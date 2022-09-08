Read full article on original website
Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses
An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
Pilots from a bankrupt airline were just offered jobs by a competitor without a single interview
Pilots are in high demand lately -- such high demand, in fact, that pilots from the recently defunct ExpressJet Airlines are finding themselves with new job offers, without so much as an interview, days after their employer declared bankruptcy.
A United Airlines Boeing 737 taxied for so long at Newark Airport that it ran out of fuel for the flight
On 22nd August, an United Airlines B737 aircraft scheduled to fly from Newark to Denver taxied for so long at Newark Airport, that it eventually ran out of adequate fuel for the flight. The Boeing 737-900ER was taxiing to fly to Denver. However, the plane stayed on the tarmac and...
The wing of a United Airlines plane hit another jet after 2 inexperienced airport workers misjudged the gap, report says
Ramp workers used a tow tug to push back the United plane, but the winglet clipped a jet's horizontal stabilizer, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Why United Airlines is Thinking of Ending Service at a Really Big Airport
United Airlines may be one of the biggest airlines in the country, but the company's CEO says it isn't getting fair treatment at a key airport serving the nation's largest city. The John F. Kennedy International Airport is America’s ninth largest airport, according to AirAdvisor, and the 13th biggest airport...
American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs
American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
Panicked pilot, 23, jumped to his death from cockpit window at 3,500ft after damaging its landing gear during aborted landing: Vomited and apologized to co-pilot before leaping out - only for co-pilot to land safely
A copilot who jumped to his death from a small airplane in North Carolina was upset over damaging the craft's landing gear during a failed runaway approach, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane's pilot-in-command told federal investigators his copilot, Charles Hew...
I was a flight attendant for 2 years. Here are 10 things you should do before every flight.
After working in the airline industry, I've learned some of the best tips for making flying easier, from wearing comfortable clothes to packing light.
American Airlines accidentally sends 12-year-old unaccompanied minor to the wrong state
American Airlines mistakenly sent a 12-year-old boy flying alone to the wrong state after a trip to visit his mother.Daniel Patton says that his son was flown by the airline from Dallas to Columbus, Ohio, rather than back home to the namesake city of Columbus in Georgia.Mr Patton says he realised the airline’s major mistake when he arrived at the airport and found his son was nowhere to be seen.“At first we didn’t know where he was. It was an absolute nightmare,” he told Insider.“I found out he was in Ohio and called the airline to ask why he...
Southwest Airlines Introduces A Feature You're Going To Love
At the best of times, flying isn’t the most enjoyable way to spend your time. Even with a cocktail and an in-flight movie you’d never watch at home, you still have to deal with delays, cramped seats (which actually are getting more cramped all the time) and, sometimes, rude customers sitting right next to you.
