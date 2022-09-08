Read full article on original website
HyperX Armada 27 QHD gaming monitor has a 1440p screen, 1 ms delay & 165 Hz refresh rate
Game with the best of them when you have the HyperX Armada 27 QHD gaming monitor. Not only does it come with a desk mount to get you set up in no time, but it also has seriously impressive specs. From its 2560 x 1440 resolution to its 1-millisecond delay and 165 Hz refresh rate, this 27-inch diagonal IPS widescreen monitor does it all. The high resolution supports immersive gaming, and its sharp image quality will truly mesmerize you. Offering low latency, it gives you that added boost to help you win. Easily mount it and adjust its position to get it just where you want. And use the ergonomic arms to freely move it horizontally or vertically. Finally, available in black, it’ll blend in with the rest of your setup.
HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam has AI enhancement, live lighting adjustment & auto framing
Improve your next video call when you have the HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam. Boasting AI enhancement with HP Presence, it offers features like lighting adjustment and auto framing. Not only that, but it also automatically reduces noice, and its dual microphones ensure others hear you clearly. Its cutting-edge sensor delivers improved image quality, and you’ll enjoy the crystal-clear 4K resolution. Providing an HDR conferencing experience, this pro-grade webcam offers color correction so you look great at all times. Moreover, its 18 mm F2.0 large lens also helps you maintain your high-quality look. Concentrate on the presentation at hand, change your background so others focus on you, and keep documents looking nice and clear thanks to keystone correction. Finally, you can mount it virtually anywhere using the stand or a tripod, and you can adjust it with the 360° swivel and 90° tilt.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 gaming headset has a ComfortMax design with 4 adjustment spots
Perform better when you game using the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 gaming headset. Boasting incredible sound quality, it also uses a ComfortMax system for, you guessed it, comfort. With 4 points of adjustability, it lets you find just the right position. Moreover, its lightweight design with AirWeave memory cushions ensures it’s comfortable to wear for hours, or days, on end. Furthermore, it has a broadcast-quality noise-canceling microphone that helps block out distracting background sounds. This ensures you communicate well with opponents and teammates in the game. Additionally, its 3.5 mm audio jack lets you use it with pretty much any platform. From PC to PlayStation and Xbox to Nintendo Switch, it even works with your mobile device! Choose from a black or white colorway depending on your gaming aesthetic.
Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse comes with the HyperScroll tilt wheel
Push the boundaries of gaming with the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse. This mouse comes with the HyperScroll tilt wheel that free-spins until its stopped. Additionally, you can also switch to tactile mode for more precision and satisfying feedback. In fact, the Razer Synapse will scroll the wheel automatically. This will shift from tactile to free-spin mode when you scroll faster. There is also the 13-zone Chroma lighting with full underglow. You can also customize each zone from over 16.8 million colors and countless lighting effects. This will let you experience greater immersion as they react dynamically with hundreds of Chroma-integrated games. The speed you get to enjoy with this mouse is about 25% faster than any other wireless tech. Streamline your setup and free one USB port easily with this jet-fast gaming mouse.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless PC gaming headset lets you hear 2 audio streams at once
Offering both 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth connectivity, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless PC gaming headset lets you listen to 2 audio streams simultaneously. Moreover, you can easily switch it up between PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Switch using USB-C connectivity. Designed with ClearCast Gen 2 AI noise cancellation and a bidirectional microphone, it lets you enjoy clear chats. Not only that, but Sonar Software also silences any annoying background noise. Additionally, its custom-designed high-fidelity speaker drivers and immersive 360° Spatial Audio truly provide a new level of gaming sound. Beyond all this, it also boasts a 38-hour battery life. And fast charging gets you 6 hours of use after only 15 minutes. Finally, its ComfortMax System gives you 4 points of adjustment for all-day gaming abilities.
D-TWS True Wireless Earbuds come with an interactive touchscreen case like no other
Take interacting with your earbuds to a new level with the D-TWS True Wireless Earbuds. These concept earbuds come with an interactive touchscreen. The on-screen visualization will not only let you see your headphone details—such as power and battery life—but also help you control audio. In fact, you can display information such as audio playback, switch audio, collection, download, and more settings, all by touch. Additionally, the triangular shape of the case makes it an attractive centerpiece for your desk. The case also entertains wireless charging via magnetic positioning. To add to this, the earbuds have a triangular form factor and can easily fit in your ear for anywhere use. With a dot light, they are super easy to identify even in the dark.
SteelSeries Arena 7 Speaker System is a pair of illuminated 2-way gaming speakers
Make your gaming setup do so much more with the SteelSeries Arena 7 Speaker System. Truly immersive, these 2-way speakers produce an accurate soundscape that’ll immerse you. Moreover, with an organic fiber subwoofer, mid-range drivers, and silk dome tweeters, they emit accurate audio. Additionally, these illuminated speakers boast up to 16.8 million RGB colors. What’s more, they react to your game’s action and music. With a straightforward design, they connect to PC, PlayStation, Mac, and more via USB, Bluetooth, optical, or 3.5 mm aux options. Furthermore, use the volume dial and multifunctional button to mute, pair via Bluetooth, and toggle the LEDs and headset. You can even adjust the stand to position the sound just how you want it. Finally, they also have 10-band Parametric EQ and Acoustical Echo Cancellation.
