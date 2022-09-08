Read full article on original website
WWE's John Cena shows off his new goatee/beard
John Cena is sporting a bit of a different look these days. The future WWE Hall of Famer tweeted some photos of himself at the reopening of The Lounge at a Total Wine location. Cena is growing out his facial hair because, as seen in the photos below, he is sporting a goatee. The new look could be related to his movie/TV projects.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Colorado Springs, CO (9/10/22)
The WWE RAW roster held a live event in Colorado over the weekend. Check out the results from Saturday Night’s Main Event below. Dana Brooke retains the 24/7 title in a segment featuring numerous superstars and title changes. Rey Mysterio defeated Austin Theory. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka...
Conor McGregor’s coach and fighter Johnny Walker booted out of T-Mobile Arena after UFC 279 win
Conor McGregor’s coach and fighter Johnny Walker were booted out of the T-Mobile Arena by the UFC last night. Walker, coached by John Kavanagh, who also trains former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor, opened last night’s UFC 279 card with a rear-naked choke submission victory over Ion Cuțelaba.
Kofi Kingston Says He’s Not High, Pitches Sami Zayn Changing His Name To ‘Sam Owens’
The relationship between The Bloodline and Sami Zayn has captured the interest of the WWE Universe. Sami is an honorary Uce, but he’s always been linked to Kevin Owens throughout his professional wrestling career. Kofi Kingston recently took a “better late than never approach” to the story and offered a way for Zayn to appease both The Bloodline and Owens, his fellow Canadian.
Nick Young’s boxing match stopped being pushed through ropes
The stoppage occurred in the fourth of five scheduled rounds. Young fought self-proclaimed celebrity videographer Malcolm Minikon at the Banc of California Stadium. The bout was part of the Social Gloves 2 pay-per-view exhibition. Young originally was slated to fight rapper Blueface. However, Blueface was pulled from the card as...
