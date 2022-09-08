Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Is the Fashion Industry Actually Inclusive?
Over the last few years, the fashion industry has seemingly gotten a makeover as consumers have pushed brands to better represent and cater to real people. Not only has body diversity become a requirement, but social media has also opened doors for lesser-known creatives to step into an otherwise opaque and elitist industry. Buzzwords like inclusivity have taken over marketing vernacular as labels attempt to adapt. Four months away from 2023, it is still unclear whether or not the fashion industry has actually become more welcoming to a variety of shapes, sizes and backgrounds.
Hypebae
NYFW SS23 Day One: Best Beauty and Hair Looks of the Season
New York Fashion Week has finally commenced and after almost three years of uncertainty around the pandemic, New York City has come alive. As the city buzzes with the creative energy of visitors, models, designers and the streetstyle walkers turning head-turning statement spins and turns, our eyes are entirely on the beauty trends that will come out of the American Collections Calendar.
JCPenney Introduces Frye and Co. to its Expanding Fashion Portfolio
LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Today, JCPenney launches Frye and Co., a western American collection of apparel, footwear and handbags, that draws its inspiration from the iconic Frye brand. Frye and Co. delivers products that are authentically made with the JCPenney consumer in mind, offering distinctive style and classic silhouettes for men and women. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005028/en/ JCPenney launches Frye and Co., a western American collection of apparel, footwear and handbags, that draws its inspiration from the iconic Frye brand.
Hypebae
'SLAY' Is the New Documentary Exposing Fashion's Obsession With Animal Skins
An all-new feature documentary, SLAY, is set to investigate the deadly relationship between the fashion industry and animal skins, exposing the unethical practices that numerous brands carry out daily. According to data from Good On You, a leading brand rating platform, 68% of today’s brands still use some animal products...
PETS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hypebae
Aleali May Partners With Fly Geenius for Vanson Leathers Collection
Davon Bean, founder of the Fly Geenius brand and creative director of Vanson Leathers, partners with Aleali May for a capsule dedicated to Black biker culture. Aleali detailed how motorcycle clubs influenced her upbringing in an Instagram post. I grew up around bikes all my life with my Dad (aka...
Hypebae
Two : Minds NYC To Be Us Retailer Of Nike x Jacquemus Collaboration
New York-based boutique two : minds has revealed that it will be the premiere US retailer for Nike and Jacquemus‘ first-ever collaboration. Presenting a full in-store takeover, creating a uniquely immersive experience, two : minds NYC will exclusively launch the collaboration of ready-to-wear clothing and sneakers on September 9 before its official release on Nike’s online store on the following day.
Hypebae
Emilio Pucci Brings the Heat With FW22 Collection "La Piazzetta"
Italian brand Emilio Pucci embraces la dolce vita with the release of its Fall/Winter 2022 collection “La Piazzetta.”. Teeming with bold, psychedelic patterns and colors, the brand’s latest launch instantly brightens up the colder season. Without throwing caution to the wind, designer Camile Miceli delivers fluid knits and jerseys arriving in exciting color-blocked palettes comprised of cotton-candy pink and blue. Elsewhere, party-ready trousers, complete with disco ruffles steal the show, while uber-saturated mini-skirts bear trippy, abstract designs.
Hypebae
Fendi Invites NYC To Celebrate the Baguette Bag's 25th Anniversary
Fendi showcased its Resort 2023 collection at New York Fashion Week with a theatrical 25th Anniversary bash for its Baguette bag. Designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi in 1997, the Baguette bag was popularized by Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and the City when she exclaimed “It’s not a bag, it’s a Baguette.” Now, Fendi has joined forces with Marc Jacobs, Tiffany & Co., SJP and Porter who all reinterpreted the Baguette in a multiplicity of styles and mediums.
Comments / 0