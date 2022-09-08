Man accused of raping Alabama teen at knifepoint recaptured

An Alabama man accused of breaking into a house and raping a teenage girl at knifepoint was arrested Wednesday after six nearly six months on the run.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced the arrest of Trenton Turner Reed, 27, of Hartselle, Alabama, was captured off Barkley Bridge Road near Hartselle, Alabama. Deputies were assisted by U.S. Marshals and Decatur police.

The search for Reed started in March after he was out of jail on bond for the January incident in which he was accused of breaking into a Decatur residence and raping a teen girl at knifepoint.

He was recaptured on multiple warrants of bond revocation including:

Rape 2nd

Burglary 1st

Burglary 3rd

Obstructing Justice