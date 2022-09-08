ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffeyville, KS

Pittsburg Police bust garage-dwelling felon; accomplices arrested

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Officers with the Pittsburg Police Department made three arrests last week after a homeowner knowingly housed a wanted felon in their detached garage unit. On Friday, September 9th, Pittsburg Deputies noticed a wanted felon, 30-year-old Brittany Jane Bowling, of Weir, Kansas, enter a detached garage at a residence in the 1200 block of E. 8th St., in Pittsburg.
Parents of 24-year-old who was left to die of an overdose by a Catoosa drug dealer speak out

CATOOSA, Okla. — FOX23 has been speaking with the parents of a man who police said died of a suspected overdose in Catoosa. Gavin Long, 24, was found dead in his car just days before his 25th birthday. His car was parked in the parking lot of the Catoosa Hills shopping center, and police made a discovery that they called “heartless,” while investigating Long’s death.
Dewey Woman Arrested For DUI & 3 Counts of Child Endangerment

Earlier this week, officers with the Caney Police Department arrested 40-year-old Kelli Wilson of Dewey, OK and charged Wilson for alleged DUI, 3 counts of Child Endangerment, failure to signal, and unsafe turn. Reports of the arrest have been sent to the prosecuting attorney for review and formal charges.
MEDIA RELEASE – Shooting Incident

On Friday, September 9, 2022 at approximately 2:13 a.m., officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of West Forest Street for a report of multiple gunshots in the area. Around this same time, another call came in from a subject inside a residence in the 300 block of West Forest. The caller reported a male subject inside the residence had been shot.
Fiery Bartlesville Crash Sends Multiple People To Hospital

A fiery, four-car crash in Bartlesville sent several people to the hospital on Sunday. Bartlesville Police say it happened around 11 a.m. near Price Road and Highway 75. Officers say two of the cars involved caught fire and burned. No word yet on how badly people were hurt or what...
Crawford County homicide investigation

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a homicide investigation in Arcadia, Kansas. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance Tuesday morning. Investigators say a woman called 911 Saturday morning after discovering the body of her friend. Arriving officers responded and...
Warrant Wednesday In Caney

The Caney Police Department will be looking for the following folks who failed to appear in court yesterday. 35-year-old Cody Burton, 43-year-old Joshua Fultz, 37-year-old Durell Ingram, 34-year-old Ashley Krenz, 67-year-old Terry Mitchell, 21-year-old Quincy Poole, 26-year-old Preston Wardlow, and 20-year-old Kara Young. Arrest Warrants have been issued by the...
22-year-old Salina man dead after motorcycle hits tree

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Salina man died Thursday after crashing into a tree on his motorcycle. Jeffery Terrell, 22, was riding his motorcycle near Leach, Okla. Wednesday when he departed the roadway, laid the motorcycle down, and struck a tree, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Terrell was believed to be speeding at the time of the crash.
Victim of Mound Valley house fire identified

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – Authorities release information today and identify the victim of a house fire in southeast Kansas. The Labette County Sheriff’s Office says the fire happened Saturday, September 3, 2022, around 11:44 pm. Deputies responded to a 911 call about a structure fire at 110 E. 6th Street in Mound Valley. Mount Valley Rural Fire and the Altamont Rural Fire Departments also responded.
UPDATE: Grove woman injured in accident on OK-10

OTTAWA COUNTY — A two-vehicle collision has shut down OK-10 north of the Ottawa and Delaware County line, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported on Tuesday. The highway was closed at 12:47 p.m., the patrol said.
Court to consider insanity defense for Oklahoma Army veteran charged in Capitol riot

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — On Thursday, a court will consider an insanity defense for an Oklahoma Army veteran charged in the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Benjamen Burlew of Miami, Okla. faces the most serious charges against any of the Oklahomans charged in the riot at the U.S. Capitol for allegedly assaulting a photographer. Now, his attorney questions his sanity to stand trial this fall.
Independence Man Detained for Active Warrant Results In Drug Charge

Last week, Officers with the Independence Police Department came in contact with a male whom they knew had an outstanding active warrant. During a search of the male and his bag, Officers located illegal narcotics and paraphernalia. 20-year-old Anthony Minton of Independence was arrested for Failure to appear, alleged possession of methamphetamine, and alleged possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest report has been sent to the Montgomery County Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of formal charges.
