ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
97ZOK

One of America’s Worst Places to Live During a Nuke Attack is in Illinois

I'm going to get this out of the way and just admit this kind of stuff creeps me out. At the same time, I find it morbidly fascinating and I don't think I'm alone either. That's because there's a website called Nuke Map that will allow you to place real-life, yet virtual nuclear bombs that have been created and tested over certain parts of Earth to what kind of destruction they would create.
cwbradio.com

Two Prominent Case IH Farm Equipment Dealerships in Wisconsin Join Forces

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Two prominent Case IH farm equipment dealerships in Wisconsin have joined forces. Johnson Tractor announced it has acquired Value Implement. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the deal was finalized on September 1, which brings the combined total locations between the two companies to nine, three in Illinois and six in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Manitowoc, WI
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Sheboygan Falls, WI
seehafernews.com

Farm Wisconsin Announces Cranberry Apple Jamboree

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center has announced a celebration of one of Wisconsin’s biggest industries, cranberries. The Cranberry Apple Jamboree is scheduled for next weekend, September 16th and 17th. Festivities will run from 9:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the Discovery Center. There will be several themed activities available throughout...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

12 spots you can pick apples across Wisconsin this fall

As pumpkin spice takes over and temperatures continue to drop, fall is just around the corner. And that means many Wisconsinites and their families will venture out to start their fall traditions, whether it’s visiting the local pumpkin patch or the apple orchard, hiking through the forests of gold or baking those sweet apple pies.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Chicken Wings#Best Chicken#United States#Food Drink#Fox News
WBAY Green Bay

Queen Elizabeth mourned in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At 96 years old and Queen for 70 years, Queen Elizabeth was the only monarch many have ever known. Her popularity not just in her home country but across the commonwealth and the world. The loss of Queen Elizabeth is being felt in Northeast Wisconsin too, where she’s being remembered as a remarkable woman.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
97ZOK

‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review

Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Wisconsin fall color map launches for 2022 season

Labor Day has come and gone and it's now unofficially fall! Travel Wisconsin has launched this years fall color map. So far there's not much to report with 0% peak color reported across the entire state. Give it a couple of weeks and we will start to see some fall...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The 12th Annual Celebrate Amherst will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be activities, food, and drinks all available on Main Street in Amherst throughout the day. The event includes live music, craft vendors, a classic car show (new location behind the Amherst Telephone Company), Central Wisconsin Ford Model A Club Rides, kids face painting and balloon art, and a silent auction.
WAUSAU, WI
97ZOK

WOW! Peek Inside One of Largest Luxury Homes For Sale in Wisconsin

A prominent Wisconsin family just put their incredible 21,000-square-foot estate on the market. This is resort-style living all year round. Small Milwaukee Suburb Among Best Places to Live in Wisconsin. While River Hills, Wisconsin is one of the smallest communities in the state, there is an incredibly large collection of...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

What veterans need to know about the PACT Act in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — It’s been a little over a month since the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act was signed into law, which means more veterans will soon receive coverage. While all of this is still new to many veterans, the PACT Act is the largest expansion of VA...
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

97ZOK

Rockford, IL
28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy