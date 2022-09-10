ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

How to Watch Diaz vs. Ferguson Online: Live Stream UFC 279

By Oscar Hartzog
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago

UFC 279 saw some major last-minute changes to the fight card — but it may have only made the event more interesting.

Originally, MMA superstars Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev were scheduled to headline UFC 279, while Jingliang Li and Tony Ferguson were to set for a co-main fight the same night. However, after Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds on Friday morning, UFC president Dana White overhauled the fight card. Now, Diaz will take on Ferguson, Chimaev will take on Kevin Holland as the event co-main, and Li will fight Daniel Rodriguez.

But this mix-up might have been for the best — at least for fan-favorite Diaz. The odds for the Diaz vs. Ferguson fight are much closer than they were for Diaz vs. Chimaev, so the event may be more interesting than expected.

Looking to watch Diaz vs. Ferguson live online? Read on. Below is everything you need to know about the buzzy match-up, including how to live stream UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson.

Buy UFC 279 PPV Live Stream $74.99

When Is UFC 279? Date, Time, Location

UFC 279 is going down tonight, Saturday, September 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Los Vegas, Nevada. The main card is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT, with prelims happening at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

In the Las Vegas area tonight? Be sure to pick up tickets to Diaz vs. Ferguson at VividSeats.com . Tickets are still available and prices are starting at $163 , as of writing.

Buy UFC 279 Tickets $151+

How to Watch Diaz vs. Ferguson Online: Live Stream UFC 279

As with all numbered UFC fights, ESPN+ is the only way to watch Diaz vs. Ferguson in the U.S. Viewers will first need an ESPN+ subscription , which they can then use to purchase the UFC 279 PPV live stream .

Because UFC is exclusively on ESPN+, you can’t get the UFC 279 PPV on regular cable TV. However, ESPN+ has the advantage of being on all devices, letting you watch Diaz vs. Chimaev on your phone, smart TV, TV streaming device (like Roku, Firestick, and Apple TV), tablet, or laptop.

The whole ESPN+ UFC deal can be a bit confusing, so here’s a breakdown of what you’ll need to do to watch Diaz vs. Ferguson live online using the streaming service:

1. UFC 279 Pay-Per-View Stream

If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, you’ll just need to buy the Diaz vs. Ferguson PPV live stream on ESPN+. The PPV live stream costs $74.99 for ESPN+ subscribers, and will let you stream the fight on any device.

Buy UFC 279 PPV Live Stream $74.99

2. ESPN+ Subscription + UFC 279 PPV

New to ESPN+? You’ll need to get a subscription to ESPN+ first, and then purchase the PPV live stream using your new subscription. An ESPN+ subscription costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 a year for an annual subscription (the latter option saves you about $20 a year). Once you have a subscription, you’ll be able to purchase the PPV stream for $74.99, bringing the total cost to live stream UFC 279 to $84.98 .

Besides access to the UFC 279 live stream (and all upcoming UFC live streams), ESPN+ gets you free live streams of UFC Fight Night, as well as a host of other live sports programming including soccer, NFL, and tennis.

Buy ESPN+ Subscription + UFC 279 PPV $84.98

3. Save $11 a Month With UFC 279 & the Disney Bundle

One way to save a sizeable chunk of change on your streaming bill is to get the Disney Bundle , which includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu, all for $13.99 a month. The bundle saves $11 a month compared to paying for each streaming service separately, and will let you purchase the UFC 279 PPV live stream for $74.99 (just as above).

Buy Disney Bundle + UFC 279 PPV $88.98

How to Watch UFC 279 Online Free

UFC 279 is exclusively an ESPN+ PPV match, so, unfortunately, there’s no (legal) way to live stream UFC 279 for free online.

However, anyone can watch the UFC 279 prelims online for free. Instead of ESPN+, the prelims are broadcast on regular live TV on ESPN and ABC. If you get a free trial to a live TV streaming service, you’ll be able to stream the UFC 279 prelims online for free. We recommend getting a free trial to either DirecTV Stream or fuboTV to watch the Diaz vs. Ferguson prelims for free.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson Fight Card (Updated), Odds

As mentioned, Diaz and Ferguson are actually better matched than Diaz and Chimaev. Ferguson is about the same age as Diaz (38 and 37, respectively), and both fighters have lost a number of bouts, whereas Chimaev is undefeated. Thanks to these similarities between Diaz and Ferguson, oddsmakers have Diaz as a very slight underdog at +110 and Ferguson at -134.

Because Chimaev missed weight, the whole UFC 279 main card has been changed. Here’s the updated card — all of which is happening tonight on ESPN+:

Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland

Li Jingliang vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson

Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba

Head to ESPN+ tonight to watch the entire UFC 279 card and the fight between Diaz and Ferguson.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Watch the Wildest Moments of Lauren Boebert’s Debate: DC’s ‘Problem Is There’s Not Enough of Me’

The debate between Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, hadn’t even begun, and already the crowd was booing the congresswoman. When both candidates were asked if they agree to the rules of the debate held Saturday night, Frisch quickly agreed. But Boebert instead attacked the moderator, Edie Sonn of the Colorado Behavioral Health Council, claiming that in 2020, Sonn tweeted that she supported Boebert’s then-opponent, former state Rep. Dianne Mitsch Busch. “This debate is not about me,” Sonn responded, but Boebert kept attacking, prompting boos from the crowd. “I’m here to be traffic cop,” Sonn...
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Lawyers Contradict Trump’s Claim That Mar-a-Lago Docs Were Declassified

Former President Trump’s lawyers contradicted his assertions that the documents seized by the Department of Justice from his home at Mar-a-Lago were declassified, arguing in a court filing on Monday that the documents’ classification status should be “determined later.” Trump’s lawyers did not claim that Trump had classified the documents, only that he had broad, virtually unquestionable authority to do so. The roundabout irresolution stands in contrast to Trump publicly stating that he had declassified the documents.  The filing was made in response to the DOJ’s appeal of Judge Aileen Cannon’s decision to appoint a “special master” to conduct a review...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Philadelphia Rapper PnB Rock Killed After Being Shot ‘Multiple Times’ at L.A. Restaurant

PnB Rock, best known for his groundbreaking take on the trap genre, was fatally shot in Los Angeles while dining at a South L.A. restaurant Monday afternoon.  According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper, real name Rakim Allen, died after being shot “multiple times” at the Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles location on Manchester Boulevard during the course of a robbery around 1:15 p.m. local time. The rapper was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m. As of now, LAPD officials haven’t named a suspect in the shooting — but an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Elias Theodorou: Ex-UFC fighter dies from cancer at age 34

Former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou has died from cancer at the age of 34.Following an initial report of Theodorou’s death by BJPenn.com on Sunday (11 September), TSN suggested that the Canadian had been privately suffering from stage 4 liver cancer.Theodorou competed in the UFC between 2014 and 2019, compiling an 8-3 record in the mixed martial arts promotion’s middleweight division. His UFC career began with a triumph on the television show The Ultimate Fighter Nations: Canada vs. Australia.After exiting the UFC, Theodorou fought three times in three different promotions, winning on each occasion. His last fight took place in December...
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Rolling Stone

Jennifer Coolidge Jokes About Feeling Bloated, Dances Along to Play-Off Music in Hilariously Unhinged Emmys Speech

Jennifer Coolidge took a bath before the 2022 Emmy Awards, hoping to wind down before a big night of glitz and glam, but as she took the stage to accept the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie for her role in The White Lotus, the actress expressed some playful regret about her pre-show ritual. “I took a lavender bath tonight and right before the show, and it made me swell up inside my dress,” she comfortably overshared. “I’m having a hard time speaking.” The detour for a quick story time ate up a chunk of...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Tony Ferguson
Person
Kevin Durant
Rolling Stone

The Complete List of 2022 Emmy Award Winners

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are finally here! The ceremony, hosted by Kenan Thompson, aired Monday night from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles on NBC and, for the first time, streaming on Peacock. Related 2022 Emmys: Historic Wins, Canned Comedy, and Jennifer Coolidge's Spotlight-Stealing Speech Sheryl Lee Ralph Holds Back Tears, Belts Out Celebratory Tune While Accepting Emmys Win: 'This Is What Believing Looks Like' Lizzo Cries as She Accepts First Emmy Award: Growing Up 'All I Wanted to See Was Me in the Media' Succession led all nominees this year, picking up 25, including a nod for Outstanding Drama Series and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Lizzo Cries as She Accepts First Emmy Award: Growing Up ‘All I Wanted to See Was Me in the Media’

When Lizzo received her first-ever Emmy Awards nomination for her show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, she expressed that “we didn’t do this for the awards, we did this for ourselves.” Now, as she takes home the award in the Outstanding Competition Show category, the musician is making room for both. “I’m very emotional,” Lizzo said as she took the stage to accept the award. “The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people on the stage with me.” Lizzo then reflected on how much seeing a show like Watch Out for the Big Grrrls on television growing...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Shaqir and Shareef O’Neal Go Grunge for New boohooMAN Collab

Shaquille O’Neal was never really noted for his style, but the same can’t be said for his sons, Shaqir and Shareef. While the O’Neal brothers have built careers around the court — Shaqir announcing his commitment to play at Texas Southern University (TSU) last year and Shareef signing with the Lakers’ summer league — the duo are now setting their sights on the fashion industry as well.  Following the success of boohooMAN’s first-ever “Tall edit” with Shaqir last year (think streetwear styles for tall people, as the name suggests), the O’Neal brothers have launched a second boohooMAN collab, which fuses their...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Live Tv#Espn#Cable Tv#Combat#Mma#Ppv Live Stream#Time#Vividseats Com
mmanews.com

MMA World Reacts To The Death Of Elias Theodorou

The sudden death of former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou has rocked the MMA community to its core in the wake of the news. Theodorou passed away after a battle with liver cancer over the weekend at just 34 years old. He was one of the most mutually respected fighters in the UFC during his tenure and impacted the lives of many inside and outside the Octagon.
UFC
Rolling Stone

Zendaya Makes Emmy History (Again) With ‘Euphoria’ Drama Actress Win at 2022 Emmy Awards

Zendaya, at just 26 years old, has become the first Black woman to win an Emmy Award in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category two times, both times earning a trophy for her performance as Rue Bennett in the hit HBO series Euphoria. The second trophy on her mantle has made her the youngest Hollywood star to win an acting honor at the Emmy Awards twice. “My greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people,” Zendaya shared in her acceptance speech. “I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared their...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Social Media Company Is Trying to Hide Its Struggles From the Public

If you ask Donald Trump, Truth Social is doing great. If you ask Truth Social, well… it appears they’d prefer you not ask at all. Trump’s fledging social media platform recently made a tweak that makes it more difficult to track an important measure of the site’s growth. Like Facebook, Twitter, and other platforms, Truth Social used to allow users to endlessly scroll through an account’s followers and the accounts who amplified or engaged with its posts. That data is helpful in assessing the site’s overall health and legitimate growth rate. But now, Truth Social is guarding access to that information...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
Rolling Stone

Mountain Goats, Los Lobos, Rickie Lee Jones Set for 2023 Big Ears Festival

The Mountain Goats, Los Lobos, and Rickie Lee Jones are among the acts set to appear at the always intriguing Big Ears Festival, returning to Knoxville, Tennessee, from March 30 through April 2, 2023. The 2023 festival — which is held at a variety of venues around Knoxville — will also feature performances from Andrew Bird, Iron and Wine, Devendra Banhart, the Weather Station, Kvin Morby, Bonny Light Horseman, and Son Lux. Famed banjo player Béla Fleck will also be on hand, as will jazz artists Charles Lloyd, Christian McBride, and William Parker. Additionally, Big Ears will feature a handful of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Rolling Stone

Racists Are Worried About the Historical Accuracy of Mermaids

Last week was the D23 Expo, a time when nerds and Disney adults from all corners of the nation unite to preview the Disney company’s upcoming park and film release offerings. One of the most talked-about previews at the Expo was the teaser trailer release for The Little Mermaid, Disney’s much-anticipated live-action reboot of the classic cartoon starring Halle Bailey — of the celebrated sister duo Chloe x Halle — as the titular red-haired mermaid. Most people were thrilled about the teaser, praising its sumptuous visuals and Bailey’s stunning vocals in a snippet of “Part of Your World.” Most people, that...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Stephen Curry: ‘Hell, Yeah’ I Would Have Played With Kevin Durant Again

Did Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors actually consider the idea of a blockbuster trade to bring their former superstar teammate Kevin Durant back to the Bay Area? “Hell, yeah!” Curry tells Rolling Stone. Curry sat down for a series of wide-ranging conversations as part of Rolling Stone’s October cover story, about athlete activism and philanthropy, mental health and public policy, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and much more. Curry talked a little hoops, too. In one of five interviews, Curry revealed that he and the Warriors legitimately discussed whether and how to blow up the roster of the defending NBA...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

78K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy