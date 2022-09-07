San Angelo Water Utilities Director Leaving Thursday

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Water Utilities Director Allison Strube is leaving the city effective Thursday.

According to information from the city, Strube has accepted an opportunity with the Colorado River Municipal Water District. Shane Kelton, Executive Director of Public Works, will oversee the Water Utilities Department until Strube’s replacement has been found.

“We have been so fortunate to have Allison here for the past 10 years,” said City Manager Daniel Valenzuela. “She is a truly remarkable employee who has been a blessing to the City of San Angelo. She has a bright future still ahead of her with many more accomplishments to come.”

Strube has been with the City of San Angelo since 2012, starting out as a project engineer in the Engineering Services Department. In that job, she designed system improvements and evaluated infrastructure issues related to water and sewer. She also managed Capital Improvements Plan projects and reviewed site development plans to ensure compliance with ordinances and other regulations.

Strube’s next move was to Water Utilities in 2015 as the assistant director. There she assisted in administering the department’s operations and special projects. She evaluated capital plans and recommended priorities and funding for infrastructure improvements.

Her final stop in the organization was as the director of Water Utilities, a role she assumed in 2018. As the director, she was responsible for all operational and infrastructure matters related to water supply, production, distribution, quality and conservation. She also oversaw wastewater treatment, utilities maintenance, billing and customer service.

In 2021, Strube was named as an honoree in the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce’s annual 20 under 40 program, which recognizes rising leaders who demonstrate excellence within their professions and the community.

“Allison has been a major asset to our organization over the years,” Public Works Director Shane Kelton said. “Her work ethic, professional knowledge and skills, as well as her genuine desire to serve the community, all make her extraordinary in her field. We will all miss her greatly but wish her the best in her next endeavor.”