Sony DualSense Edge wireless controller for PlayStation 5 has a customizable design
Take your gameplay to new heights with the Sony DualSense Edge wireless controller for PlayStation 5. The beauty of this controller is the fact that it comes with an ultra-customizable design. In fact, this makes it a great way to take your gaming to new heights. Additional features of the controller include remappable buttons, tunable triggers and sticks, changeable stick caps, back buttons, and more. Thanks to the USB braided cable with lockable connector housing, this controller won’t slip out of your hands while you game. Along with the immersive features of the controller, you also get haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, motion controls and more in supported titles. Overall, it will make your PlayStation gaming experience a whole lot better.
HyperX Armada 25 FHD Gaming Monitor comes with the monitor head and ergonomic arm
Spend more time gaming with the HyperX Armada 25 FHD Gaming monitor. What makes the monitor a must-have is the fact that it comes with the monitor head and ergonomic arm right in the box. So you won’t have to search for a compatible desk mount. In fact, you can spend that time focusing on your game; thanks to the 240 Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. There’s also the Full HD resolution with vibrant colors that will help you enjoy the scenery while gaming. Additionally, the NVIDIA G-SYNC eliminates screen tearing, stuttering, and input lag. With the desk mount included, this monitor makes a great addition to your gaming setup. Furthermore, the IPS panel also looks good even at wide angles, which makes it great for multi-monitor setups.
SteelSeries Arena 9 gaming surround speaker system has a 6.5″ subwoofer for immersion
Bring your games to new heights with the SteelSeries Arena 9 gaming surround speaker system. Boasting true 5.1 surround sound, the system has a 6.5″ subwoofer that completely immerses you with just 1 USB connection. Altogether, the system includes 2 front speakers, 2 rear speakers, 1 dedicated center channel speaker, and 1 subwoofer. Moreover, the set includes 2 wireless rear speakers to provide connectivity from the front to the back of the room—cable-free. The 2-way speaker design includes organic fiber woofers for mid frequencies and silk dome tweeters for clear highes. And the illuminated speakers deliver 16.8 million RGB colors that react to your onscreen action and music! Use USB, Bluetooth, optical, or 3.5mm Aux to connect with ease to PC, PlayStation, Mac, and more!
BOSS DUAL CUBE LX ultra-portable stereo guitar amplifier has a go-everywhere design
Jam with friends comfortably at home or even on the go with the BOSS DUAL CUBE LX. This ultra-portable stereo guitar amplifier offers flexibility for performing, recording, and more. Additionally, you can use the stereo Line Out jacks. This will directly connect to a PA system and perform with pro BOSS amp sounds. In fact, the stereo speaker system produces full, punchy guitar tones. Not only that, but you can also choose from 8 versatile amp types. And all of them have a natural feel and organic response. There are also the intuitive panel controls on the DUAL CUBE LX that make it easy to craft compelling sounds in the moment. With optional FS-series footswitches, it lets you operate the onboard looper and switch memories while performing.
Anker soundcore Space Q45 headphones have advanced noise canceling & 50 hours of playtime
Enjoy your personal audio space no matter where you go with the Anker soundcore Space Q45 headphones. They come with upgraded noise-canceling systems that block out a lot of external noise. In fact, the adaptive noise canceling automatically selects a suitable level to match your location. So, even if you are on a flight or in the outdoors, these headphones let you experience maximum noise cancellation at its best. Additionally, the 50 hours of playtime make these headphones ideal to take with you on the go. And, you can get up to 4 hours of extra playtime with just 5 minutes of charging. Moreover, they help you hear every detail, thanks to their 40 mm drivers with a pioneering double-layer diaphragm made from silk and ceramic materials. Together with an ergonomic build and refined design, these headphones make a great everyday carry for audiophiles.
Lenovo Glasses T1 wearable display works for everything from gaming to streaming
Carry a screen for any device with the Lenovo Glasses T1 wearable display. These smart glasses are ideal for gaming, streaming, and privacy. Even better, they work with pretty much any smartphone, laptop, or tablet with their full-function USB-C. But these glasses aren’t just for your entertainment. In a world where hybrid work has become normal, they give you privacy. So you can work on sensitive documents in a public space without any onlookers. Moreover, they also connect with Lightning-equipped iOS devices using an optional adapter. Furthermore, this display is comfortable to wear for long periods thanks to swappable nose clips, adjustable temple arms, and support for prescription lenses. Finally, you’ll enjoy stunning image quality with the MicroOLED display technology, which delivers a super high 10,000:1 contrast ratio.
