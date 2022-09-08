(MURFREESBORO) "WE WILL NEVER FORGET" was the phrase that helped us make it through the dark days following 9/11/2001. It's hard to believe that was 21-years ago, a time that seemed as if our lives and the world stopped. That mood was captured at the Rutherford County Sheriffs Office at 9:00 o'clock Friday morning (9/9/2022) in front of the 9/11 Remembrance memorial there at 940 New Salem Road.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO