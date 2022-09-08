Read full article on original website
Eddie Kingston off NJPW Strong tapings due to positive COVID-19 test
Eddie Kingston is off this weekend's NJPW Strong tapings due to testing positive for COVID-19. Kingston revealed the positive test in a tweet on Saturday afternoon. He was scheduled to team with Homicide & Wheeler Yuta against Jay White & The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) at Sunday's NJPW Strong Autumn Action tapings in Las Vegas.
NJPW Strong Announces Changes To Autumn Attack, Eddie Kingston and Kevin Blackwood Absent
KENTA dishes on AEW’s CM Punk using his Go To Sleep finisher
Before there was Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, The Good Brothers, and even Kazuchika Okada, there was KENTA, the first man to officially walk through the Forbidden Door between AEW and NJPW. That’s right, though it feels like a generation ago, as Cody Rhodes was still a member of the company and folks like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Claudio Castagnoli weren’t, KENTA made his way onto AEW Dynamite all the way back in February of 2021 in order to attack Jon Moxley and wrestling a tag team match with Kenny Omega, Lance Archer, and the man formerly known as Dean Ambrose.
Dolph Ziggler Confirms Change Of Plans To His Recent WWE NXT Run
Dolph Ziggler didn't hold the "NXT" Championship for very long — he snagged the title from defending champ Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat match during "NXT" Roadblock on March 8, only to lose it to Breakker on the April 4 episode of "WWE Raw" — but that doesn't mean he didn't enjoy the experience. During an interview on "Casual Conversations with The Classic," the longtime WWE staple happily recalled his "NXT" detour.
34 Year Old Superstar May Face Roman Reigns For The First Time Ever
He needs to fight someone. There are very few stars in WWE history who have been as dominant for as long as Roman Reigns. Now on a two plus year reign as WWE Universal Champion, Reigns is rapidly running out of challengers to come after his title. That means WWE is going to need to think outside of the box to find someone to come after Reigns. It just might be another world champion.
Two Top WWE Names Will Reportedly Not Be Roman Reigns' Next Opponent
Following Roman Reigns' successful Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, two current active performers have reportedly been ruled out as his next challengers. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens will not be challenging Reigns for the two titles currently in his possession, despite both teasing the possibility recently. However, based on build, the report suggested that "one would expect those two matches at some point."
WWE SmackDown Star's Twitter Makes Light Of AEW Backstage Drama
As the backstage drama that occurred at AEW's All Out last weekend involving CM Punk and The Elite continues to be the talk of the wrestling world, one longtime member of WWE's women's locker room took a veiled shot at the situation on social media. Natalya took part in a...
Dolph Ziggler Names WWE Star He Wants To Wrestle For An Hour At WrestleMania
Dolph Ziggler has had an overwhelming amount of matches and opponents in his time with WWE. Ranging from feuds with John Cena to his legendary ladder match with the Miz, Ziggler has had an illustrious career. However, Ziggler has one dream match in his mind for the future, as he shared in an interview on "Casual Conversations with The Classic."
Claudio Castagnoli On Whether He Would Prefer To Chase AEW Trios Or ROH Tag Titles
When it comes to sharing success, Claudio Castagnoli embraces the concept of the-more-the-merrier. During his appearance on the "AEW Unscripted" podcast on Spotify, the ROH World Champion fielded a listener's question on whether he would rather team with Wheeler Yuta and pursue the ROH World Tag Team Title or join forces with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley and go after the Trios Title.
KENTA Appears To Take A Shot At CM Punk And WWE
It's open season with regards to wrestlers and fans knocking CM Punk, and NJPW star KENTA is the latest to join the party. On Sunday, KENTA noted that his four-year stint with the WWE – which he has previously described as "the most frustrating days" of his life – was further ruined because he wasn't allowed to use the GTS, a move that he created.
NJPW Announces New Brand As Part Of International Expansion
NJPW continues their international expansion. After the success of NJPW Strong, New Japan Pro Wrestling has decided to continue to globally grow their name on the wrestling world. NJPW recently announced their new upcoming third brand, NJPW Tamashii. Like NJPW Strong, the brand will be based outside Japan, as the brand will expand NJPW's footprint in New Zealand and Australia. The brand is set to feature established NJPW talents, members of the NJPW New Zealand Dojo, and some of Australia's top wrestling names.
