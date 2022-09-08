Read full article on original website
Scott Frost fired as Nebraska coach following 1-2 start
LINCOLN, Neb. — (AP) — Nebraska fired Scott Frost on Sunday, the situation so dire in the once-proud football program that athletic director Trev Alberts made the move only three weeks before the coach's contract buyout would have been cut in half. The Cornhuskers lost 45-42 to Georgia...
Kearney Hub
Omaha's newest golf gem, Lost Rail, debuts to Nebraska
OMAHA -- Lost Rail was waiting to be found. Omaha’s newest golf club – for members and their guests only -- is coming out of the box this month as if the course has been around for a century. The time reference is intentional. Omaha Country Club in...
Nebraska Football: The case for firing Scott Frost today
The Nebraska football program is in a state of flux even if the program isn’t officially in a state of flux. After the Huskers forgot to bring anything resembling a defense to the game against Georgia Southern, the 45-42 loss to the Sun Belt team that won three games last year seems to have sealed Scott Frost’s fate.
WOWT
Nebraska Athletics fires Scott Frost as head coach of Huskers
Bennington goes on to win 33-10 to remain undefeated. Another tough opponent for Waverly. The Dragons are scoring a ton of points this season. WOWT Friday Night Fever: Bellevue West vs Westside. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:00 PM UTC. Westside hosting Bellevue West.
huskers.com
Live Nebraska Athletics Press Conference at 3 p.m.
At 3 p.m. (Central) on Sunday, Sept. 11, Nebraska Athletics will hold a live press conference with Nebraska Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Trev Alberts. The press conference can be viewed by clicking on the play button in the image above or by visiting the Huskers YouTube channel. Earlier on Sunday,...
saturdaytradition.com
Ochaun Mathis: Nebraska has 'a losing culture going on' that must be addressed
Ochaun Mathis joined Nebraska in the offseason, and his season with the Huskers has not gone as planned so far. The team is off to a 1-2 start, but Mathis has been solid with 15 tackles, 1.5 TFL and a sack. Unfortunately, Mathis will suit up for a second head...
saturdaytradition.com
Georgia Southern trolls Nebraska on social media following road win in Lincoln
Georgia Southern rolled into Lincoln and knocked off Nebraska Saturday night, and the Eagles are taking time to enjoy this win. Despite playing at home in Memorial Stadium, the Huskers were unable to generate much defensive pressure on the Eagles. Though Georgia Southern did have some miscues, the offense scored time and time again and eventually landed the knockout blow at 45-42.
KETV.com
WATCH: Huskers' head coach Scott Frost, post-loss press conference
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska fell to Georgia Southern in Saturday's matchup at Memorial Stadium, 45-42. With a constant back-and-forth game up until the last minute, hear what head coach Scott Frost had to say about the team's performance. You can find complete coverage and highlights of the game here.
etxview.com
License plate readers remain subject of controversy, confusion in Nebraska despite law
Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies patrolling Interstate 80 on Sept. 1 pulled over a GMC Acadia that was linked to a Grand Island fraud case earlier in the day — occupied by four Los Angeles residents who had allegedly used a stolen credit card and ran up a five-figure bill at a Best Buy in the central Nebraska city.
HuskerExtra.com
Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Georgia Southern on Saturday. Scott Frost’s Nebraska tenure now includes another ugly loss. The Cornhuskers lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern on Saturday night as the Eagles became the third Sun Belt team to beat a Power Five opponent in Week 2.
Corn Nation
Volleyball: #2 Nebraska vs. Long Beach State Preview
#2 Nebraska (6-0) vs Long Beach State (4-1) When: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 3:00 pm (CT) Nebraska fans will see a couple familiar faces on the Long Beach State court and bench this afternoon. Former Husker middle, Callie Schwarzenbach is a starting for the Beach and former associate head coach for Nebraska, Tyler Hildebrand is the Head Coach. They are 4-1 in the season, with their lone loss to ranked Oregon, and boasting wins over Oregon State, Portland State, Boise State and Notre Dame. Maybe not a murderer’s row, but these are some good wins.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Airport to become official airport of the Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – During its August meeting, the Lincoln Airport Authority board of directors approved an agreement making the Lincoln Airport the official airport of Husker Athletics. United Airlines previously announced plans to add special flights to and from Lincoln for big football games. “We are happy to...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Nebraska
Here's where you can find them.
York News-Times
Drought continues to intensify across Nebraska, but there is rain on the horizon
Drought continued to worsen across Nebraska last week, especially in areas where it's most severe. According to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, more than 10% of the state is now in exceptional drought, up from just over 6% last week, and nearly 28% is in extreme drought, up from 20% last week.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island football edges out Norfolk
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island hosted Norfolk for their Friday night matchup. GISH wins a close one 20-16. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Lone Nebraska official on Oath Keepers’ membership list ‘very surprised’
Larry Langer said he quit years ago, but said he still believes in mission of group labeled as ‘extremist’ by ADL, others
World War II veteran's name now on Nebraska post office
OMAHA — The brick post office in Benson now bears the name of a Navy man with Omaha ties: World War II hero Charles Jackson French. Members of the French family and elected leaders attended a ceremony Friday celebrating naming the building for him. “If his parents and his...
klkntv.com
Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
klkntv.com
12 events for Nebraskans to usher in fall this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend, there’s plenty happening around the state to mark the tail end of summer and gear up for fall. » Head outdoors to soak up some of that last summer sun and smell the flowers before it’s too late, and where better to do that than Sunken Gardens here in Lincoln.
NebraskaTV
No Deere but Husker Harvest Days welcomes 70 new exhibitors
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Husker Harvest Days welcomes dozens of new exhibitors to this year's show, but the event will go on without one of the biggest names in agriculture as John Deere will not be on site. What visitors will see are red combines built in the Big...
