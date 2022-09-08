Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage WWE Updates On Paul Heyman
Paul Heyman has not been seen on WWE television since the main event of WWE SummerSlam, but according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he has still been behind the scenes at every "WWE SmackDown" episode and major events since that point. However, even though Heyman has been around at the events the plan is to not have him appear on camera until they have a dynamic return in mind. Heyman was attacked by his former client Brock Lesnar during the WWE SummerSlam match between "The Beast" and Roman Reigns, getting put through the announce table via an F5, which is how he has been written off television.
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE’s Plans for Roman Reigns, Why He Defeated Drew McIntyre
As PWMania.com previously reported, Roman Reigns was able to successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Universal title against Drew McIntyre during the WWE Clash at the Castle event that took place last weekend. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Reigns’ next major match is scheduled to take place at Crown Jewel on November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Reigns is not scheduled to compete at Extreme Rules.
stillrealtous.com
John Cena Shows Off New Look
John Cena has been a busy man over the last few years, and you never know where the 16 time WWE World Champion could show up next. Recently Cena attended the reopening of The Lounge of Total Wine where he was spotted with some facial hair as opposed to his usual clean-shaven look.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Changing More Of Vince McMahon’s Rules
Vince McMahon retired back in July and following his retirement Triple H was put in charge of WWE creative. Since taking over creative Triple H has made some changes to the WWE product some of which are more subtle than others. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are some...
Yardbarker
WWE's John Cena shows off his new goatee/beard
John Cena is sporting a bit of a different look these days. The future WWE Hall of Famer tweeted some photos of himself at the reopening of The Lounge at a Total Wine location. Cena is growing out his facial hair because, as seen in the photos below, he is sporting a goatee. The new look could be related to his movie/TV projects.
PWMania
Sasha Banks Speaks Out About Her Future in the Entertainment Industry
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) discussed her plans for the future in the entertainment industry after walking out of WWE in May alongside Naomi due to a disagreement over creative direction. Since then, the two stars have taken part in New York Fashion Week and made an appearance at the premiere...
wrestlingrumors.net
34 Year Old Superstar May Face Roman Reigns For The First Time Ever
He needs to fight someone. There are very few stars in WWE history who have been as dominant for as long as Roman Reigns. Now on a two plus year reign as WWE Universal Champion, Reigns is rapidly running out of challengers to come after his title. That means WWE is going to need to think outside of the box to find someone to come after Reigns. It just might be another world champion.
wrestlinginc.com
Two Top WWE Names Will Reportedly Not Be Roman Reigns' Next Opponent
Following Roman Reigns' successful Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, two current active performers have reportedly been ruled out as his next challengers. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens will not be challenging Reigns for the two titles currently in his possession, despite both teasing the possibility recently. However, based on build, the report suggested that "one would expect those two matches at some point."
ComicBook
Braun Strowman Makes WWE SmackDown Return and Powerbombs Otis
The WWE Universe was surprised to see the return of Braun Strowman during this week's Monday Night Raw, and afterward WWE revealed that he would be making his return to SmackDown this week as well. Tonight Strowman did just that, and it was in response to the Alpha Academy also making an appearance on the Blue Brand. Chad Gable thanked the crowd sarcastically and then started shooshing the crowd and revealed that they were here specifically to ruin Strowman's return to SmackDown. Gable said they had the match won before Strowman jumped them, and Gable said if Otis had seen Strowman coming he wouldn't have fallen.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Acknowledges The Bloodline During SmackDown
At WWE Clash at the Castle fans saw the debut of a NXT star as Solo Sikoa interfered in the main event which helped Roman Reigns pick up the win over Drew McIntyre. This week Solo Sikoa was officially welcomed into The Bloodline and at one point during the segment Sami Zayn told the fans to “throw those ones up.” It appears that MJF was paying attention as he took it upon himself to throw a one up when he posted the following on Twitter:
wrestlingrumors.net
LOOK: John Cena Looks Rather Different These Days
There goes a classic. There have been a lot of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history but only a handful have become the face of the company. That status takes a special level of impact and skill and there have been stretches without someone really filling in that spot. Part of the package that gets someone into that spot is the look, and now one of the biggest names in WWE history has changed up his look.
PWMania
Spoiler for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Main Event
Tonight’s post-Clash at The Castle edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature a big No Disqualification match. According to PWInsider, the main event of tonight’s SmackDown will consist of Drew McIntyre competing against Solo Sikoa in a No Disqualification match. As of this writing, WWE has not revealed the match will take place on tonight’s show; however, they have been teasing a major reunion with Sikoa and the rest of The Bloodline.
wrestlinginc.com
Dwight Howard Ruins Marriage Proposal With Pro Wrestling Moves
Ever seen a marriage proposal derailed by someone pulling out some wrestling moves? Well, former NBA Champion and eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard is now guilty of doing so. Lord A, who describes himself as the "hottest indy wrestler rapper right now," posted a video of himself on Twitter getting down on one knee to propose to his partner, only for Howard to enter with a knee to the face, followed by a superkick. The proposal, that took place on a field in front of a "Marry Me" sign, took another twist moments later, when Lord A's partner helped him up and then delivered a stunner to send him back to the floor. The video ended with Howard looking down on Lord A and comically saying, "he dead."
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NXT Live Event Results For 9/10
WWE's developmental brand, NXT, recently held a live event at the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida on September 10th. The show featured eight matches and various in-ring segments, ending with the team of Indi Hartwell, Nathan Frazer, and Wes Lee standing tall at the end of the night. The full card and results, as reported by PWInsider, can be seen below:
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Ronda Rousey and Braun Strowman carve paths of destruction
WWE SmackDown superstars beware because two apex predators are landing on the blue band. Former WWE champion Ronda Rousey is set to wrestle her first televised match since SummerSlam on July 30 while Braun Strowman looks to expand upon the demolition he started on WWE Raw. Rousey was suspended and...
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Questions Element Of MJF's AEW Return Promo
In the aftermath of Sunday night's "All Out" pay-per-view and the controversy that followed, this week's "AEW Dynamite" opened with a promo from Maxwell Jacob Friedman that referenced rival company WWE several times, both directly and indirectly. MJF spoke about a potential bidding war between AEW and WWE for the...
wrestlinginc.com
Corey Graves Confirms He Found Out About Recent Big WWE Moment On The Air
On the August 22nd, 2022 edition of "WWE Raw," Johnny Gargano shocked the world and returned to WWE after eight months of being away from the wrestling business. Corey Graves was on commentary when Gargano made his return, and he was not prepared for this occurrence. "We, the commentary team,...
wrestlinginc.com
Dolph Ziggler Confirms Change Of Plans To His Recent WWE NXT Run
Dolph Ziggler didn't hold the "NXT" Championship for very long — he snagged the title from defending champ Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat match during "NXT" Roadblock on March 8, only to lose it to Breakker on the April 4 episode of "WWE Raw" — but that doesn't mean he didn't enjoy the experience. During an interview on "Casual Conversations with The Classic," the longtime WWE staple happily recalled his "NXT" detour.