More Details On Lady Frost And Impact Wrestling
Lady Frost and Impact Wrestling are not currently on the best terms. Impact denied Frost's request for a release, which has led to Frost not appearing in the promotion, and not being paid per the stipulations of her deal. Fightful Select recently confirmed that Frost was recently asked by Impact...
Claudio Castagnoli Names The Three Years He Had The Most Fun In WWE
While current ROH Champion and Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli is more than content under the AEW umbrella, his time in WWE as Cesaro wasn't exactly fruitless. During his decade-long run, the Swiss superstar was a multi-time tag-team champion, United States Champion, and held his own in a main-event-level feud with Roman Reigns in 2021. He'll also forever be associated with his former partner Sheamus for their lengthy alliance as The Bar. The duo was born out of begrudging respect following their epic 2016 rivalry, and they would subsequently capture the "Raw" and "SmackDown" tag belts a collective five times. And as Castagnoli recently reflected on AEW's "Unrestricted" podcast, that stretch alongside the Irish backbreaker was the most fun he'd had in WWE — bar none.
The Latest On Where MJF Was During Backstage AEW All Out Melee
More details continue to trickle out concerning the backstage fight that allegedly took place following AEW's All Out pay-per-view this past Sunday. Dave Meltzer reports in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that in addition to Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh, none other than the just-returned Maxwell Jacob Friedman was present during the scuffle.
First Match Announced for WWE Extreme Rules
The first bout of WWE Extreme Rules has been confirmed. Ronda Rousey defeated Xia Li, Natalya, Sonya Deville, and Lacey Evans to win a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match on Friday night’s post-Clash at the Castle edition of SmackDown on FOX. As a result of her victory, Ronda Rousey is now the new number one contender to the SmackDown Women’s Championship held by Liv Morgan. Lacey Evans made her return Friday night after being away since mid-July.
NJPW Burning Spirit Tour Results (9/10): Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe Team Up
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held its latest Burning Spirit tour event on September 10 from G Messe Gunma in Takasaki, Gunma, Japan. NJPW Burning Spirit Tour Results (9/10) - CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOH & YOSHI-HASHI) & Tomoaki Honma def. House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) - Six...
Golovkin: Canelo Saying He Lost A Couple Rounds To Bivol Shows He Has Lost Touch With Reality
Gennadiy Golovkin wasn’t surprised when Dmitry Bivol beat Canelo Alvarez four months ago. Based on what Alvarez’s rival knew about both boxers, Golovkin expected Alvarez to have difficulty dealing with Bivol’s movement and skills. The intelligent, taller Bivol has been a light heavyweight throughout his seven-year pro career, which Golovkin viewed as another advantage for the unbeaten WBA 175-pound champion. What befuddled Golovkin was Alvarez’s assessment of how their 12-round, 175-pound championship match was scored May 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where Golovkin and Alvarez will finally fight a third time Saturday night.
Ronda Rousey Names Her Favorite Match Since Returning To WWE
Ronda Rousey has had quite a notable year after returning from an extended absence back in January, from her Royal Rumble victory to a loss against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38. However, it's a different bout with The Queen that has been the highlight of the current run for Rousey so far. During a recent stream of the game "Rogue Legacy 2," the wrestler and MMA legend responded to a viewer question about her favorite match since returning to WWE earlier this year.
Behind-The-Scenes News On AEW Talent Meeting Before Dynamite
AEW certainly isn't short on drama at the moment. All Out was looking to be a successful pay-per-view, capped off with the return of MJF, who won the Casino Ladder Match and has punched his ticket to an AEW World Championship opportunity whenever he chooses. Things quickly unraveled during the post-show scrum, however, when CM Punk, then the AEW World Champion, blasted the likes of "Hangman" Adam Page and AEW EVPs Kenny Omega and Matt and Nick Jackson, accusing them of starting rumors regarding Punk's former friend Colt Cabana's status with the company. A fight broke out in the locker room shortly after Punk's time with the media ended, and AEW suspended several key names who were involved in the melee.
