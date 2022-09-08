Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Neymar's strike and Donnarumma's penalty heroics take PSG top with win against Brest
Neymar scored his eighth goal of the season in Ligue 1 as Paris Saint-Germain beat Brest 1-0 at the Parc des Princes on Saturday to extend their unbeaten start and reclaim top spot. The result, secured after Gianluigi Donnarumma saved a late penalty from Islam Slimani, means Christophe Galtier's side...
MLS・
Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly "Has No Idea About Football", Says Mainz Sporting Director
Mainz sporting director Christian Heidel has taken aim at the Chelsea co-owner following his decision to fire Thomas Tuchel.
BBC
Juventus 2-2 Salernitana: Serie A game ends in incredible finale
Juventus scored a dramatic equaliser, had another goal ruled out by the video assistant referee and had two players sent off in an incredible finish to their draw with Salernitana. Salernitana led 2-0 at half-time through Antonio Candreva's volley and Krzysztof Piatek's penalty. But Bremer headed one back and Leonardo...
BBC
Jai Field: Wigan Warriors full-back voted rugby league writers' player of the year
Wigan Warriors full-back Jai Field has been named player of the year by the Rugby League Writers and Broadcasters Association. The 25-year-old joined the club for 2021 but had an injury-hit first season with the Cherry and Whites. Field went on to have a breakout season in 2022, however, scoring...
RELATED PEOPLE
Paul Merson Says Manchester United Made The Wrong Decision Hiring Erik Ten Hag
Ex-Arsenal star Paul Merson has said that Manchester United made the wrong decision hiring Erik Ten Hag and that they should have appointed Chelsea boss Graham Potter.
Cancellation of football fixtures means a chance for solidarity was missed | Jason Stockwood
Matches are a place of shared experience in an atomised world – they should have gone ahead following the Queen’s death
Comments / 0