Acer Chromebook Vero 514 eco-conscious laptop consists of a 30% PCR plastic chassis
Take care of the Earth with your next tech purchase when it’s the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 eco-conscious laptop. With a 30% PCR plastic chassis, it also has 50% PCR plastic keycaps and a 100% ocean-bound-plastic touchpad. And it comes in 90% recycled paper packaging! Additionally, this laptop supports easier upgrades, repairs, and recycling while giving you impressive performance. Moreover, with the the 12th Gen Intel Core processor, it also has 14-inch Full HD touchscreen display. The display offers 100% sRGB color range, 300 nits brightness, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Furthermore, with a long-lasting 10-hour battery that supports fast-charging, it gets up to 50% in only 30 minutes. Finally, this durable laptop also has a life-extending impact-resistant exterior with MIL-STD 810H certification.
Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor packs an incredibly low 0.1 ms response time
Enjoy loads of premium features along with brilliant brightness with the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor. This 34-inch display comes with an incredible 0.1 ms response time. Additionally, the OLED panel comes with Quantum Dot Technology, delivering a minimal display. In fact, this gadget also packs an ultra-thin design in a metal frame which makes it look unique. Additionally, you’ll be happy to know that the monitor has QHD resolution, a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution, a 21:9 aspect ratio, a 100% color volume, and DCI-99.3% color gamut. There’s also the 1800R curvature for the perfect playing view. For accurate color and contrast reproduction, this device is also certified for VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black. With or without the Height Adjustable Stand (HAS), this monitor is great for streaming or gaming.
8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock works with Switch and Windows
Upgrade your setup with the 8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock. Compatible with Nintendo Switch 3.0.0 as well as Windows 10 and above, it integrates into your gaming life. Moreover, the charging dock is super convenient as the controller automatically turns off when docked. Then, it turns on when you take it off the dock. Choose from white or black color options and enjoy a few different connectivity methosd. In fact, you can use it with Switch via Bluetooth or with PC via a 2.4g adapter. Not only that, but it also offers USB-C connectivity. With a stable connection to the dock, the controller has a hall-effect-sensing joystick. Furthermore, you’ll love the 2 Pro back paddle buttons, as well as a custom profile switch button, which lets you change it up between any of the 3 profiles. Finally, the controller has player indicators and a 2-way mode switching button.
Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS smartwatch series offers an AMOLED display & 11 days of battery life
Give your wrist something to smile about when you put on one of the Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS smartwatches. Choose from the Venu Sq 2 or the Venu Sq 2 Music Edition, both of which have AMOLED displays. Moreover, they offer up to 11 days of battery life along with all-day health monitoring. With their fitness metrics, they help you prioritize activity. If you go for the Music Edition, you’ll get on-device storage so you don’t need your phone to hear your favorite songs on a run. Additionally, the touchscreen gives you quick stat access along with 25+ sports apps and smart notifications. Enjoy wrist-based heart-rate tracking, abnormal heart rate alerts, current energy levels, sleep monitoring, and sleep scores. Furthermore, you can use it to track menstrual cycles and pregnancies.
Matte Works Solution-01 Collection urban solar watches have innovative dials & hardware
Don a sci-fi-esque accessory: the Matte Works Solution-01 Collection urban solar watches. A series of solar-powered watches, they have unique dials as well as innovative hardware designs. Moreover, their innovative straps offer versatility for different occasions. In fact, you can select from 2 different color dials—black and white—as well as your preferred strap. The leather strap comes in black and chestnut, and the nylon strap comes in black and pine. Drawing inspiration from the science-fiction-like solar power plant landscape, the Solution-01 watches bring the beauty of solar energy right to your wrist. Overall, this timepiece will fit seamlessly into your everyday setup no matter where your activities take you. And it runs for 6 months on a full charge from any light source, keeping you going.
Vivoo urine test & app boosts your wellness with real-time body data on 9 parameters
Listen to your body’s voice with Vivoo’s you-centered wellness platform! This at-home urine test works alongside a mobile application and helps you get insight on 9 wellness parameters. These are vitamin C, magnesium, sodium, oxidative stress, calcium, pH, hydration, ketones, and proteins. In fact, it takes only 90 seconds to get results at home—no shipping samples to a lab. Not only that, but it also gives you personalized lifestyle and nutritional advice. It does this based on your individual results, helping you take action to improve or maintain your wellness. These science-and evidence-based nutritional recommendations come from dietitians and nutritionists. The app is a personalized wellness platform where you can read wellness articles and sync wearables to gain insight on sleep, activity, and heart rate. Finally, you can order personalized supplements according to your test results!
Eve Shutter Switch smart controller automates their opening and closing for ease
Elevate your home’s comfort and security with the Eve Shutter Switch smart controller. This smart home gadget has impressive on-device intelligence. In fact, it stores your location, the date, and the window’s orientation. Simply hold your phone with the Eve app against the window. Then, Eve automatically programs the shutter to respond to sunlight autonomously using Apple Home automations. Can you imagine your shutters rolling down automatically as the sun begins to set? Otherwise, you could choose to have the switch follow autonomous schedules. Meanwhile, the Eve Shutter Switch is future proof, supporting both Thread and Bluetooth for the most convenient setup. Finally, you can even control this gadget using Siri voice commands. Keep your home comfortable and save energy with smart shading from this device.
