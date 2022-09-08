ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernard Shaw, Legendary CNN Anchor And Pioneering Black Journalist, Dies At 82

By Bruce C.T. Wright
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PtdlP_0hnApLJn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KsWEv_0hnApLJn00

CNN anchor Bernard Shaw pictured in 2000 in Atlanta. | Source: Erik S. Lesser / Getty

B ernard Shaw, a veteran journalist and award-winning cable news anchor whose unwavering command of current events helped open doors for other Black broadcast journalists, died Thursday morning at the age of 82. His followed complications from pneumonia that were not related to COVID-19, Shaw’s family said in a statement.

Shaw, who rose to prominence as the face of CNN for more than 20 years after becoming one of the then-upstart network’s first news anchors, gained the collective trust of America as he reported on myriad history-making moments in the U.S. as well as around the world. His death was first reported by CNN .

From covering the Gulf War in Iraq to moderating presidential debates, Shaw and his legendary career as CNN’s first chief anchor made him a household name from the time he began working at the network in 1980 until he retired in 2001.

“Even after he left CNN, Bernie remained a close member of our CNN family providing our viewers with context about historic events as recently as last year,” Chris Licht, CNN Chairman and CEO, said in a statement Thursday.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

