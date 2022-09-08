Read full article on original website
krcu.org
Discover Nature: Missouri Nuts
Discover nature this week with Missouri nuts. The beginning of fall is a great time to gather homegrown nuts in Missouri. Our top three featured nuts that fruit in September and October are black walnuts, pecans, and hickory. Missouri is the world’s top producer of black walnuts, which are used...
myqcountry.com
Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine brings US Senate campaign to St. Joseph
Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine brought her campaign for United. States Senate to St. Joseph after completing a swing through northwest. Valentine says her campaign is about serving Missouri and the. country. “We have too much division. Our politics are broken. There are. families that are not talking to each other...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Missouri
Here's where you can find them.
A Travel Website puts a city in Missouri on their “Worst” List
Missouri is filled with a bunch of great cities to explore with friends and family. So you'll be shocked to find out one of the cities that people absolutely love in Missouri made a travel website list of "The Worst Cities in the United States" ... Kansas City, Missouri ended...
Clearwater Lake in Missouri offers several options for those who like to be outdoors
Canoes on the Black River in Missouri near Lesterville.Kbh3rd, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Clearwater Lake is a reservoir on the Black River. It's located six miles from Piedmont, Missouri. Clearwater Lake is used by the U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers for flood control in the White and lower Mississippi River Basins.
Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America
Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
kmmo.com
PUBLIC MEETINGS SCHEDULED AT SEVERAL MISSOURI STATE PARKS AND HISTORIC SITES
Team members from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend informational meetings throughout the state to provide their input and comments and to ask questions about the park and its operations. The meeting locations and times are as follows:. · Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site Open House, 1-2 p.m.,...
6 of the Most Haunted Places in Missouri To Visit – If You Dare
Being touched and turning around to see no one is there, screaming voices heard, dark shadows, and children laughing are just some of the things visitors of the most haunted places in Missouri have experienced. Do you dare visit these places yourself?. I am all about watching a paranormal team...
sgfcitizen.org
Yes, we do have international food in Springfield. 5 food trucks to check out
Springfield’s food truck scene has exploded over the years. You’ll find them planted in parking lots, neighborhoods, breweries, food truck parks, festivals and more. Springfield even has a food truck festival — MO Food Truck Fest — slated for Sept. 17. These meals on wheels dot the Queen City, serving everything from burgers and barbecue to international fare. It’s that last one we’re focusing on today, as diners are often on the hunt for ethnic cuisine in Springfield.
Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge
Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
mymoinfo.com
Time Is Running Out To Enter Missouri D.N.R. Photo Contest
(Farmington) Missouri state parks and historic sites offer beautiful vistas, opportunities for outdoor adventures and peaceful spots for reflection. Take a camera with you to your next park visit and submit your favorite photos in the Missouri D.N.R. Photo Contest. Time is running out. The deadline in this annual contest...
Study: 1 in 10 Missouri Bridges Can No Longer Carry Intended Load
The American Society of Civil Engineers have just issued a report on the status of Missouri bridges and the grade isn't good. They estimate that nearly 1 out of every 10 Missouri bridges can no longer be expected to carry the originally intended load. The American Society of Civil Engineers...
Recreational pot petition will stay on MO ballot; judge rules
A judge in Cole County has ruled in favor of the Missouri Secretary of state in a lawsuit disputing whether signatures that were certified at the last minute were valid because they were verified by the state instead of the county.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday, September 10th
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Saturday in Grundy County. 37-year Brooke Ashford was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. She was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
FBI Says 1 in 5 Violent Crime Victims in Missouri Know Offender
It's easy to think that violent crime is something that only happens to others. According to recent FBI stats, in Missouri not only is it likely to happen to you at some point in your life, there's a 1 in 5 chance that you will know the person assaulting you.
Red Oak II Festival begins in Carthage for the second time
ommunity members gathered in Carthage today during the community's second Red Oak II Festival.
KCTV 5
Missouri representative, Grain Valley School Board member offers AR-15 as raffle prize in fundraiser
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri state representative is raffling off an AR-15 as part of his re-election campaign. Jeff Coleman, a Republican who represents Grain Valley and parts of Blue Springs, is holding a “BBQ in the Park” campaign fundraiser on Sept. 30. The header on the event page mentions a drawing for an AR-15, though the text of the page describes it differently:
This Teeny Tiny Missouri Home Has Tiny Goats and Tiny Ponies, Too
If you get all warm inside when you think of teeny tiny things, I found a place in Missouri you can stay at that also has teeny tiny animals like goats and ponies, too. The super-small Airbnb is located near Jamestown, Missouri hosted by Anita. It's a quiet country area where you will not feel lonely thanks to the many animals who are present. Prepare to meet Waffles, the goat...Daisy, the miniature horse...plus Snow White and White Tail, the sheep.
mymoinfo.com
Sign Up To Participate in Missouri’s Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill
(Farmington) Southeast Missouri experienced it’s largest earthquake in 30 years on November 17th of last year. The 4.0 quake was centered near Poplar Bluff and was felt throughout the region. Next month, the Great Central U.S. Shakeout Earthquake Drill will take place. Jeff Briggs is Missouri’s earthquake program manager....
The Worlds Tallest Hill Is In Oklahoma
If you didn't already know, Oklahoma is pretty well known for a bunch of unique things. Some are touristy, some are food related, but a good number of them stem from just the natural landscapes that make this state one of one. For instance, did you know that Oklahoma is...
1070 KHMO-AM
Hannibal MO
