Sorry, Dak Prescott: Cowboys fans are right to worry about injury
Dallas Cowboys fans can finally relax, as quarterback Dak Prescott’s injury was apparently nothing to worry about long-term. Prescott and Dallas take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to open the season on Sunday Night Football. It’s a tough draw for the Cowboys, who are already reeling along the offensive line with Tyron Smith out long-term.
Von Miller makes shocking admission after his Buffalo Bills destroy former team Los Angeles Rams
VON MILLER may have only played in Los Angeles for half a season, but clearly it still feels like home. The now-Buffalo Bill returned to California to face the Rams in a dominant 31-10 NFL season opening win on Thursday night. Miller admitted this homecoming of sorts prompted "a lot...
Gisele Is Reportedly PISSED That Tom Brady Un-Retired From Football After He Promised To Focus On Family
Remember when every NFL fan was freaking out a couple of weeks back, because Tom Brady was not at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp?. There were rumors circulating that he was in the Bahamas with his family, that he and Gisele were going through a divorce, and even that he was taking time off to compete in The Masked Singer.
theScore
Report: Steelers believe Watt suffered torn pec
The Pittsburgh Steelers believe star pass-rusher T.J. Watt suffered a torn pectoral in Sunday's overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Watt reportedly will undergo tests on Monday to confirm the diagnosis. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year left in the fourth quarter and...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Gisele Bündchen's Reported Plans for NFL Sunday Are the Latest Clue There's 'Tension' In Her Marriage to Tom Brady
Tom Brady’s marital issues with wife Gisele Bündcen have been at the forefront of the start of the NFL season, and neither of them has come out to refute the reports. With Brady’s first game of the season on Sunday, it looks like his personal life will still be a hot topic. Over the years, the supermodel has been a supportive wife, often attending the games with their kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, along with his son Jack, 15, from a prior relationship with Bridget Moynahan. However, one Tampa Bay Buccaneers insider told People that this week’s football game might...
Bill Belichick admits he was very wrong about one comment from 2009
BOSTON -- It's a quote that's long been used as the guideline for how long Bill Belichick's career in coaching would last. It's also a quote that turned out to be inaccurate.The quote came from the NFL Network special "A Football Life" featuring Belichick, an episode which chronicled the coach and the Patriots behind the scenes throughout the 2009 season. In that episode, Belichick said, "I won't be like Marv Levy and coaching in my 70s. You won't have to worry about that." Now 70 years old and still the head coach (and de facto GM) of the New...
Julian Edelman says he doesn't want to play for anybody but the Patriots
Julian Edelman didn’t rule out an NFL comeback in an interview with WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” saying he can’t imagine playing for anybody but the New England Patriots.
MMA Fighting
Video: Le’Veon Bell demolishes Adrian Peterson with vicious knockout at Social Gloves 2
Le’Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson may have been an exhibition bout, but that didn’t stop Bell from throwing punches with bad intentions. In the battle between two former All-Pro NFL running backs at Social Gloves 2, Bell scored a massive fifth-round knockout of Peterson, dropping the 37-year-old with a heavy right hand in the bout’s closing minutes. Bell vs. Peterson was technically an exhibition bout, so there is no official winner, but watch highlights of the knockout below and judge for yourself.
ESPN
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will play in opener despite right ankle soreness
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite right ankle soreness that limited him in Thursday's practice, according to coach Mike McCarthy. "I don't have any concern about him playing," McCarthy said. McCarthy would not say whether Prescott had an MRI...
Packers Getting Key Offensive Weapon Back Before Game vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers might be without No. 1 wideout Allen Lazard for their season opener. On the bright side, tight end Robert Tonyan will suit up for Sunday's game. Tonyan doesn't have an injury designation for Week 1. Clearly, the tight end has made a fine recovery from a torn ACL.
Ravens dropped the ball in not paying Lamar Jackson
After months of tension, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to reach a new contract agreement before the season. While other quarterbacks such as Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson got big new deals this offseason, Jackson is still waiting on his. Now the 2019 NFL MVP will play this season […] The post Ravens dropped the ball in not paying Lamar Jackson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TMZ.com
Le'Veon Bell, Adrian Peterson Face Off At Weigh-In Ahead Of Boxing Match
Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell came face-to-face for the final time ahead of their highly anticipated boxing match on Saturday ... and they look ready to brawl!!. Peterson and Bell, two current/former(?) NFL running backs, both weighed in for the Social Gloves 2 event in Los Angeles ... and locked eyes with one another before they go to war in the ring.
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo still has a right shoulder injury
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy, unless he isn’t. Garoppolo, who is practicing against with the team after being relegated to pariah status for the first month of training camp, officially appeared on the injury report every day this week as having a right shoulder injury. He fully participated...
theScore
Report: Brady expected to retire after 2022 season
The 2022 campaign is expected to be the final of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's career, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Brady briefly retired following last season but returned to the Buccaneers 40 days later. Since rejoining the team, he's remained mum on how long he plans to continue playing. The veteran told reporters in July that he's taking a "year-to-year" approach.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles
Commanders RB J.D. McKissic voiced confidence in QB Carson Wentz given he was once an MVP candidate with the Eagles. “I’m trying to remind guys that he was an MVP candidate,” McKissic said, via Ben Standig of The Athletic. “So, we’re excited about him. He looks great and he’s doing great.”
Darren Waller contract: Raiders sign star TE to extension at the buzzer
The Raiders inked their star tight end Darren Waller to a contract extension just days before the 2022 season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. Waller is one of the best tight ends in football, when healthy. However, his health has been a major concern in recent seasons. Yet, the...
Bills vs. Rams on TNF: Watch Fans Get Into Intense Brawl
Last night, the Buffalo Bills gave the Los Angeles Rams all they could handle in the NFL‘s 2022 debut. The Buffalo Bills nearly doubled the Rams in total yardage (413 to 243), and the final score ended up 31-10 after a tied 10-10 halftime score. However, the on-field Bills’ mauling of the Rams wasn’t the only brawl that happened at SoFi Stadium last night.
ESPN
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel prepared for challenge of debuting against the New England Patriots' Bill Belichick
MIAMI -- There are easier coaching debuts than the one the Miami Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel has coming up this weekend. McDaniel faces the NFL’s winningest active coach in the New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick in Sunday’s regular-season opener (1 p.m. E.T., CBS) in Hard Rock Stadium.
AOL Corp
Raiders owner faces game day choice: 'Makes no sense'
Mark Davis doesn’t think he should have to choose. It’s a very, very tough decision the Las Vegas Raiders and Aces owner is facing, too. The Aces are set to host Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday afternoon following their win over the Seattle Storm. It will mark their second finals appearance in franchise history, and the first since relocating to Las Vegas and Davis took over as the owner.
