On Friday, September 9, 2022 at approximately 2:13 a.m., officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of West Forest Street for a report of multiple gunshots in the area. Around this same time, another call came in from a subject inside a residence in the 300 block of West Forest. The caller reported a male subject inside the residence had been shot.

PITTSBURG, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO