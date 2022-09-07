ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo Water Utilities Director Leaving Thursday

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gMu1Q_0hnA7XCA00

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Water Utilities Director Allison Strube is leaving the city effective Thursday.

According to information from the city, Strube has accepted an opportunity with the Colorado River Municipal Water District. Shane Kelton, Executive Director of Public Works, will oversee the Water Utilities Department until Strube’s replacement has been found.

“We have been so fortunate to have Allison here for the past 10 years,” said City Manager Daniel Valenzuela. “She is a truly remarkable employee who has been a blessing to the City of San Angelo. She has a bright future still ahead of her with many more accomplishments to come.”

Strube has been with the City of San Angelo since 2012, starting out as a project engineer in the Engineering Services Department. In that job, she designed system improvements and evaluated infrastructure issues related to water and sewer. She also managed Capital Improvements Plan projects and reviewed site development plans to ensure compliance with ordinances and other regulations.

Strube’s next move was to Water Utilities in 2015 as the assistant director. There she assisted in administering the department’s operations and special projects. She evaluated capital plans and recommended priorities and funding for infrastructure improvements.

Her final stop in the organization was as the director of Water Utilities, a role she assumed in 2018. As the director, she was responsible for all operational and infrastructure matters related to water supply, production, distribution, quality and conservation. She also oversaw wastewater treatment, utilities maintenance, billing and customer service.

In 2021, Strube was named as an honoree in the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce’s annual 20 under 40 program, which recognizes rising leaders who demonstrate excellence within their professions and the community.

“Allison has been a major asset to our organization over the years,” Public Works Director Shane Kelton said. “Her work ethic, professional knowledge and skills, as well as her genuine desire to serve the community, all make her extraordinary in her field. We will all miss her greatly but wish her the best in her next endeavor.”

Name strubeallison.jpg Copyright

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Hundreds Without Power Across the Northern Concho Valley

MILES, TX – AEP Texas is reporting an electrical power outage for a large portion of northern Tom Green County. The effected cities are Bronte, Miles, Robert Lee, Rowena, and some parts of Winters. The cause of the outage has not been shared but the City of Miles is...
MILES, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Real Estate: Own a Working Cattle Ranch Near Robert Lee

SAN ANGELO, TX — This is one of the most Beautiful Hunting Ranches around. Sits on approximately 1232 acres with a live creek with water, 2 stock tanks, 4 fields, 2 windmills, 2 + water wells, and good grass. Lots of Deer, Hogs, Turkey and other game. The 2,679 sq ft Rock Ranch house is sitting on a hill overlooking this beautiful ranch. Currently has cattle roaming. Please contact the Listing Agent to schedule an appointment.
ROBERT LEE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Angelo, TX
Government
City
Commerce, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County COVID-19 report: September 9, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 have decreased in Tom Green County over the last seven days, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday. In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, September 9, 2022, the Tom Green County...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Infamous Red Truck Returned to Rightful Owner After 60-Mile Chase to Cooper's

SAN ANGELO, TX — The red pickup truck stolen that was the vehicle used in the long 60-mile chase Saturday night was stolen in Abilene, the truck’s owner confirmed. Jerry Cumbie, who is in the oil and gas business and loves Texas Country music, said his son had stopped at a 7-11 on Highway 351 at I-20 in Abilene and didn’t take the keys out of the ignition before walking inside the convenience store to shop.
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Treatment#Water Supply#Water District#Water Quality#Construction Maintenance#Capital Improvements Plan#Water Utilities
KLST/KSAN

Water replacement project to start soon for S A&M Ave.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The city of San Angelo will be under more construction starting Monday, September 12, 2022, for the A&M Pipe Burst Project. The lane closure on South Johnson Street will be 500 feet in length and take between 1 and 3 days. The total project will span over two miles of road […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD: Avoid Sherwood Way and Southland due to motor accident

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has released an alert, asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Sherwood Way and Southland by Sam’s Club due to a motor vehicle accident. SAPD released the alert with a ‘moderate’ severity tag, meaning there is a possible threat to life or property. The cause of the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo 9/11 Memorial Service 9 a.m. Friday

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Fire Department is hosting a public 9/11 memorial service at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the City’s 9/11 monument near Celebration Bridge along the Concho River, adjacent to the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St. The program will feature a keynote address from Col. Eugene Moore III, Commander of the 17th Mission Support Group at Goodfellow Air Force Base. The local 9/11 memorial was dedicated on Sept. 8, 2003, in honor of those who died in the attacks. San Angelo’s is one of a few memorials in Texas that includes a piece of steel from Ground Zero in New…
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
San Angelo LIVE!

FOUND!: San Angelo Police Searching for Missing Man in Immediate Danger

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police area actively seeking information on the location of this man. UPDATE: 10:05 P.M. Martinez has been found. 68-year-old Richard Martinez was last seen wearing an unknown colored hat, black shirt with a pink logo in the middle, long gray shorts, black socks, and gray shoes.
SAN ANGELO, TX
ketk.com

Animal rescues allege years of neglect at San Angelo Animal Shelter

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Since the City of San Angelo announced the evacuation of the animal shelter to treat a roach infestation at the end of August, many people have been concerned with the conditions of the facility that houses hundreds of homeless animals. Multiple photographs of the shelter...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Stubborn Northside Structure Fire Taxing Firefighters

The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Gas Prices in San Angelo Finally Drop Below $3

SAN ANGELO – For months now motorists in San Angelo and across the state of Texas have been experiencing extremely high gas prices. For the first time since the summer has began gas at certain stations in San Angelo. Two places that have particularly inexpensive gas is the Murphy's at Walmart and of course Sam's Club. Walmart has their gas listed at $2.98 and Sam's Club is at $2.93. Here are more gas prices around town according to Gas Buddy.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy