most rewarding part of my job. Connecting with patients and helping to give patients dignity, while hoping to educate and provide a level of understanding so that the patient is engaged and empowered to find their best health.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Workers at Ohio women’s prison plan to picket working conditions

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Employees at a women’s prison in Marysville plan to protest working conditions within the facility. Unionized workers at the Ohio Reformatory for Women announced they will assemble picket lines outside the correctional facility on Monday in protest of what they called subpar working conditions — including understaffing, retention issues and excessive […]
MARYSVILLE, OH
NewsBreak
10TV

Columbus police policy change puts restrictions on serving warrants overnight

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police made a policy change on Thursday regarding when officers can execute arrest warrants for lower-level offenses. Police Chief Elaine Bryant sent a memo to the division stating officers cannot execute pre-planned arrest warrants at private homes for misdemeanor offenses, including domestic violence, and non-violent felony offenses between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., unless it is approved by a lieutenant or someone with a higher authority.
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 19

Pike County Massacre: A case history

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - It started back in 2016. Eight members of the Rhoden family were massacred execution-style in their Pike County homes. The victims are Christopher Rhoden, 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WVNS

Final 2 sentenced to prison for multi-state drug ring

HUNTINGTON, WV, (WVNS) – The final two of 19 defendants were sentenced to prison for their involvement in a drug ring bringing illegal substances into West Virginia. The two sentences were delivered today, September 7, 2022. They finish a case that secured convictions against all 19 defendants. An Ohio man and a Huntington woman were […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Steak in the Columbus Area

If you're craving a mouthwatering steak in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're looking for a steakhouse with a classy old-school vibe, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been serving delicious steaks since 1955. Try the New York strip, ribeye, or bacon-wrapped filet mignon. They also have fantastic prime rib and oysters Rockefeller. As you eat your food, you can listen to live music in the evenings.
COLUMBUS, OH
outsidemagazine

Ohio Is Getting the Country’s First Urban Via Ferrata

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Five miles northwest of downtown Columbus, Ohio, a once unremarkable limestone cliff is about to make an innovative mark on the world of outdoor recreation. The wall, part of...
COLUMBUS, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

The Columbus Italian Festival

A three-day celebration of the finest in food, entertainment and Italian culture on the grounds of St. John the Baptist Italian Church in Italian Village. Stop by and enjoy some delicious food, lots of entertainment, the Columbus Italian Parade, marching bands, rides, raffles, Bocce Ball Competition and more. The parade is on Sunday at 1 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH

