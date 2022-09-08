TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Newcomers in an established industry like the automotive space have to go above and beyond to make a lasting and strong first impression. When Korean luxury brand Genesis landed on the scene six years ago, it showcased quality on par with the benchmark-setting Germans, but at a price that had car shoppers drooling. However, good value isn't the only thing Genesis has going for it, as it is now shifting towards electric vehicles that are loaded with cool tech.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO