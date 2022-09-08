ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Ivie
3d ago

I definitely think there was more to come out about Telles, but what a child he is.Getting what he deserves now.

J Nor
2d ago

Takes two to tango. In today’s world having affairs is common. It just shows that you don’t love your spouse. It’s nobody else’s business. I think a reporter needed to verify all of the happenings and had an interview with him to clarify the situation. The reporter paid with his life. Or something that could’ve been avoided

TheDailyBeast

How an Obscure Democrat Became the Scariest Man in Las Vegas

John Cahill never saw it coming.In 2018, after serving 12 years as Clark County public administrator, a low-key elected position responsible for securing the estates of recently deceased Las Vegans, Cahill anointed a fellow Democrat as his would-be successor. His choice? A 45-year-old Mississippi-born HVAC technician-turned-probate lawyer by the name of Robert Telles.Cahill told The Daily Beast that at the time, nobody had flagged any potential issues with Telles. And ultimately, his endorsement of the married father-of-three who had been named Nevada Legal Service’s 2014 “Pro Bono Attorney of the Year” proved fruitful when Telles won the Democratic nomination, and...
Nevada Appeal

Jim Hartman: Crime: Joe Lombardo’s edge in governor’s race

With Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo at his side, former President Donald Trump called Nevada “a cesspool of crime,” while endorsing Lombardo for governor in July. Trump was roundly criticized in the news media for “missing the mark” on crime in Nevada. While guilty of bombastic overstatement, Trump touched on a fundamental truth – Americans are anxious about crime.
KDWN

Vegas woman sentenced in 2019 death of boyfriend’s daughter

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas woman has been sentenced to at least 20 years in prison in connection with the death of her boyfriend’s young daughter in 2019. A jury in July convicted 26-year-old Shevhuan Miller on charges of murder and child abuse. The Clark County coroner’s office determined 5-year-old Janiyah Russell died of blunt force injuries. On Thursday, a district judge sentenced Miller to between 20 and 50 years in prison for first-degree murder and child abuse, neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm. The child’s father _ 27-year-old Richard Davis _ is scheduled to go to trial in February. Prosecutors say he faces charges of murder and six counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm.
8newsnow.com

Veterans in Las Vegas given quilts in honor of service

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Veteran Tenants at Hebron were presented with quilts crafted by Quilts of Valor in collaboration with JustServe, a coalition partner of the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance. The veterans shared stories of their service and were given quilts representing those stories. The Hebron...
Fox5 KVVU

Authorities: Pahrump landlord arrested in death of a tenant

PAHRUMP, Nev. — A Pahrump landlord accused of running over a tenant with a vehicle and dragging the victim on a road has been arrested, authorities said. Nye County Sheriff’s officials said 70-year-old William Stanley remains jailed without bail on suspicion of an open count of murder. It...
truecrimedaily

Mom pleads guilty to strangling special-needs son and leaving his body in the desert

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A 36-year-old woman agreed to plead guilty to killing her young son and leaving his body in the Nevada desert. Clark County court records show Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez entered the plea agreement Sept. 1. KLAS-TV reports she will serve at least 28 years in prison for murder, child abuse, and neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm.
Fox5 KVVU

Man shot by Las Vegas police near UNLV

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police killed a man near UNLV after he reportedly shot at officers. The shooting happened early Saturday morning, around 1:13 a.m., near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive. According to LVMPD, officers conducted a vehicle stop on an SUV with multiple people...
vegas24seven.com

Oscar’s steakhouse to offer Queen Elizabeth II cocktail

Oscar’s steakhouse to offer Queen Elizabeth II cocktail. Oscar’s steakhouse at the Plaza Hotel & Casino will offer Queen Elizabeth’s favorite cocktail this weekend to pay tribute to the late monarch. Named “Queen Elizabeth II,” the cocktail is one part gin and two parts Dubonnet, a wine-based French aperitif, with a half lemon wheel and ice. The specialty cocktail will be available beginning tonight for a limited time for $10.
