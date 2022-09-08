ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hard vs. Soft: Software may be eating the world, but hardware monetizes better

We work with a lot of software companies, the world seems to love them. There are 1,000 VCs in the US and they all seem enamored of investing in software companies. The benefits are clear. They do not need a lot of capital to get to revenue, with big cash infusions really only needed to fuel growth, making this a highly capital efficient model.
AppleCare+ now allows unlimited device repairs, but is it worth it?

In context: AppleCare has evolved quite a bit over the years. When it was first introduced, it was more or less a two-year extension of your typical one-year warranty for a relatively fair one-time payment. It recently received a slight name change (AppleCare+) and moved to a subscription-like service, making it more like an insurance policy than an extended warranty.
Intel and Broadcom show off Wi-Fi 7 reaching 5Gbps

What just happened? Intel and Broadcom held the first successful demonstration of a "cross-vendor" Wi-Fi 7 connection this week. The event marks a milestone on the road to the next major step in Wi-Fi standards. Wi-Fi 7 (also known as 802.11be) devices will likely become more common over the next few years.
Intel holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Ohio-based semiconductor complex

Why it matters: United States President Joe Biden and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger were on hand for Friday's much anticipated groundbreaking ceremony in New Albany, Ohio. The event marked the kickoff of Intel's state-of-the-art semiconductor facilities project following the recently enacted Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) and Science Act. The 1,000-acre site has enough real estate to support up to eight fabrication plants.
2023 Genesis GV60: A Gadget on Wheels

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Newcomers in an established industry like the automotive space have to go above and beyond to make a lasting and strong first impression. When Korean luxury brand Genesis landed on the scene six years ago, it showcased quality on par with the benchmark-setting Germans, but at a price that had car shoppers drooling. However, good value isn't the only thing Genesis has going for it, as it is now shifting towards electric vehicles that are loaded with cool tech.
Grab a lifetime license of Microsoft Office 2021 Professional for 82% off

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. If you use Word, Excel, and other Microsoft Office tools regularly, subscribing to Office 365 may be a no-brainer. But if you are not in that camp, buying an Office license outright is a good alternative, with no recurring fees involved, especially if it's a one-time purchase at a hefty discount like this deal.
Why some PCIe 5.0 SSDs are limited to 10 GBps, while others can hit 12.4 GBps

In brief: A handful of SSD manufacturers including Corsair, Goodram and Gigabyte have announced PCIe 5.0 x4 SSDs in recent months, all based on Phison's E26 controller. Corsair and Goodram said their drives can reach sequential speeds of up to 10,000 MB/s but Gigabyte's Aorus is able to push the boundary to 12,454 MB/s. What gives?
