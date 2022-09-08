The video game developer behind the popular American Truck Simulator games showed off a virtual version of the Gateway City in advance of their new Texas expansion. Laredo, as well as all of Texas, is planned to be included in the company's newest expansion to the popular trucking game that tasks you with driving a big rig throughout the country. According to a blog post, the developers decided to include Laredo into the game due to its status as the country's largest inland port of entry.

