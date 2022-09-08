2 of Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Back Behind Bars

AUSTIN – Two of Texas' 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender William Bird, of Austin, was arrested August 24, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Nathan Bingham, of Hutto, was arrested August 30, in Hutto. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Bird’s arrest.

birdbinghamcaptured.jpg

William Eugene Bird , 54, was arrested by the Austin Police Department following a traffic stop. The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) assisted in the arrest. Bird had been wanted since October 2021, when BCSO issued a warrant for a probation violation.