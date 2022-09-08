ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
95.3 The Bear

No AC in Alabama Locker Room In DKR Stadium

The Texas Longhorn football stadium proved to be a tough road environment in more ways than one. The fans were rowdy, hot temperatures, and no AC in the visiting team's locker room. Rumors about the Longhorn visitors' locker room lacking air conditioning has circulated for years; however, the Alabama football...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
95.3 The Bear

What If: Painful Memory Resurfaces for Texas Longhorns Fans

This has been a regularly cycled question amongst the minds of fans of the Texas Longhorns, who have been subjected to a tough decade-and-change since the program's loss to Alabama in the 2009 BCS national title game. On Saturday, during the Longhorns' rather more painful 20-19 defeat against the Crimson...
AUSTIN, TX
95.3 The Bear

Eli Gold Provides Health Update

Eli Gold appeared on the Crimson Tide Sports Network Pregame Show on Saturday, where he gave an update on his health. “I wanted to take a moment to point out I’m not sick,” said Gold. “Some people may perceive that. I’m not sick. I have orthopedic issues. A lot of people who have seen me at baseball games, football games, whatever, know that I have had trouble getting around the last couple of years. It was time to get that taken care of.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Bama Wins With Class, Nick Saban Keeps Players From Flashing ‘Horns Down’

The Alabama Crimson Tide edged out the Texas Longhorns 20-19 on Saturday. Alabama played a sloppy game but came away with a win in a hostile environment. On Wednesday Alabama head coach Nick Saban was informed about the infamous "Horns Down" hand gesture that is often used to taunt the Longhorn faithful. It's a Big 12 rule that using the gesture results in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
Person
Kirby Smart
95.3 The Bear

Texas Fans Will “Have an Impact” on Saturday

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium will be electric on Saturday, as Alabama and Texas face off in a highly anticipated match up. Texas head coach, Steve Sarkisian, appeared in a media availability session on Thursday afternoon and had a special message for Longhorn fans. “I’m fired up for our fans,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday

Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa Discusses Plans for New Homes

Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa will be discussing the plans to build new homes in Tuscaloosa, Alabama during their upcoming community meeting. The agency invites the public to join the Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa community meeting on Monday, September 12 at 5:30 p.m. It will take place at the McDonald Hughes Center which is located at 3101 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks#American Football#College Football#Tuscaloosa Native Kamari#Georgia Bulldogs#Pac 12
95.3 The Bear

PHOTOS: Thomas Rhett Live in Tuscaloosa

After having to reschedule his trip to the Druid City from earlier this summer, 2020 ACM Male Artist of the Year Thomas Rhett fulfilled his promise and came back to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater as apart of his "Bring the Bar to You" tour Thursday night. Take a look at some...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa Mayor Pitches Plan to Give High School Coaches a Raise

Mayor Walt Maddox pitched a plan last week to create a new fund that will boost the salaries of teachers in the Tuscaloosa City Schools system who are also athletic coaches. In his "Mayor's Minute" newsletter last week, Maddox laid out his idea for the $500,000 Athletic Excellence Fund, which would be created using cash from the mayor's Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan beginning almost immediately in Fiscal Year 2023, which starts in October.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy