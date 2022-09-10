UFC 279 saw some major last-minute changes to the fight card — but it may have only made the event more interesting.

Originally, MMA superstars Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev were scheduled to headline UFC 279, while Jingliang Li and Tony Ferguson were to set for a co-main fight the same night. However, after Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds on Friday morning, UFC president Dana White overhauled the fight card. Now, Diaz will take on Ferguson, Chimaev will take on Kevin Holland as the event co-main, and Li will fight Daniel Rodriguez.

But this mix-up might have been for the best — at least for fan-favorite Diaz. The odds for the Diaz vs. Ferguson fight are much closer than they were for Diaz vs. Chimaev, so the event may be more interesting than expected.

Looking to watch Diaz vs. Ferguson live online? Read on. Below is everything you need to know about the buzzy match-up, including how to live stream UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson.

When Is UFC 279? Date, Time, Location

UFC 279 is going down tonight, Saturday, September 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Los Vegas, Nevada. The main card is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT, with prelims happening at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

In the Las Vegas area tonight? Be sure to pick up tickets to Diaz vs. Ferguson at VividSeats.com . Tickets are still available and prices are starting at $163 , as of writing.

How to Watch Diaz vs. Ferguson Online: Live Stream UFC 279

As with all numbered UFC fights, ESPN+ is the only way to watch Diaz vs. Ferguson in the U.S. Viewers will first need an ESPN+ subscription , which they can then use to purchase the UFC 279 PPV live stream .

Because UFC is exclusively on ESPN+, you can’t get the UFC 279 PPV on regular cable TV. However, ESPN+ has the advantage of being on all devices, letting you watch Diaz vs. Chimaev on your phone, smart TV, TV streaming device (like Roku, Firestick, and Apple TV), tablet, or laptop.

The whole ESPN+ UFC deal can be a bit confusing, so here’s a breakdown of what you’ll need to do to watch Diaz vs. Ferguson live online using the streaming service:

1. UFC 279 Pay-Per-View Stream

If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, you’ll just need to buy the Diaz vs. Ferguson PPV live stream on ESPN+. The PPV live stream costs $74.99 for ESPN+ subscribers, and will let you stream the fight on any device.

2. ESPN+ Subscription + UFC 279 PPV

New to ESPN+? You’ll need to get a subscription to ESPN+ first, and then purchase the PPV live stream using your new subscription. An ESPN+ subscription costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 a year for an annual subscription (the latter option saves you about $20 a year). Once you have a subscription, you’ll be able to purchase the PPV stream for $74.99, bringing the total cost to live stream UFC 279 to $84.98 .

Besides access to the UFC 279 live stream (and all upcoming UFC live streams), ESPN+ gets you free live streams of UFC Fight Night, as well as a host of other live sports programming including soccer, NFL, and tennis.

3. Save $11 a Month With UFC 279 & the Disney Bundle

One way to save a sizeable chunk of change on your streaming bill is to get the Disney Bundle , which includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu, all for $13.99 a month. The bundle saves $11 a month compared to paying for each streaming service separately, and will let you purchase the UFC 279 PPV live stream for $74.99 (just as above).

How to Watch UFC 279 Online Free

UFC 279 is exclusively an ESPN+ PPV match, so, unfortunately, there’s no (legal) way to live stream UFC 279 for free online.

However, anyone can watch the UFC 279 prelims online for free. Instead of ESPN+, the prelims are broadcast on regular live TV on ESPN and ABC. If you get a free trial to a live TV streaming service, you’ll be able to stream the UFC 279 prelims online for free. We recommend getting a free trial to either DirecTV Stream or fuboTV to watch the Diaz vs. Ferguson prelims for free.

UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson Fight Card (Updated), Odds

As mentioned, Diaz and Ferguson are actually better matched than Diaz and Chimaev. Ferguson is about the same age as Diaz (38 and 37, respectively), and both fighters have lost a number of bouts, whereas Chimaev is undefeated. Thanks to these similarities between Diaz and Ferguson, oddsmakers have Diaz as a very slight underdog at +110 and Ferguson at -134.

Because Chimaev missed weight, the whole UFC 279 main card has been changed. Here’s the updated card — all of which is happening tonight on ESPN+:

Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland

Li Jingliang vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson

Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba

Head to ESPN+ tonight to watch the entire UFC 279 card and the fight between Diaz and Ferguson.