Railroad industry faces potential strike that could impact Laredo
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The possibility of a country-wide railroad strike is very real, and many railroad industry workers and various unions have voiced support for a strike as early as next Friday. As no apparent deal has been made with these workers...
Trucking simulator shows off virtual Laredo in new Texas expansion
The video game developer behind the popular American Truck Simulator games showed off a virtual version of the Gateway City in advance of their new Texas expansion. Laredo, as well as all of Texas, is planned to be included in the company's newest expansion to the popular trucking game that tasks you with driving a big rig throughout the country. According to a blog post, the developers decided to include Laredo into the game due to its status as the country's largest inland port of entry.
Abbott touts Laredo’s business success upon receiving broadband award
Gov. Greg Abbott received the Broadband Trailblazer Award earlier this week in downtown Laredo at the offices of MileOne. It was touted as the first award of its kind as it is led by various technology companies such as AT&T and Texas Broadband Now in recognition of the governor's commitment to ensuring every Texan has access to high-speed, reliable internet.
Three families receive new mobile homes through Webb Co. program
Three families received new mobile homes through the Webb County Community Action Agency Self-Help Reconstruction Program this week. According to the county, the new homes are energy efficient that may help amid the blistering heat of Laredo, and it praised Commissioner Rosaura “Wawi” Tijerina for her efforts and contributions.
WBCA unveils commemorative poster for 125th Celebration
The Washington’s Birthday Celebration Association unveiled “Our Heritage” by Armando Hinojosa as the official 125th Celebration’s commemorative poster for the upcoming 2023 festivities. The unveiling was held at the Laredo Center for the Arts, located at 500 San Agustin Avenue, on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. “This...
Laredo, Webb Co. set to both discuss tax rate raises
Webb County Commissioners Court and Laredo City Council will both be hosting public hearings Monday for each of their tax revenue increases. The county’s hearing will be held at 9 a.m. at the county courthouse on 1000 Houston St., and the city will host its at 5:30 p.m. at the city council chambers at city hall.
Photos: Bikers gather in droves to raise money for pediatric cancer
A Ride for Hope hit Laredo this weekend as more than 130 bikers did their part to support the fight against pediatric cancer, as part of their Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. A total of $3,400 was collected, with the proceeds being evenly split between Smiles from Heaven and the Golden...
Powerful stories shared during Suicide Prevention Proclamation
During Friday's Suicide Prevention Month proclamation, advocates for mental health treatment gathered and shared stories about the severity of suicide, provided information and resources to help those that are struggling, and spoke out about its impact on their lives and their loved ones. The city ceremony was held prior to...
PILLAR hosts candlelight vigil for those lost to suicide
PILLAR will be hosting the 10th annual Candlelight Vigil in recognition of World Suicide Prevention Day on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 8-9 p.m. at the Bartlett Park at 5911 Thomas Ave. This event will honor the memory of those who have died by suicide, survivors and those impacted by suicide....
