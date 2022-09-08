ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

WWE's John Cena shows off his new goatee/beard

John Cena is sporting a bit of a different look these days. The future WWE Hall of Famer tweeted some photos of himself at the reopening of The Lounge at a Total Wine location. Cena is growing out his facial hair because, as seen in the photos below, he is sporting a goatee. The new look could be related to his movie/TV projects.
WWE
Yardbarker

Kofi Kingston Says He’s Not High, Pitches Sami Zayn Changing His Name To ‘Sam Owens’

The relationship between The Bloodline and Sami Zayn has captured the interest of the WWE Universe. Sami is an honorary Uce, but he’s always been linked to Kevin Owens throughout his professional wrestling career. Kofi Kingston recently took a “better late than never approach” to the story and offered a way for Zayn to appease both The Bloodline and Owens, his fellow Canadian.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Hager
Person
Chris Jericho
Yardbarker

Nick Young’s boxing match stopped being pushed through ropes

The stoppage occurred in the fourth of five scheduled rounds. Young fought self-proclaimed celebrity videographer Malcolm Minikon at the Banc of California Stadium. The bout was part of the Social Gloves 2 pay-per-view exhibition. Young originally was slated to fight rapper Blueface. However, Blueface was pulled from the card as...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy