Yonkers, NY

Comments / 4

Shawn Ferrier
3d ago

Another day in Joe Bidens world. They are probably all released already

Reply
6
 

PIX11

Man injured in drive-by shooting in the Bronx, police say

MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Bronx early Sunday, police said. The victim was walking near East 176th Street and Clay Avenue in Mount Hope at around 12:50 a.m. when he was struck in the right leg, police said. He was taken to the hospital in […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

14-year-old in custody in knifepoint robbery of Bronx man using walker

NEW YORK - Police have arrested a 14-year-old they say robbed a man using a walker at knifepoint. The whole thing was caught on surveillance video. It happened in a building on Bryant Avenue near Seneca Avenue in the Bronx Friday after 7 p.m. Police say the suspect attacked the victim, 69, as he got into the elevator while using his walker. Video shows the suspect with a knife. Police say he robbed the man of $13. The suspect was arrested Saturday night. He faces robbery and weapon charges. 
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Peekskill Police Issue Alert For Mailbox Thieves Stealing Checks

Police issued an alert to Northern Westchester residents about thieves who are stealing checks from a curbside mailbox in the area. The Peekskill Police Department announced on Friday, Sept. 9, that investigators believe suspects are stealing checks from the United State Post Office curbside mailbox located at 738 South St. in Peekskill.
PEEKSKILL, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Man, 33, dies after attempting to rob pair at gunpoint in Eltingville

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man in his early 30s who attempted to rob a pair of men in Eltingville early Sunday morning later died after a physical confrontation, police said. Police responded to a 911 call of a robbery-in-progress at gunpoint at Pacific Avenue and St. Albans Place at around 1:57 a.m. and found a 33-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
WTNH

Officer injured after being assaulted at Oyster Fest

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk officer was injured Saturday at the Oyster Festival when a male punched them following a break-up of a fight. Police Officials say officers working the festival were notified of a fight around 9:49 p.m. Juveniles near the Kids Cove were fighting, sparking a response by the police. Officers arrived […]
NORWALK, CT
CBS New York

Caught on video: Gunman opens fire on Bronx street in broad daylight, injuring 4

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help finding the person who shot four people in the Bronx. It happened Friday at around 4:40 p.m. at the Pelham Parkway NYCHA development on Wallace Avenue. Police say four men were sitting on a bench when surveillance video shows the man pulling out a gun and opening fire. Four people were hit. One man, 26, was hit in the buttocks, another, 22, was struck in the ankle, a third, 29, was shot in the foot, and the fourth man, 29, was struck in the buttocks. All four were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Police say the gunman took off on Matthews Avenue. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

2022-09-11@6:21pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person arrived at Bridgeport Hospital shot in the leg. Police say the victim was uncooperative and it is not known where the shooting ocurred.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
PIX11

Man, 20, shot in the neck in Bronx multiple shooting: NYPD

WESTCHESTER SQUARE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 20-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the neck following a fight at a party rental hall in the Bronx Sunday morning, according to a law enforcement source and the NYPD. Authorities responded to a multiple shooting at 2368 Zerega Ave. in Westchester […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Road Rage Fight Sends NYC Driver to Hospital With Gunshot Wound: Cops

An argument between drivers escalated Saturday afternoon when one of the involved parties stepped out of the vehicle and shot the other driver in the chest, police said. The suspected gunman opened fire in Forest Hills on 108th Street, a busy thoroughfare of the Queens neighborhood. Police said the two...
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

Man Sentenced For New Rochelle Home Burglary

A 23-year-old man has been sentenced for a home burglary in Westchester County. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced that Queens resident Kevin Rojo-Rojo, age 23, was sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 7, to eight years in state prison for a 2021 New Rochelle home burglary. His sentence will run...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
greenwichfreepress.com

GPD Charge Woman for Forging Checks Stolen from Cos Cob Car Dealership

On Sept 6 Greenwich Police went to the Stamford Police Dept after receiving word that they had in custody a woman with an active arrest warrant from Greenwich Police. The warrant stemmed back to an incident in May in Cos Cob in which checks were stolen from a car dealership and forged.
GREENWICH, CT
PIX11

Man forcibly reached under woman’s skirt in Astoria: NYPD

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — A woman was walking down the 46th Street subway station stairs in Astoria when a man reached under her skirt and grabbed her, police said. The 22-year-old woman was walking down the stairs in the Broadway and 46th Street station when an unknown man walked behind her, forcibly reached under her […]
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

