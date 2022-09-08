ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Todd Boehly 'suggested Billy Gilmour should wait for his chance at Chelsea' rather than move to Brighton - while Thomas Tuchel told him Graham Potter 'would be perfect for his development', before German's shock sacking for Seagulls boss

Billy Gilmour's future at Brighton could be in limbo following Graham Potter's appointment as Chelsea manager last week. The Scotland international completed a £9million move to the AMEX stadium on deadline day after finding game time hard to find at Stamford Bridge and being initially left without a squad number.
