King Charles has joined the procession for his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II as it makes its way along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.The procession started at the Palace of Holyroodhouse and travels to St Giles’ Cathedral, where a service will take place in memory of the late Queen. Her Majesty will lie in rest for 24 hours.Earlier on Monday, the new monarch vowed to uphold parliamentary traditions in his first address to MPs and peers, saying he would aim to follow in the footsteps of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, by maintaining the principles of constitutional government.The Duke...

