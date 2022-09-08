Read full article on original website
Backstage WWE Updates On Paul Heyman
Paul Heyman has not been seen on WWE television since the main event of WWE SummerSlam, but according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he has still been behind the scenes at every "WWE SmackDown" episode and major events since that point. However, even though Heyman has been around at the events the plan is to not have him appear on camera until they have a dynamic return in mind. Heyman was attacked by his former client Brock Lesnar during the WWE SummerSlam match between "The Beast" and Roman Reigns, getting put through the announce table via an F5, which is how he has been written off television.
Two Top WWE Names Will Reportedly Not Be Roman Reigns' Next Opponent
Following Roman Reigns' successful Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, two current active performers have reportedly been ruled out as his next challengers. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens will not be challenging Reigns for the two titles currently in his possession, despite both teasing the possibility recently. However, based on build, the report suggested that "one would expect those two matches at some point."
Dwight Howard Ruins Marriage Proposal With Pro Wrestling Moves
Ever seen a marriage proposal derailed by someone pulling out some wrestling moves? Well, former NBA Champion and eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard is now guilty of doing so. Lord A, who describes himself as the "hottest indy wrestler rapper right now," posted a video of himself on Twitter getting down on one knee to propose to his partner, only for Howard to enter with a knee to the face, followed by a superkick. The proposal, that took place on a field in front of a "Marry Me" sign, took another twist moments later, when Lord A's partner helped him up and then delivered a stunner to send him back to the floor. The video ended with Howard looking down on Lord A and comically saying, "he dead."
WWE NXT Live Event Results For 9/10
WWE's developmental brand, NXT, recently held a live event at the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida on September 10th. The show featured eight matches and various in-ring segments, ending with the team of Indi Hartwell, Nathan Frazer, and Wes Lee standing tall at the end of the night. The full card and results, as reported by PWInsider, can be seen below:
Top AEW Star Shouts Out The Bloodline During WWE SmackDown
It's safe to say that MJF acknowledges The Bloodline. During this week's "SmackDown" in Seattle, WA, The Usos and the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn introduced Solo Sikoa to the faction, less than a week after Sikoa helped Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. After Sikoa explained his actions last Saturday, The Bloodline collectively threw up the "We are the Ones" hand gesture, which led to an irate McIntyre making a run-in to clean house.
WWE SmackDown Star's Twitter Makes Light Of AEW Backstage Drama
As the backstage drama that occurred at AEW's All Out last weekend involving CM Punk and The Elite continues to be the talk of the wrestling world, one longtime member of WWE's women's locker room took a veiled shot at the situation on social media. Natalya took part in a...
Corey Graves Confirms He Found Out About Recent Big WWE Moment On The Air
On the August 22nd, 2022 edition of "WWE Raw," Johnny Gargano shocked the world and returned to WWE after eight months of being away from the wrestling business. Corey Graves was on commentary when Gargano made his return, and he was not prepared for this occurrence. "We, the commentary team,...
Dolph Ziggler Confirms Change Of Plans To His Recent WWE NXT Run
Dolph Ziggler didn't hold the "NXT" Championship for very long — he snagged the title from defending champ Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat match during "NXT" Roadblock on March 8, only to lose it to Breakker on the April 4 episode of "WWE Raw" — but that doesn't mean he didn't enjoy the experience. During an interview on "Casual Conversations with The Classic," the longtime WWE staple happily recalled his "NXT" detour.
Dolph Ziggler Names WWE Star He Wants To Wrestle For An Hour At WrestleMania
Dolph Ziggler has had an overwhelming amount of matches and opponents in his time with WWE. Ranging from feuds with John Cena to his legendary ladder match with the Miz, Ziggler has had an illustrious career. However, Ziggler has one dream match in his mind for the future, as he shared in an interview on "Casual Conversations with The Classic."
Ruby Soho And Alex Reynolds Reportedly Injured At AEW All Out
Two more AEW stars reportedly came out of the company's recent All Out pay-per-view event with injuries. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ruby Soho — who wrestled a mixed tag team match with Ortiz against Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo — suffered a broken nose in the bout. Alex Reynolds — who teamed with "Hangman" Adam Page and John Silver against Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks for the AEW World Trios Championship — was reportedly seen on crutches backstage, though Meltzer says the injury is not believed to be very serious.
