Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez
As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
The migrating Magpie comes home for Boxing Day
With the Premier League scheduled to return in less than 24 hours, one of the more exciting (or exhausting, depending on your perspective) windows begins on January 1st. Newcastle are in a unique position now as a club with flexible financial means to afford marquee transfers. On the flip side, they are competing for the European spots and are not likely to be considered a destination where top English clubs can send loanees to accumulate valuable minutes.
Tuesday December 27th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Sky Blue News: Leeds Build Up, Erling 800?, Vinny Picks Ronnie, and More...
Manchester City are in the thick of their holiday fixtures. Next up for Pep Guardiola’s men is a trip to Yorkshire to face Leeds United. Sky Blue News has all the headlines as we ready for a mid-week match in the Premier League. Erling Haaland and two Man City...
Jorginho a ‘prime target’ for Newcastle United in January — report
A throwaway line at the end of an unrelated story from the Daily Mail claims that Newcastle United have made Chelsea Vice-captain Jorginho their “prime target” for the January transfer window. It’s just two lines, so there isn’t much depth to the story, even by the Mail’s standards,...
Everton 1-1 Wolves: Live Blog & How to Watch | Level at halftime
45’ - Hwang almost gets in the box but between Mina and Patterson the danger is cleared. One minute to be added on, and the Toffees are not really trying to go forward and the crowd are quite unhappy as Pawson blows for halftime. 43’ - Moutinho goes in...
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Liverpool
Following up a 2-1 victory over Brighton and shove Albion way back in November, Villa host Liverpool on Boxing Day in what’s sure to be an intriguing match. Given the gulf of time between matches, current form doesn’t necessarily reflect upon the last few matches, but it’s worth noting that Liverpool did slap around Southampton 3-1 back on November 12th at Anfield. Players to look out for include, but shouldn’t be limited to Mohamed Salah on the right wing, Darwin Nunez at forward, and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. They currently sit 6th in the table to Villa’s 12th.
On This Day (26 December 2000): Reid’s Sunderland move into top three in the Premier League!
We’d already gone from scrapping to avoid the drop to the third tier in May 1995 to seventh in the Premier League precisely four years later, and it was anyone’s guess where we would go from here. Could we kick on, or would the bubble burst?. Peter Reid...
Christmas Greetings from the Boss and the Reds
As Liverpool gear up for a return to the Premier League with Aston Villa on schedule for Boxing Day, Jurgen Klopp addressed fans in a Christmas Day video special. Klopp revealed that he is a regular watcher of the film Love Actually at Christmas time. He also discussed how 2022 was successful for Liverpool, starting with the Carabao Cup final and the FA Cup final.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, December 26
Yes, indeed, Spurs are playing again. Oh how long it has been! I really do miss watching this team struggle to create a shot on target. I really do. How long did we go without Spurs football? Answer: TOO LONG. But now it is back! And all of you will...
Bellingham Remains Liverpool’s Main Summer Target
Liverpool Football Club waited until the day after Christmas to give their supporters a new gift. They announced the winter signing of Dutch attacker Cody Gakpo on Boxing Day after the team won their match against Aston Villa. While the new player is scrutinized and his possible position in the...
Klopp Talk: “We Are Really Looking Forward to What Is Coming Up”
While it was disappointing for Liverpool to lose their first game back after the World Cup, there are few lessons to be drawn from a narrow defeat to Manchester City in the League Cup, and the main focus was always on the first game back in the league this month.
Match Report: Leicester City 0 - 3 Newcastle United
Leicester City dropped all three points in their Boxing Day fixture against Newcastle United by a score of 3-0 at the King Power. All three goals came in the first half via goals from Chris Wood, Miguel Almiron, and Joelinton. City dominated possession, but in the most Puelesque way possible, and never seriously threatened to score.
Official: Liverpool Agree Deal for £37M Dutch Attacker Cody Gakpo
The consensus opinion is that Liverpool have plenty of attacking talent on hand but are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements. Which means that nobody was really expecting a major attacking signing from the club, and in the January window no less. Today is appears that’s exactly what we’re going...
Everton 1-2 Wolves: Instant Reaction | Last minute heartache!
Everton are beginning the World Cup imposed second half of the season with their backs to the wall. They had a successful trip down under and beat both Celtic and Sydney in a mini tournament more than a month ago. That was an improvement on their domestic work which was sad reading: 3 wins, 5 draws and 7 losses in the 15 league games, along with an atrocious defeat to Bournemouth in the League Cup.
Klopp Talk: Win at Villa “Exactly What We Wanted”
In his post-match press conference following Liverpool’s 3-1 away win against Aston Villa, manager Jürgen Klopp was all smiles reflecting on an imperfect game. Asked to discuss the overall performance, and what it means to return to league play, Klopp was clear that he:. Loved it. In a...
The Opposition View: Everton vs Wolves | Blues look to unwrap three points on Boxing Day return
As the holiday season is coming and going, Premier League football is returning with a swath of Boxing Day matches—including the Blues hosting Wolverhampton in a game where both sides need three points something fierce. While Wolves sit firmly at the bottom of the League table currently, they have hired a new boss—Julen Lopetegui—and are looking to save their campaign this winter window.
Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest: Reds return to Premier League action with comfortable win
Manchester United marked their return to Premier League action with a comfortable 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both scored in a routine first half, and Fred iced the cake with a third late in the second. The win brings United within a point of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.
Graham Potter happy for ‘step forward’ by Chelsea, worried for Reece James reinjury
The weather was fairfly frightful, but Chelsea’s fire was quite delightful as we produced a solid overall performance on Boxing Day+1 at Stamford Bridge tonight — certainly in the first half — and beat AFC Bournemouth rather easily, 2-0. Of course, we “should” be beating any newly...
Reading vs Swansea City: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading return to action following a mini-break as they take on Swansea City, who will be keen to take something back to South Wales. The Royals had initially gone 2-0 up in the reverse fixture earlier this season before the Swans turned it around to clinch a 3-2 victory, with Paul Ince’s side failing to perform well throughout the evening despite taking the lead.
