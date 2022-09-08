Read full article on original website
Related
kmmo.com
PUBLIC MEETINGS SCHEDULED AT SEVERAL MISSOURI STATE PARKS AND HISTORIC SITES
Team members from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend informational meetings throughout the state to provide their input and comments and to ask questions about the park and its operations. The meeting locations and times are as follows:. · Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site Open House, 1-2 p.m.,...
Pyle Named New Finance Director for City of Sedalia
Tuesday night's City Council meeting led off with a public hearing to officially close out the $500,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) that was used to help build the new Olen Howard Workforce Innovation Center on the SFCC campus. The hearing was designed to let the public know what the...
Bat on the loose in the Missouri State Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri House Communications Office released information regarding a bat 🦇 loose in the Capitol on Friday. And before you ask, it has nothing to do with 🧛🏽♂️ vampires, or does it? “There was some excitement in the Missouri State Capitol today in the form of a bat flying up and down the hallways, around the...
Third Ward Councilman Richardson Resigns From Sedalia Council
Sedalia City Council members and staff said farewell to Third Ward Councilman Lucas Richardson Tuesday night after he announced his resignation from Council, due to him moving out of the City Limits. Mayor Andrew Dawson paid tribute to Richardson by presenting him with a plaque and some glowing remarks. City...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sedalia Man Sentenced in Robbery At Casey’s
On the evening of January 15, 2020, an individual attempting to conceal his identity entered Casey’s General Store located at 716 West 16th Street. After making his way past a customer in the store he brandished a hand hatchet or small axe type instrument, eventually striking the cash register as he demanded the cash from the store. Officers with the Sedalia Police Department were able to promptly develop and contact a suspect located at his home. A search of the suspect’s home and subsequent canvas of the area by officers and detectives yielded multiple items of evidentiary value. Freddie M. Thomas, Jr., age 52, of Sedalia, was arrested and subsequently charged with Robbery in the First Degree, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 10th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 19-year-old Centralia man for reckless conduct, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, and reckless driving. Tahj Billberry of Hickory Ridge Court was taken to the Marion County Jail. A 20-year-old Higginsville, Missouri man has been returned to the Marion County Jail on an outstanding felony failure...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE OFFICERS CLEARED IN MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND SHOOTING IN SEDALIA
Sedalia Police Officers involved in a shooting with a man on May 29 were cleared of any wrong doing. According to the Sedalia Police, officers responded to the 700 block of West Broadway from a report of a man with a gun. After officers arrived they discovered that Masen Moore was wanted on a number of felony warrants and a felony parole violation. This would have prohibited Moore from possessing a gun.
kmmo.com
RANDY G. “RANDY” WILSON
Randall G. “Randy” Wilson, 75, of Marshall, MO, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in Brunswick. Memorial graveside services with military rites will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society, in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home, and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summer’s Pharmacy Hosting Sensory-Inclusive Vaccination Event
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has partnered with Kulture City and Summer's Pharmacy to hold a sensory-inclusive vaccination event on Friday, September 16 in Sedalia and Warrensburg. Vicky Davidson, executive director for the Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council is quoted in the MDHSS release as saying, "We are...
Lawsuit on recreational pot in Missouri nears end
Lawyers for a Missouri woman suing to block a recreational marijuana ballot measure panned the top state election official's involvement and claimed the proposal is unconstitutionally broad during Thursday court arguments.
Sedalia Police Reports For September 9, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Tuesday afternoon, the Sedalia Police Department took a report of someone violating an order of protection in the 1200 block of South Stewart. After investigation, charges are being requested against the suspect. Sedalia Police initiated a traffic stop on a...
Network With Local Businesses & Find A New Job in Warrensburg
You can network with local businesses and even find a new career or job at Warrensburg Parks and Recreation's Community Job Fair on Wednesday, September 14. The job fair at the Warrensburg Community Center will be held from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay Street. Warrensburg Parks and Recreation says, "Local Warrensburg businesses and organizations are hiring and ready to help you make your next career decision."
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE POLICE INVESTIGATING THREATS MADE TOWARDS A BOONVILLE SCHOOL
Threats have been made against a Boonville Public School. According to the Boonville Police Department, an investigation is occurring on Friday, September 9 due to the threats. There will be an increased police presence around Boonville Schools. Boonville PD is requesting anyone with information from social media posts or messages...
Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock
Osage Beach police are trying to find out what killed a person whose body was found under a boat dock on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Charges dropped against suspect in Lake of the Ozarks shooting
Charges have been dropped against a man accused of taking part in a shootout at the Bagnell Dam strip last summer. The post Charges dropped against suspect in Lake of the Ozarks shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jeff City Man Dies in Personal Watercraft Accident at LOTO
A Jefferson City man died Wednesday in a personal watercraft accident that occurred at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2011 Kawasaki personal watercraft, operated by 62-year-old Russell J. Rauba of Jefferson City, was at the five-mile maker on the main channel of the lake just after noon, when the Kawasaki hit a wave and became airborne. Rauba impacted the vessel upon landing, then slid off the personal watercraft and lost consciousness.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For September 9, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the night of September 2nd, Deputies were dispatched to the 30000 block of Boonville Road for a call about shots fired. Officers made contact with the victim, who stated he heard a number of shots being fired in or around his residence. The victim later located one round that had entered the residence, and was lodged in the upstairs ceiling, damaging the ceiling and woodwork. There are no suspects at the time of the report. No other damage was located at the time of the call.
KRMS Radio
One Injured in Accident on Westbound-54 in Miller County
Improper loading of a unit being towed is being blamed for a one-vehicle accident on westbound-54 near Tollwood Road in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened Saturday afternoon causing the pickup driven by Larry Skinner, of Nelson, Missouri, to fishtail before overturning and coming to rest upright off the roadway. Nelson was wearing a seat belt and escaped with moderate injuries. He was treated at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER DUE IN COURT
A 44-year-old Marshall man who was the subject of a manhunt following two shootings nearly three years ago in Saline County and charged with murder and other felonies has a court proceeding scheduled. Terrelle Palmer is alleged to have shot four people at two different residences. One of the victims...
grainvalleynews.com
Good News: Grain Valley Fair kicks off Friday
After months of planning, the Grain Valley Fair and Community Parade will be held this wekeend, Friday, September 9th and Saturday, September 10th behind the Grain Valley Community Center. The fun begins at 4:00pm on Friday, as the carnival midway and vendor booths open. The Beer Garden opens at 5:00pm, with bands beginning at 5:30pm through 11:00pm.
Awesome 92.3
Sedalia, MO
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
987K+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://awesome923.com
Comments / 0