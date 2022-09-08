ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Cincy Jungle

I'll kick off the season rant

Not throwing the challenge flag when Chase had broken the plane...the worse that would have happened was we would have lost a time out, which we ended up burning shortly after that anyway. Punting with 14 seconds on the game clock to give the steelers back the ball....why????? That punt...
Cincy Jungle

Twitter reactions to Bengals’ loss to Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a combination of five turnovers and the loss of long-snapper Clark Harris. Despite all that went against them, Joe Burrow and the Bengals had multiple chances to pull off a win they had no business taking. The game came down to a few head-scratching decisions and fans are just as mad as they are disappointed.
Cincy Jungle

The 4 best matchups to watch for in Bengals vs. Steelers

Every single time the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers have played each other, they had some current game tape for preparation. Never before have these teams faced off in Week 1 of a new season. Everything’s as fresh as it can be, but some things will definitely look familiar.
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Steelers inactives

The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers have released their inactives for today’s Week 1 showdown at Paycor Stadium. For the Bengals, here is who will miss today’s game. TE Devin Asiasi. OT D’Ante Smith. OG Max Scharping. DT Jay Tufele. RB Trayveon Williams. No real surprises here....
Cincy Jungle

Bengals unable to overcome loss of Clark Harris vs. Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals played without Tee Higgins for most of their Week 1 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they were also short long-snapper Clark Harris. Harris is a key part of the Bengals special teams, and it showed on Sunday afternoon. The Bengals were struggling to keep pace with...
