Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Ventures and Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge deal marries the companies' love for crypto with the safety of more stable investments.
The hedge fund, run by president Donald Trump's former comms director, will use money from SBF to buy $40 million in crypto and hold it on its balance sheet.
CNBC
Here are the top concerns of ultra-rich investors in Asia-Pacific
A survey of 450 super-rich investors in the region revealed their most prominent concern is how to manage current market volatility and geopolitical risks and how to better diversify their portfolio to mitigate these risks. About 68% of the investors in Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan...
Futures point to higher open as focus shifts to inflation data
Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as investors positioned themselves for a crucial inflation reading this week that could determine the pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
Motley Fool
Why Coupa Software Stock Raced Higher This Week
Subscriptions are rising faster than revenue, which bodes well for the future. The company initiated a share buyback plan, which suggests the stock is undervalued. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Dubai will be home to the world’s largest net-zero carbon urban tech district
Architectural practice URB has been commissioned to engineer the world’s largest Urban Tech District along the Al Jaddaf Creekside in Dubai. “Rising population, urbanization and impacts of climate change are increasing the need for cities to be resilient, liveable and smart. Thus the creation of sustainable cities is no longer a choice, it has become a necessity. This requires planners with experience in designing and delivering sustainable communities,” says URB on its website.
Bristol-Myers Squibb, Carvana And Some Other Big Stocks Recording Gains In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning after recording gains in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving higher in today’s pre-market trading session. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI rose 19.7% to $1.55 in pre-market trading. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the company’s lead asset ROLVEDON (eflapegrastim-xnst) injection to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia.
CoinDesk
Argo Blockchain's Crypto Mining Margin Narrows to 20% as Natural Gas Prices Soar
Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Argo Blockchain's (ARB) self-mining margin narrowed to 20% in August as soaring natural gas prices increased the cost of energy at its Helios facility in Texas, the firm said Friday. Rampant energy costs at the facility, which uses electricity bought on the spot market, have eaten...
Here's Why Elon Musk's Continued Dogecoin Support Is Immoral
Elon Musk isn't helping less-wealthy investors by continuing to pump a high-risk crypto.
US News and World Report
Exclusive: Biden to Hit China With Broader Curbs on U.S. Chip and Tool Exports
WASHINGTON(Reuters) - The Biden administration plans next month to broaden curbs on U.S shipments to China of semiconductors used for artificial intelligence and chipmaking tools, several people familiar with the matter said. The Commerce Department intends to publish new regulations based on restrictions communicated in letters earlier this year to...
Energy Focus Recruits Lighting Industry Rising Star Lesley Matt as CEO
SOLON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI), a leader in sustainable, energy-efficient LED lighting control systems and products for the commercial, military, maritime and consumer markets, today announced that Ms. Lesley Matt will join the company as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective September 12, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005135/en/ Lesley Matt, CEO, Energy Focus, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
Dollar retreats as investors square up positions after steep gains
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to a more than one-week low on Friday as investors consolidated gains after a sharp rise against most currencies, ahead of a U.S. inflation report that could determine the size of the Federal Reserve's rate hike at this month's policy meeting.
TechCrunch
Alphabet’s Verily raises $1 billion as tech giants enter red hot healthcare sector
The round was led by Alphabet, the company said in its announcement. Verily also announced changes to its executive team that will go into effect January 2023. The company’s founder Andy Conrad will become executive chairman of the Verily board. Stephen Gillett, who is president of the company, will be promoted to CEO. Gillett initially joined Verily as an operational advisor and to lead the company’s cybersecurity efforts. At the time, he was co-founder and CEO of Chronicle, an Alphabet cybersecurity company that is now part of Google Cloud.
TechCrunch
Stanford moonshot promises near-term profitability with no-code magical mushrooms, ft. Plaid of X
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. As you can tell by the headline of this episode, this is a bonus episode all about Y Combinator Demo Day (and the terms we heard most often during the two-day affair).
FOXBusiness
Twitter whistleblower testimony, consumer price index, Oracle earnings top week ahead
Though corporate earnings will be light, investors will take in a slew of economic data in the upcoming week, including the consumer and producer price indexes and retail sales. It will also be a big week for Twitter as whistleblower Peiter "Mudge" Zatko is grilled on Capitol Hill by the...
TechCrunch
Open source startups have a natural growth model: PLG
BuildBuddy built its service to work with Bazel, an open source version of the Google developer tool Blaze, to pick an example from our coverage. Airbyte built its own open source code that it is monetizing, to highlight another. The trend of startups building open source code, and then a business atop it, or doing the latter while contributing to an extant open code base, is now common enough that we’ve published essays on TechCrunch+ strictly dealing with how to build open source startups. Hell, the topic is even cropping up in crypto circles lately.
Nature.com
Machine learning in project analytics: a data-driven framework and case study
The analytic procedures incorporated to facilitate the delivery of projects are often referred to as project analytics. Existing techniques focus on retrospective reporting and understanding the underlying relationships to make informed decisions. Although machine learning algorithms have been widely used in addressing problems within various contexts (e.g., streamlining the design of construction projects), limited studies have evaluated pre-existing machine learning methods within the delivery of construction projects. Due to this, the current research aims to contribute further to this convergence between artificial intelligence and the execution construction project through the evaluation of a specific set of machine learning algorithms. This study proposes a machine learning-based data-driven research framework for addressing problems related to project analytics. It then illustrates an example of the application of this framework. In this illustration, existing data from an open-source data repository on construction projects and cost overrun frequencies was studied in which several machine learning models (Python's Scikit-learn package) were tested and evaluated. The data consisted of 44 independent variables (from materials to labour and contracting) and one dependent variable (project cost overrun frequency), which has been categorised for processing under several machine learning models. These models include support vector machine, logistic regression, k-nearest neighbour, random forest, stacking (ensemble) model and artificial neural network. Feature selection and evaluation methods, including the Univariate feature selection, Recursive feature elimination, SelectFromModel and confusion matrix, were applied to determine the most accurate prediction model. This study also discusses the generalisability of using the proposed research framework in other research contexts within the field of project management. The proposed framework, its illustration in the context of construction projects and its potential to be adopted in different contexts will significantly contribute to project practitioners, stakeholders and academics in addressing many project-related issues.
Advancis Integrates Quanergy’s LiDAR-Based Solutions into WinGuard PSIM Software
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, announced today that Advancis will integrate Quanergy 3D LiDAR-based solutions into its WinGuard physical security information management (PSIM) software and the Advancis Open Platform (AOP). This will enable enhanced perimeter intrusion detection and people-counting applications for joint customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908006129/en/ Advancis Integrates Quanergy’s LiDAR-Based Solutions into WinGuard PSIM Software (Graphic: Business Wire)
Some retail traders are turning to gambling addiction centers after a wild 2-year ride for stocks - but clinicians' limited understanding of the condition and markets means help can be hard to come by
There's been an uptick in retail investors checking into gambling treatment centers. Treatment can be limited, as clinicians often don't understand the condition or the stock market. That's left some addicted traders discouraged – and sometimes diving back into the market. Matt Widmann, a 35-year-old commercial fisherman from Alaska,...
Crypto intermediaries should register with U.S. SEC, agency chair says
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Companies that help facilitate transactions in the cryptocurrency market should register with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) just like other market intermediaries, the agency's chair said on Thursday.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Slashing churn rates, visa side hustles, YC S22 Demo Day faves
A few weeks ago, I found a Twitter thread by Sam DeBrule, co-founder and head of marketing of Heyday, who explained how he and his co-founder reduced customer churn by improving their onboarding process. I sent him a DM asking if he’d adapt the thread for a guest post on...
