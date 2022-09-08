Border Agents Save America from Queso Muenster in El Paso: Smuggler Grilled

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in downtown El Paso seized more than 100 pounds of undeclared cheese Sept. 6.

The incident began shortly before 7:00 a.m. when a 2011 GMC Yukon arrived from Mexico. The driver of the vehicle, a female U.S. citizen from Albuquerque, declared 10 wheels of cheese to the CBP officer.

The CBP officer located the declared dairy product in the trunk area of the vehicle. As the officer continued the exam an additional 50 wheels of undeclared cheese were discovered hidden under blankets in the back row of the vehicle. Each cheese wheel weighed approximately one kilo.

The driver was assessed a $1,000 civil penalty and released. The contraband cheese was seized and destroyed pursuant to existing guidelines.