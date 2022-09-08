ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes NFL MVP Odds: How do Mahomes' chances look after huge Week 1?

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took the NFL by storm in 2018 when he took over as the Chiefs' starting QB. Mahomes won the NFL MVP during his first season under center in Kansas City in 2018 when the Texas Tech product threw for 5,097 yards to go with 50 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions. Mahomes would finish third in MVP voting in 2020 after missing four games due to injury in 2019. Last season, Mahomes had what many called a "down" year, where he put up 4,839 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

3 Reasons The Ravens Shouldn’t Keep Lamar Jackson

Time has run out for the Baltimore Ravens to offer a contract extension to quarterback Lamar Jackson. Friday was the self-made deadline by the Ravens QB, and it left him without a new deal. While everyone is talking about his potential contract in 2023, no one is talking about the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Yardbarker

Bad news for the Steelers

Chuks did not practice on Thursday with a back injury. Per SI . Not a lot of news has come out on how limited he will be going into week one. This is a bad start to the season losing your starting right tackle. The Steelers lack credible depth on the offensive line in general. Chuks just signed a $30 million extension with the Steelers expected to be entrenched at the starter. If Chuks does miss any kind of time that would mean new addition Jesse Davis would be inserted as the starter. Davis was absolutely booed by fans and ran out of Miami where he signed with the Vikings. Well, he did not make it very far for them either. He was signed as an emergency option and depth, definitely not the starter. The already bad offensive line just got worse.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

49ers can't trade Jimmy Garoppolo to Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys need a quarterback, but the QB who makes the most sense for a trade might not be available. Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury late in his Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. The Cowboys wasted no time announcing that Prescott needs surgery and will miss several weeks.
DALLAS, TX
Person
George Kittle
Yardbarker

Bears’ pursuit of franchise QB nearly cost them Justin Fields

Justin Fields is the unquestioned franchise quarterback of the Chicago Bears, but there was a moment prior to the 2021 NFL Draft that the 23-year-old almost wasn’t in the Bears’ future plans. According to a report from Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado, the Bears were pursuing...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Instant Reaction From Raiders Loss to the Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) invaded California today and fell to their arch-rival the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) 24-19. Here is my instant analysis of the game and what stood out to me:. #1 Davante Adams is the real deal, and despite people saying he would fall off when moving...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson: We made Trey Lance 'play quarterback'

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance struggled in his 2022 debut on Sunday, leaving one opponent quite unimpressed. Chicago cornerback Jaylon Johnson outlined the Bears’ successful gameplan against Lance on Sunday, which suggested that the team did not believe Lance could beat them if forced to play as a traditional quarterback.
CHICAGO, IL
#49ers#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Los Angeles Chargers#Pro Football Talk#Wednes
Yardbarker

Notre Dame paid Marshall $1.25M to play in game Irish lost

The worst part about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s home loss to Marshall on Saturday is that they paid good money for the privilege of being beaten. The Fighting Irish lost 26-21 at home against the Thundering Herd at Notre Dame Stadium. Schools like Notre Dame typically have to pay a lesser opponent good money to entice them to come play a tough road game that will likely result in a loss.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Yardbarker

Packers Waive Two From IR With Settlements

Gaines, 24, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2020. He eventually signed on with the Packers in 2021. Gaines returned to Green Bay on a futures contract this past January after being on and off the Packers’ practice squad last year. In 2021, Gaines appeared in...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Watch: Mike Tomlin does Antonio Brown dance in locker room following win

Mike Tomlin gave a nod to one of his former players during a postgame celebration on Sunday. Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers narrowly escaped Cincinnati with a 23-20 overtime win. After getting the big divisional win, it was time for some celebrating. The Steelers blasted “Take Over Your Trap” by Bankroll...
NFL
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers gets trucked by ex-teammate Za'Darius Smith

Aaron Rodgers ended up on the wrong end of a lot of hits during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, including one that he might not necessarily have seen coming. The Green Bay Packers quarterback tried to throw a block on a run play, with his target being former teammate Za’Darius Smith. It went quite poorly, and Rodgers ended up getting trucked by the Vikings pass-rusher.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Rams Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Official Free-Agency Visit to Los Angeles

One of the main factors in the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI run was wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. And maybe he is taking a step toward doing it again. On Thursday night in the Rams season opener against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium, he was once again in the building, joining his former teammates in their pre-game Super Bowl celebration.
NFL
Yardbarker

Colin Cowherd Changes His Tune On Baker Mayfield

Sports media personality Colin Cowherd could be the biggest critic of former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. He had been critical of the former Oklahoma standout leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft. Cowherd called out Mayfield for a variety of things, from tweeting that he saw a UFO to...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Three studs and duds for the Packers in 23-7 loss to Vikings

The Green Bay Packers have begun their 2022 season much like they started their 2017 one: with a blowout loss on the road. After the Vikings scored the game’s first touchdown, it was never really a close affair. Clearly, there is much to clean up before Green Bay takes on the Chicago Bears next Sunday night. On the bright side, this is only Week 1 and there are 16 more games left to play. With so many new players, especially on offense, a rough start probably should have been expected. However, these are also professionals playing at the highest level. The kind of mistakes they made cannot happen.
GREEN BAY, WI

