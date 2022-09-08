Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Tennessee Tech University students honors those lost on 9/11
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. –ROTC members from a TN college remember those lost on 9/11. According to information received from Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville, despite Saturday’s rainy weather, several ROTC students gathered for a special event to honor those lost to 9/11. The university’s Army ROTC Golden Eagle Battalion...
wgnsradio.com
We Will Never Forget!
(Deason, TN) "WE WILL NEVER FORGET" was the unifying slogan born from September 11, 2001 when an attack on America started with two aircraft hitting the World Trade Center, along with another large commercial jet going into the Pentagon. A fourth was also heading to DC, but was brought-down in the farmlands of Pennsylvania by American passenger's inside and never made it to our nation's capital.
Which cities are the rudest?
A survey conducted by the e-learning platform Preply asked over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas to rate the rudeness of the average resident in their city on a scale of one to ten.
wgnsradio.com
RCSO's 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
(MURFREESBORO) "WE WILL NEVER FORGET" was the phrase that helped us make it through the dark days following 9/11/2001. It's hard to believe that was 21-years ago, a time that seemed as if our lives and the world stopped. That mood was captured at the Rutherford County Sheriffs Office at 9:00 o'clock Friday morning (9/9/2022) in front of the 9/11 Remembrance memorial there at 940 New Salem Road.
wgnsradio.com
MTSU Offers "At Home Creative Writing Class"
(MURFREESBORO) Middle Tennessee State University's at-home creative writing mentorship program, MTSU Write, is inviting new and experienced authors to join the 2022 Fall Creative Writing Conference, set Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24, 2022. This year's conference, with a theme of "Truth or Dare: Writing Beyond the Boundaries of Form, Genre,...
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee State University Marching Band Submits for a Grammy
(Tennessee State University News Service) Nashville, TN- With one push of a button it’s official, Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands submitted an application to the Grammy nomination committee for their album The Urban Hymnal in the Best Gospel Roots Album category. A win would make the TSU...
Tennessee Tech president ‘disturbed and dismayed’ by video of apparent on-campus drag show
A video making the rounds on social media has caused a stir in the Tennessee Tech community, eventually prompting a response from the school's president.
Audio of SRO berating Smyrna High student under investigation
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is investigating an audio clip wherein a Student Resource Officer is heard verbally harassing a Smyrna High School student and using inappropriate language.
clayconews.com
TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting in Washington County, Tennessee
Nashville, TN - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is reporting that at the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting in Washington County, TN early Wednesday morning. Preliminary information indicates that just before 3:00 a.m.,...
14-year-old accused of shooting cousin in Mt. Pleasant
A 14-year-old is in custody, accused of shooting his 48-year-old cousin in Mt. Pleasant.
atozsports.com
National Writer has Vols making Massive Jump in Top 25
The Tennessee Vols entered week two of the college football season as the No. 24 ranked team in the nation. After a big road win against No. 17 Pittsburgh, that ranking will change on Sunday when the new AP Top 25 poll is released. But how much will it change?
wgnsradio.com
Main Street Murfreesboro Advances to Public Voting Phase for Opportunity to Receive $90K Multi-Year Grant for a FREE LIVE Music Series in Murfreesboro
Main Street Murfreesboro is now in the running to bring a free outdoor music series to downtown Murfreesboro starting in 2023. Supported by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a social impact funder at the intersection of music and public spaces, Main Street Murfreesboro hopes to qualify as one of the Top 20 finalists in the public voting phase of the Levitt AMP MURFREESBORO Grant Awards. The public is urged to support MAIN STREET MURFREESBORO’S proposal by participating in the public voting process, via online or text, taking place from September 12–21, 2022, at levitt.org/vote.
WSMV
Franklin business owner proves women can conceal weapons fashionably
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Williamson County woman is changing the way women can dress fashionably while arming themselves. Valarie Troya-Nussbaum is a small business owner. But first she’s a mom of three and a former Navy officer. “I’ve been trained by the military on firearm safety but also...
TRAFFIC Lane and Road Closures for 9-11-14, 2022
Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures September 9 – 14, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends,...
Murfreesboro Police searching for missing mother and child
The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing mother and her child.
wkms.org
Instead of stockpiling funds for low-income families, Tennessee is now giving programs $175M
The state of Tennessee is sending $175 million to seven organizations across the state. Its goal is to help low-income families transition off of public assistance. This comes after the state let nearly $1 billion sit in the state’s needy families program without spending it. The Martha O’Bryan Center...
Felony Lane Gang back in Middle Tennessee, says Murfreesboro police
Notorious crime group, Felony Lane Gang, looks for crimes of opportunity and have specific areas they target, according to investigators.
WSMV
Community holds rally over homeless camps at Brookmeade Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A local group in West Nashville is pushing for the city government to find solutions for housing the homeless and restoring Brookmeade Park. The park is between a West Nashville shopping center and the Cumberland River. In addition, a homeless encampment has been formed, stirring up a significant issue for the group who say the park shouldn’t be used for those purposes.
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St found the most expensive cities to live in across the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
wpln.org
ICYMI: Sumner County commissioners pick winner of tied race, against some citizens’ wishes
The new Sumner County Commission was sworn in last week amid controversy. They had to decide how to handle a tie vote for District 13’s commission race. The process resulted in commissioners, not the citizens, choosing the district’s representative. Once Democrat Brenda Dotson and Republican Terri Boyt tied...