Tony Khan Likes Tweet About Him And 'His Enemies'
AEW Owner Tony Khan is having some fun with fans on social media. There's been a lot for Khan to take in as of late. He witnessed a massive meltdown from CM Punk during the post-show scrum following Sunday's All Out pay-per-view. He was then told by Chris Jericho that something went wrong in the locker room. After Punk fired verbal shots at Colt Cabana, "Hangman" Adam Page, and AEW's EVPs, he got into a physical backstage altercation with The Young Bucks.
Possible Spoiler For Main Event Of Tonight's WWE SmackDown
The September 9 episode of "WWE SmackDown" will emanate from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. Advertised for the show is a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match to determine the number one contender for Liv Morgan's "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Competing in the match will be Ronda Rousey, the returning Lacey Evans, Natalya, Sonya Deville, and Xia Li.
Claudio Castagnoli Names The Three Years He Had The Most Fun In WWE
While current ROH Champion and Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli is more than content under the AEW umbrella, his time in WWE as Cesaro wasn't exactly fruitless. During his decade-long run, the Swiss superstar was a multi-time tag-team champion, United States Champion, and held his own in a main-event-level feud with Roman Reigns in 2021. He'll also forever be associated with his former partner Sheamus for their lengthy alliance as The Bar. The duo was born out of begrudging respect following their epic 2016 rivalry, and they would subsequently capture the "Raw" and "SmackDown" tag belts a collective five times. And as Castagnoli recently reflected on AEW's "Unrestricted" podcast, that stretch alongside the Irish backbreaker was the most fun he'd had in WWE — bar none.
Road Dogg Confirms There Were Issues In WWE Regarding Lana And Rusev's Real-Life Engagement
"Road Dogg" Brian James has weighed in on Rusev and Lana having issues with WWE management. Rusev, who now performs for AEW as Miro, was released by WWE on April 15, 2020. His wife, Lana, was let go by the company on June 2, 2021. Reports surfaced of Rusev having...
Freddie Prinze Jr. Names AEW All Out Match That Saved First Part Of The Show
Though AEW's "All Out" pay-per-view was packed with notable moments, not everyone enjoyed the entire show. Actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. took to his podcast to share his thoughts on the first half of the event. "I don't like saying bad things. I will say this. I...
KENTA Appears To Take A Shot At CM Punk And WWE
It's open season with regards to wrestlers and fans knocking CM Punk, and NJPW star KENTA is the latest to join the party. On Sunday, KENTA noted that his four-year stint with the WWE – which he has previously described as "the most frustrating days" of his life – was further ruined because he wasn't allowed to use the GTS, a move that he created.
The Latest On Where MJF Was During Backstage AEW All Out Melee
More details continue to trickle out concerning the backstage fight that allegedly took place following AEW's All Out pay-per-view this past Sunday. Dave Meltzer reports in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that in addition to Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh, none other than the just-returned Maxwell Jacob Friedman was present during the scuffle.
Peter Farrelly Says He Is In Talks With Former WWE Champion About Zac Efron Movie
You might not be able to see John Cena, but Peter Farrelly can. According to Deadline, the director is in the early stages of production on a raucous new comedy called "Ricky Stanicky," and the director is looking at iconic WWE legend John Cena to possibly star in the titular role, "a fictional character used by a group of married friends to blame their misbehavior on when making excuses to their wives." Zac Efron is also in the director's crosshairs for a leading role in the movie, a throwback to the Oscar-winning Farrelly's days making comedies full of over-the-top obscenity and gross-out humor.
Big Update On Lacey Evans' Return To WWE TV
There have been a lot of questions recently surrounding the WWE status of Lacey Evans, but speculation on a timetable for her return can now be put to rest. WWE has announced that Evans will be featured on the September 9 episode of "WWE SmackDown," where she will compete in a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match to determine the next challenger for Liv Morgan's "SmackDown" Women's Championship. The other wrestlers set for the match are Ronda Rousey, Natalya, Sonya Deville, and Xia Li.
