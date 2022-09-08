Read full article on original website
Cincy Jungle
I'll kick off the season rant
Not throwing the challenge flag when Chase had broken the plane...the worse that would have happened was we would have lost a time out, which we ended up burning shortly after that anyway. Punting with 14 seconds on the game clock to give the steelers back the ball....why????? That punt...
Can Joe Buck and Troy Aikman Solve Monday Night Football?
For years the iconic football product has been stuck, shuffling through talent and on-air teams without nailing it. Enter the former Fox duo, a model of consistency.
Twitter reactions to Bengals’ loss to Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a combination of five turnovers and the loss of long-snapper Clark Harris. Despite all that went against them, Joe Burrow and the Bengals had multiple chances to pull off a win they had no business taking. The game came down to a few head-scratching decisions and fans are just as mad as they are disappointed.
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Shares Thoughts on 'Tough' Loss vs. Saints
Mariota made his Falcons debut in Sunday's loss.
The 4 best matchups to watch for in Bengals vs. Steelers
Every single time the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers have played each other, they had some current game tape for preparation. Never before have these teams faced off in Week 1 of a new season. Everything’s as fresh as it can be, but some things will definitely look familiar.
Cincy Jungle Sunday NFL picks and Bengals - Steelers pregame thread
Week 1 in the NFL is where all the positivity each fanbase has held for the entire offseason gets tested. The Cincinnati Bengals will be hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers to start their 2022 campaign, but they are only one of the shows that will be taking place this week. One...
Bengals vs. Steelers inactives
The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers have released their inactives for today’s Week 1 showdown at Paycor Stadium. For the Bengals, here is who will miss today’s game. TE Devin Asiasi. OT D’Ante Smith. OG Max Scharping. DT Jay Tufele. RB Trayveon Williams. No real surprises here....
Alex Highsmith and George Pickens are key players in Week 1 Steelers vs. Bengals
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a state of transition, no doubt. Any time you lose a Hall of Fame quarterback who has manned the position since George W. Bush was in the Oval Office, it leaves a void—no matter the results from 2021. Even so, we know some of...
Bengals unable to overcome loss of Clark Harris vs. Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals played without Tee Higgins for most of their Week 1 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they were also short long-snapper Clark Harris. Harris is a key part of the Bengals special teams, and it showed on Sunday afternoon. The Bengals were struggling to keep pace with...
