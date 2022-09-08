ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

WBBJ

Tennessee Tech University students honors those lost on 9/11

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. –ROTC members from a TN college remember those lost on 9/11. According to information received from Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville, despite Saturday’s rainy weather, several ROTC students gathered for a special event to honor those lost to 9/11. The university’s Army ROTC Golden Eagle Battalion...
COOKEVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

We Will Never Forget!

(Deason, TN) "WE WILL NEVER FORGET" was the unifying slogan born from September 11, 2001 when an attack on America started with two aircraft hitting the World Trade Center, along with another large commercial jet going into the Pentagon. A fourth was also heading to DC, but was brought-down in the farmlands of Pennsylvania by American passenger's inside and never made it to our nation's capital.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WATE

Which cities are the rudest?

A survey conducted by the e-learning platform Preply asked over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas to rate the rudeness of the average resident in their city on a scale of one to ten.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

RCSO's 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

(MURFREESBORO) "WE WILL NEVER FORGET" was the phrase that helped us make it through the dark days following 9/11/2001. It's hard to believe that was 21-years ago, a time that seemed as if our lives and the world stopped. That mood was captured at the Rutherford County Sheriffs Office at 9:00 o'clock Friday morning (9/9/2022) in front of the 9/11 Remembrance memorial there at 940 New Salem Road.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Florida State
City
Murfreesboro, TN
City
Nashville, TN
wgnsradio.com

MTSU Offers "At Home Creative Writing Class"

(MURFREESBORO) Middle Tennessee State University's at-home creative writing mentorship program, MTSU Write, is inviting new and experienced authors to join the 2022 Fall Creative Writing Conference, set Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24, 2022. This year's conference, with a theme of "Truth or Dare: Writing Beyond the Boundaries of Form, Genre,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Tennessee State University Marching Band Submits for a Grammy

(Tennessee State University News Service) Nashville, TN- With one push of a button it’s official, Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands submitted an application to the Grammy nomination committee for their album The Urban Hymnal in the Best Gospel Roots Album category. A win would make the TSU...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

National Writer has Vols making Massive Jump in Top 25

The Tennessee Vols entered week two of the college football season as the No. 24 ranked team in the nation. After a big road win against No. 17 Pittsburgh, that ranking will change on Sunday when the new AP Top 25 poll is released. But how much will it change?
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Main Street Murfreesboro Advances to Public Voting Phase for Opportunity to Receive $90K Multi-Year Grant for a FREE LIVE Music Series in Murfreesboro

Main Street Murfreesboro is now in the running to bring a free outdoor music series to downtown Murfreesboro starting in 2023. Supported by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a social impact funder at the intersection of music and public spaces, Main Street Murfreesboro hopes to qualify as one of the Top 20 finalists in the public voting phase of the Levitt AMP MURFREESBORO Grant Awards. The public is urged to support MAIN STREET MURFREESBORO’S proposal by participating in the public voting process, via online or text, taking place from September 12–21, 2022, at levitt.org/vote.
MURFREESBORO, TN
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
WSMV

Franklin business owner proves women can conceal weapons fashionably

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Williamson County woman is changing the way women can dress fashionably while arming themselves. Valarie Troya-Nussbaum is a small business owner. But first she’s a mom of three and a former Navy officer. “I’ve been trained by the military on firearm safety but also...
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Community holds rally over homeless camps at Brookmeade Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A local group in West Nashville is pushing for the city government to find solutions for housing the homeless and restoring Brookmeade Park. The park is between a West Nashville shopping center and the Cumberland River. In addition, a homeless encampment has been formed, stirring up a significant issue for the group who say the park shouldn’t be used for those purposes.
NASHVILLE, TN

