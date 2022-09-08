Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Is Home To The Top 5 Drunkest Counties In America
Many of us like a good drink from time to time, some more than others. A recent study decided to take a look at the different counties throughout America that may be a bit drunker than others. Fun Fact all the counties on this list are in the Midwest... go...
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
One of America’s Worst Places to Live During a Nuke Attack is in Illinois
I'm going to get this out of the way and just admit this kind of stuff creeps me out. At the same time, I find it morbidly fascinating and I don't think I'm alone either. That's because there's a website called Nuke Map that will allow you to place real-life, yet virtual nuclear bombs that have been created and tested over certain parts of Earth to what kind of destruction they would create.
cwbradio.com
Two Prominent Case IH Farm Equipment Dealerships in Wisconsin Join Forces
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Two prominent Case IH farm equipment dealerships in Wisconsin have joined forces. Johnson Tractor announced it has acquired Value Implement. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the deal was finalized on September 1, which brings the combined total locations between the two companies to nine, three in Illinois and six in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Town Named One Of The Best For Fall Foliage In US
Here's where you should visit this fall.
seehafernews.com
Farm Wisconsin Announces Cranberry Apple Jamboree
The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center has announced a celebration of one of Wisconsin’s biggest industries, cranberries. The Cranberry Apple Jamboree is scheduled for next weekend, September 16th and 17th. Festivities will run from 9:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the Discovery Center. There will be several themed activities available throughout...
Have You Ever Made a Visit to Wisconsin’s Most Underrated Town?
When I hear things like "underrated" it makes me wonder if it's rated too low or not enough. I mean, to underrate something means there are reviews and opinions on the subject but not enough love to make it a favorite. So when it's underrated that means public opinion is...
spectrumnews1.com
12 spots you can pick apples across Wisconsin this fall
As pumpkin spice takes over and temperatures continue to drop, fall is just around the corner. And that means many Wisconsinites and their families will venture out to start their fall traditions, whether it’s visiting the local pumpkin patch or the apple orchard, hiking through the forests of gold or baking those sweet apple pies.
Wisconsin casinos are competing with Illinois for sports gamblers
It is the first full NFL season that sports betting will be legal in Wisconsin. It should mean big business but the biggest competition might be from across the border in Illinois.
28 Wisconsin sites renamed by feds to remove derogatory word
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — More than two dozen lakes and other sites in Wisconsin are among nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places on federal land in the U.S. that have been renamed by the government because they included a racist term for a Native American woman.
WBAY Green Bay
Queen Elizabeth mourned in Northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At 96 years old and Queen for 70 years, Queen Elizabeth was the only monarch many have ever known. Her popularity not just in her home country but across the commonwealth and the world. The loss of Queen Elizabeth is being felt in Northeast Wisconsin too, where she’s being remembered as a remarkable woman.
Fox11online.com
Indigenous women react to removal of derogatory term from 8 NE Wisconsin locations
(WLUK) -- Eight locations in Northeast Wisconsin now have new names after an order from the Federal Department of the Interior. It's because the term "squaw" is derogatory towards Native women. The change has some Native Americans thrilled for what lies ahead. Oneida Nation Public Relations Director Bobbi Webster says...
‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review
Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
CBS 58
Culver's and Kwik Trip engagement photo goes viral on social media
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An engagement photo shoot in Wisconsin is taking social media by storm. That photo shoot has 11,000 likes and thousands of shares on Facebook. "We met on Tinder like every other person our age these days," said Andrew Meier. Meier and his fiancée, Annemarie Ryan, set...
This Illinois Family Sold Their Home & Live Full-Time in a RV
This Illinois family used to go on RV trips on the weekends. They promised themselves that someday they would do more. That day is now as they sold their home and now live full-time in a RV. In The Know shared the interesting story of Malvin and Chelsea who began...
Don’t Look Down: America’s Tallest Observation Deck is in Illinois
For the record, I don't believe I have ever done this, surprising as it might be. I certainly don't have any memory of this, so who knows, maybe as a kid I went here but not recently. What I'm trying to say is, from what I recall, I'm not sure...
CBS 58
Wisconsin fall color map launches for 2022 season
Labor Day has come and gone and it's now unofficially fall! Travel Wisconsin has launched this years fall color map. So far there's not much to report with 0% peak color reported across the entire state. Give it a couple of weeks and we will start to see some fall...
WSAW
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The 12th Annual Celebrate Amherst will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be activities, food, and drinks all available on Main Street in Amherst throughout the day. The event includes live music, craft vendors, a classic car show (new location behind the Amherst Telephone Company), Central Wisconsin Ford Model A Club Rides, kids face painting and balloon art, and a silent auction.
WOW! Peek Inside One of Largest Luxury Homes For Sale in Wisconsin
A prominent Wisconsin family just put their incredible 21,000-square-foot estate on the market. This is resort-style living all year round. Small Milwaukee Suburb Among Best Places to Live in Wisconsin. While River Hills, Wisconsin is one of the smallest communities in the state, there is an incredibly large collection of...
spectrumnews1.com
What veterans need to know about the PACT Act in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — It’s been a little over a month since the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act was signed into law, which means more veterans will soon receive coverage. While all of this is still new to many veterans, the PACT Act is the largest expansion of VA...
