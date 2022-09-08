Read full article on original website
Related
PHOTOS: Harvest moon seen across western Massachusetts
A blood orange moon appeared in the night sky above many resident homes.
Another Uvalde shooting, another urgent need for counseling services
UVALDE, Texas — For the brokenhearted community of Uvalde, Thursday night's shooting in Memorial Park was another deep wound. But help is at hand at the Uvalde Together Resiliency Center, where counselors responded immediately. The center has been operating at the Uvalde Fairplex since shortly after a gunman opened...
Berkshire County Will Dance to Some Amazing ’70s Music This October
It was the sound that dominated the late '70s. By 1977 disco fever was in full swing thanks in part to the film "Saturday Night Fever" and the soundtrack that accompanied the movie. The Bee Gees were the soundtrack to the classic John Travolta/Karen Lynn Gorney film and now Berkshire County will relive that era on October 8.
Massachusetts Residents Need To Know This Before Camping
Labor Weekend Holiday, the unofficial end to summer. I decided to go on a camping trip up in the mountains in a small town we call Washington, MA. My girlfriend and I packed all the essentials for camping you know the typical toiletries, pillows, blankets, air mattress, food, drinks, cooking utensils, and of course the flat top propane grill. Along with some extra propane tanks to be safe.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
New bodycam footage obtained from Uvalde school shooting
UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New bodycam video has been released to CBS 11 from the shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24. In the video, multiple gunshots can be heard inside the school. "He's in the classroom," an officer can be heard saying. "We gotta get in there, he just keeps shooting."Students can also be seen getting pulled out of a classroom, going through a broken window. This footage was obtained based on a public records request for it, made a few months ago.
'At the wrong place at the worst time': Uvalde family says shooting victim isn't a gang member
SAN ANTONIO — The family of a 16-year-old shot at Uvalde Memorial Park Thursday evening says it's a miracle he's still alive. Authorities blame the shooting on a gang dispute, including Gov. Greg Abbott. The family of Jose Javier Jimenez has a simpler explanation: He was "at the wrong place at the worst time."
Lottery ticket sold in Ware, Mass. hits for $16.35M
WARE, Mass. — A $16.35M winning lottery ticket was sold in Ware, Mass., according to the Massachusetts Lottery. The ticket was for the Saturday, September 10th drawing of Megabucks Doubler. This is the game’s largest jackpot since it launched in April of 2009, according to lottery officials. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
APD: Missing Woman Found
Albany police are attempting to locate an Albany woman who was last seen Saturday morning on New Karner Road.
Is Everclear Legal In Massachusetts?
The '90s alternative rock band, Everclear, will be performing at The Big E in Springfield on September 18, but are they legal to perform in Massachusetts? That was obviously a joke, but what about grain alcohol?. Everclear is actually a brand name of grain alcohol that comes in a few...
LOOK: The Most Affordable Home With a Pool in Pittsfield, MA
While summer is coming to a close, despite the warm temps we'll continue to see for a minute, we still long for the days when we could take a nice dip in the pool. What if you had your own? Given the climate in our region, there is a relatively low number of houses that are on the market that include a pool. So let's take a look at what the most affordable house that's listed with a pool in Pittsfield right now.
KSAT 12
Applications for Uvalde fund to open next week
SAN ANTONIO – Months of waiting will soon come to an end as the National Compassion Fund announces plans to distribute donations to Uvalde families. Families affected by the shooting will be able to apply for financial assistance starting next week. Collected through the Uvalde Together We Ride Fund,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ChowderFest returning to Troy, no tickets required
ChowderFest is set to return to downtown Troy on October 9 starting at noon. New this year, all chowder samples can be bought for $2 a la carte-style, so no ticket is required.
KSAT 12
String of missing people, bodies found in Bandera County has community on edge
BANDERA COUNTY – Four people have been reported missing since April in Bandera County. The Bandera County Sheriff’s Office believes they have recovered the bodies of three of those missing people so far. Bandera County Sheriff Daniel Butts tells us the cases are not connected and that there...
Photos and Info On The Crash That Happened On The Hairpin Turn In Clarksburg
The Hairpin turn in Clarksburg/North Adams is good it seems for a couple of wrecks a year, in July there was an accident that involved two motorcycles and now an SUV went down over the embankment early Thursday morning. You have to be very careful when taking that hairpin turn,...
Lottery ticket worth $16.35 million sold in Massachusetts
WARE - A record-setting lottery ticket was sold in Massachusetts, the Lottery announced this weekend.The Megabucks Doubler jackpot was $16.35 million for Saturday's drawing - "the games largest jackpot since it launched in 2009."A Cumberland Farms in Ware sold the winning ticket. The cash option on the prize is just over $12 million.The winning numbers were 10-17-15-38-26-3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts
I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
Former member of Springfield Latin Kings sentenced for drug charges
Jonathan Casiano, a former member of the Latin Kings, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release for drug offenses.
Poll: Which Of These Pittsfield Streets Do Drivers Speed The Most On?
I live in Pittsfield's Ward 7, and the rate of speed on Pecks Rd I see sometimes is astonishing. I'm not saying I've never been guilty of it at one time or another, but holy cow... Excuses, excuses... Automobiles are getting are smoother, sometimes it's hard to really realize how...
20 dogs seized from Albany home
Twenty dogs were seized from an Albany home after an investigation into alleged animal abuse.
WBEC AM
Pittsfield, MA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1420wbec.com
Comments / 1