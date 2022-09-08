ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Sorry, Dak Prescott: Cowboys fans are right to worry about injury

Dallas Cowboys fans can finally relax, as quarterback Dak Prescott’s injury was apparently nothing to worry about long-term. Prescott and Dallas take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to open the season on Sunday Night Football. It’s a tough draw for the Cowboys, who are already reeling along the offensive line with Tyron Smith out long-term.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News

Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
NFL
The Spun

John Harbaugh Sends Clear Message After Lamar Jackson Contract Talks End

The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that contract talks with Lamar Jackson have been put on hold until the end of the 2022 season. "Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign."
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Minnesota Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
The Spun

Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele

The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Broncos coach reacts to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll not holding fans back to boo Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett will lead the team into Seattle for a Week 1 date with the Seahawks. Obviously, it will be a homecoming for quarterback Russell Wilson after an off-season blockbuster. However, it may not be a warm reception. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the possibility of Wilson being booed […] The post Broncos coach reacts to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll not holding fans back to boo Russell Wilson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Daniels
Person
Mike Zimmer
The Spun

Rams Running Back Could Be Sidelined Up To 6 Weeks After Ankle Injury

Not only were the Los Angeles Rams handed a 21-point loss on Thursday night, one of their top rookies went down with an injury. Rams running back Kyren Williams left the first quarter of last night's game with an ankle injury. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the diagnosis for Williams is a high-ankle sprain.
NFL
Yardbarker

3 Reasons The Ravens Shouldn’t Keep Lamar Jackson

Time has run out for the Baltimore Ravens to offer a contract extension to quarterback Lamar Jackson. Friday was the self-made deadline by the Ravens QB, and it left him without a new deal. While everyone is talking about his potential contract in 2023, no one is talking about the...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Reacts To Lamar Jackson, Ravens News

On Friday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension with star quarterback Lamar Jackson. "Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. "We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign."
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football
ClutchPoints

3 Minnesota Vikings takeaways after Week 1 win vs. Packers

Coming into Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, few national personalities expected the Minnesota Vikings to be a legitimate contender for the NFC North, let alone secure a win over the Green Bay Packers in their home opener. The team completely overhauled their front office, hired a young head coach with experience sharing a sideline in Sean McVay, and plugged many of the holes on their depth chart via free agency, the draft, and trade, and yet, to many a fan outside of Minnesota, the expectations for 2022 topped out within a win of .500, the same record the team recorded in 2021.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Bad news for the Steelers

Chuks did not practice on Thursday with a back injury. Per SI . Not a lot of news has come out on how limited he will be going into week one. This is a bad start to the season losing your starting right tackle. The Steelers lack credible depth on the offensive line in general. Chuks just signed a $30 million extension with the Steelers expected to be entrenched at the starter. If Chuks does miss any kind of time that would mean new addition Jesse Davis would be inserted as the starter. Davis was absolutely booed by fans and ran out of Miami where he signed with the Vikings. Well, he did not make it very far for them either. He was signed as an emergency option and depth, definitely not the starter. The already bad offensive line just got worse.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Ravens dropped the ball in not paying Lamar Jackson

After months of tension, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to reach a new contract agreement before the season. While other quarterbacks such as Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson got big new deals this offseason, Jackson is still waiting on his. Now the 2019 NFL MVP will play this season […] The post Ravens dropped the ball in not paying Lamar Jackson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Yardbarker

Former Vikings coordinator on Mike Zimmer's departure: 'The devil's gone'

Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has a knack for rubbing people the wrong way. So when the Vikings fired him in mid-January after eight turbulent seasons, it came as no surprise when those closest to the situation began reflecting on Zimmer’s tenure as one reportedly built on fear mongering and authoritarian leadership.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Packers Waive Two From IR With Settlements

Gaines, 24, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2020. He eventually signed on with the Packers in 2021. Gaines returned to Green Bay on a futures contract this past January after being on and off the Packers’ practice squad last year. In 2021, Gaines appeared in...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Colin Cowherd Changes His Tune On Baker Mayfield

Sports media personality Colin Cowherd could be the biggest critic of former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. He had been critical of the former Oklahoma standout leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft. Cowherd called out Mayfield for a variety of things, from tweeting that he saw a UFO to...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell’s bold plans for Justin Jefferson after win vs. Packers should put NFC North on notice

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was simply all over the place in his team’s 23-7 home win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. This dominant performance from him may have just provided rival teams in the NFC North with a sneak peek of what will be to come this season. Speaking after […] The post Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell’s bold plans for Justin Jefferson after win vs. Packers should put NFC North on notice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy