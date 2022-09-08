Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Sorry, Dak Prescott: Cowboys fans are right to worry about injury
Dallas Cowboys fans can finally relax, as quarterback Dak Prescott’s injury was apparently nothing to worry about long-term. Prescott and Dallas take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to open the season on Sunday Night Football. It’s a tough draw for the Cowboys, who are already reeling along the offensive line with Tyron Smith out long-term.
NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News
Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
NFL・
John Harbaugh Sends Clear Message After Lamar Jackson Contract Talks End
The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that contract talks with Lamar Jackson have been put on hold until the end of the 2022 season. "Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign."
Dallas Cowboys Make Quarterback Move Before Season-Opener vs. Buccaneers
Just over 24 hours before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys only had one quarterback on the active roster. Star quarterback Dak Prescott was the only quarterback to make the active roster before the season-opener. Until now. On Saturday afternoon, the Cowboys elevated two key players...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele
The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.
Broncos coach reacts to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll not holding fans back to boo Russell Wilson
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett will lead the team into Seattle for a Week 1 date with the Seahawks. Obviously, it will be a homecoming for quarterback Russell Wilson after an off-season blockbuster. However, it may not be a warm reception. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the possibility of Wilson being booed […] The post Broncos coach reacts to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll not holding fans back to boo Russell Wilson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Stephen A. Smith Uses 1 Word To Describe How He Feels About Lamar Jackson Situation
The Baltimore Ravens failed to reach an agreement with Lamar Jackson on a long-term contract prior to this Friday's deadline. That means he'll play this season on the final year of his rookie deal. During the latest episode of ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith reacted to the latest news...
RELATED PEOPLE
Rams Running Back Could Be Sidelined Up To 6 Weeks After Ankle Injury
Not only were the Los Angeles Rams handed a 21-point loss on Thursday night, one of their top rookies went down with an injury. Rams running back Kyren Williams left the first quarter of last night's game with an ankle injury. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the diagnosis for Williams is a high-ankle sprain.
NFL・
Yardbarker
3 Reasons The Ravens Shouldn’t Keep Lamar Jackson
Time has run out for the Baltimore Ravens to offer a contract extension to quarterback Lamar Jackson. Friday was the self-made deadline by the Ravens QB, and it left him without a new deal. While everyone is talking about his potential contract in 2023, no one is talking about the...
Robert Griffin III Reacts To Lamar Jackson, Ravens News
On Friday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension with star quarterback Lamar Jackson. "Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. "We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign."
NFL Odds: Packers vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022
The Green Bay Packers will travel to Minneapolis to open the start of their season against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. It’s time to examine our NFL odds series and execute a Packers-Vikings prediction and pick. The Packers went 13-4 and claimed the top seed in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Minnesota Vikings takeaways after Week 1 win vs. Packers
Coming into Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, few national personalities expected the Minnesota Vikings to be a legitimate contender for the NFC North, let alone secure a win over the Green Bay Packers in their home opener. The team completely overhauled their front office, hired a young head coach with experience sharing a sideline in Sean McVay, and plugged many of the holes on their depth chart via free agency, the draft, and trade, and yet, to many a fan outside of Minnesota, the expectations for 2022 topped out within a win of .500, the same record the team recorded in 2021.
Packers Getting Key Offensive Weapon Back Before Game vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers might be without No. 1 wideout Allen Lazard for their season opener. On the bright side, tight end Robert Tonyan will suit up for Sunday's game. Tonyan doesn't have an injury designation for Week 1. Clearly, the tight end has made a fine recovery from a torn ACL.
Yardbarker
Bad news for the Steelers
Chuks did not practice on Thursday with a back injury. Per SI . Not a lot of news has come out on how limited he will be going into week one. This is a bad start to the season losing your starting right tackle. The Steelers lack credible depth on the offensive line in general. Chuks just signed a $30 million extension with the Steelers expected to be entrenched at the starter. If Chuks does miss any kind of time that would mean new addition Jesse Davis would be inserted as the starter. Davis was absolutely booed by fans and ran out of Miami where he signed with the Vikings. Well, he did not make it very far for them either. He was signed as an emergency option and depth, definitely not the starter. The already bad offensive line just got worse.
Ravens dropped the ball in not paying Lamar Jackson
After months of tension, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to reach a new contract agreement before the season. While other quarterbacks such as Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson got big new deals this offseason, Jackson is still waiting on his. Now the 2019 NFL MVP will play this season […] The post Ravens dropped the ball in not paying Lamar Jackson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Former Vikings coordinator on Mike Zimmer's departure: 'The devil's gone'
Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has a knack for rubbing people the wrong way. So when the Vikings fired him in mid-January after eight turbulent seasons, it came as no surprise when those closest to the situation began reflecting on Zimmer’s tenure as one reportedly built on fear mongering and authoritarian leadership.
Yardbarker
Packers Waive Two From IR With Settlements
Gaines, 24, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2020. He eventually signed on with the Packers in 2021. Gaines returned to Green Bay on a futures contract this past January after being on and off the Packers’ practice squad last year. In 2021, Gaines appeared in...
Yardbarker
Colin Cowherd Changes His Tune On Baker Mayfield
Sports media personality Colin Cowherd could be the biggest critic of former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. He had been critical of the former Oklahoma standout leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft. Cowherd called out Mayfield for a variety of things, from tweeting that he saw a UFO to...
Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell’s bold plans for Justin Jefferson after win vs. Packers should put NFC North on notice
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was simply all over the place in his team’s 23-7 home win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. This dominant performance from him may have just provided rival teams in the NFC North with a sneak peek of what will be to come this season. Speaking after […] The post Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell’s bold plans for Justin Jefferson after win vs. Packers should put NFC North on notice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Comments / 0