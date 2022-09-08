Read full article on original website
Related
Pittsburg Police bust garage-dwelling felon; accomplices arrested
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Officers with the Pittsburg Police Department made three arrests last week after a homeowner knowingly housed a wanted felon in their detached garage unit. On Friday, September 9th, Pittsburg Deputies noticed a wanted felon, 30-year-old Brittany Jane Bowling, of Weir, Kansas, enter a detached garage at a residence in the 1200 block of E. 8th St., in Pittsburg.
Newton County deputies arrest man wanted on multiple felony warrants
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KOAM News Now) – A man wanted on several felony warrants in Missouri was arrested in Newton County. Jacob Williams was also suspect of crimes in Oklahoma. According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Williams was taken into custody on Friday. A post to the office’s...
Stranger with candy in SEK arrested, on parole for child molestation
MIAMI, Okla. – A stranger with candy reported in a recent incident in Kansas is arrested and currently on probation for lewd molestation of a child. The Miami Oklahoma Police Department arrested Kirk William Owen, of Grove, Oklahoma, on Thursday. BIA and Ottawa County authorities assisted in the arrest.
Parents of 24-year-old who was left to die of an overdose by a Catoosa drug dealer speak out
CATOOSA, Okla. — FOX23 has been speaking with the parents of a man who police said died of a suspected overdose in Catoosa. Gavin Long, 24, was found dead in his car just days before his 25th birthday. His car was parked in the parking lot of the Catoosa Hills shopping center, and police made a discovery that they called “heartless,” while investigating Long’s death.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kggfradio.com
Dewey Woman Arrested For DUI & 3 Counts of Child Endangerment
Earlier this week, officers with the Caney Police Department arrested 40-year-old Kelli Wilson of Dewey, OK and charged Wilson for alleged DUI, 3 counts of Child Endangerment, failure to signal, and unsafe turn. Reports of the arrest have been sent to the prosecuting attorney for review and formal charges.
pittks.org
MEDIA RELEASE – Shooting Incident
On Friday, September 9, 2022 at approximately 2:13 a.m., officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of West Forest Street for a report of multiple gunshots in the area. Around this same time, another call came in from a subject inside a residence in the 300 block of West Forest. The caller reported a male subject inside the residence had been shot.
News On 6
Fiery Bartlesville Crash Sends Multiple People To Hospital
A fiery, four-car crash in Bartlesville sent several people to the hospital on Sunday. Bartlesville Police say it happened around 11 a.m. near Price Road and Highway 75. Officers say two of the cars involved caught fire and burned. No word yet on how badly people were hurt or what...
Pittsburg Police investigating early Friday morning shooting
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KOAM News Now) – Pittsburg Police are investigating an early Friday (September 9) shooting incident. According to a PPD release, officers were called to the 300 block West Forest Street for a report of gunshots about 2:13 a.m. PPD said that another call, received about the same time, reported a man inside a home in the 300 block...
IN THIS ARTICLE
22-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist in Delaware County.
mix965tulsa.com
Photos: Catoosa Police arrest man accused of selling drugs to a man who overdosed, died
Photos: Photos: Catoosa Police arrest man accused of selling drugs to a man who overdosed, died 24-year-old Gavin Long (pictured above) died of a drug overdose last week. Catoosa police found him in the front seat of his car in a parking lot in the early hours of Wednesday, Aug. 31, morning.
1350kman.com
Crawford County homicide investigation
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a homicide investigation in Arcadia, Kansas. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance Tuesday morning. Investigators say a woman called 911 Saturday morning after discovering the body of her friend. Arriving officers responded and...
kggfradio.com
Warrant Wednesday In Caney
The Caney Police Department will be looking for the following folks who failed to appear in court yesterday. 35-year-old Cody Burton, 43-year-old Joshua Fultz, 37-year-old Durell Ingram, 34-year-old Ashley Krenz, 67-year-old Terry Mitchell, 21-year-old Quincy Poole, 26-year-old Preston Wardlow, and 20-year-old Kara Young. Arrest Warrants have been issued by the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Home invader faces charges after breaking into juvenile girls’ room
PARSONS, Kan. – Parsons Police arrested a man earlier this week after he allegedly burglarized a residence and entered a young girl’s bedroom. In the early morning hours of September 4th, 2022, Parsons Police Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Appleton for a reported Aggravated Burglary in progress.
KTUL
22-year-old Salina man dead after motorcycle hits tree
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Salina man died Thursday after crashing into a tree on his motorcycle. Jeffery Terrell, 22, was riding his motorcycle near Leach, Okla. Wednesday when he departed the roadway, laid the motorcycle down, and struck a tree, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Terrell was believed to be speeding at the time of the crash.
Victim of Mound Valley house fire identified
LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – Authorities release information today and identify the victim of a house fire in southeast Kansas. The Labette County Sheriff’s Office says the fire happened Saturday, September 3, 2022, around 11:44 pm. Deputies responded to a 911 call about a structure fire at 110 E. 6th Street in Mound Valley. Mount Valley Rural Fire and the Altamont Rural Fire Departments also responded.
Mother Speaks Out After Mayes County Crash That Injured Her And 4 Children
On Aug. 30, Courteney Nelson and her four children, ages nine months to six years old, were in a minivan on their way from New York to Dallas to visit family when their lives were changed forever. The Pryor Creek Police Department said the family was stopped at a red...
fourstateshomepage.com
UPDATE: Grove woman injured in accident on OK-10
OTTAWA COUNTY — A two-vehicle collision has shut down OK-10 north of the Ottawa and Delaware County line, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported on Tuesday. The highway was closed at 12:47 p.m., the patrol said.
Family Says 4-Year-Old Victim In Pryor Crash Taken Off Life-Support
A four-year-old boy has been taken off of life-support after being injured in a crash in Pryor last week. Four-year-old Sevyn, his three siblings and their mother were driving from New York to Dallas. They were stopped at a stoplight in Pryor when their van was hit by a semi.
Court to consider insanity defense for Oklahoma Army veteran charged in Capitol riot
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — On Thursday, a court will consider an insanity defense for an Oklahoma Army veteran charged in the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Benjamen Burlew of Miami, Okla. faces the most serious charges against any of the Oklahomans charged in the riot at the U.S. Capitol for allegedly assaulting a photographer. Now, his attorney questions his sanity to stand trial this fall.
kggfradio.com
Independence Man Detained for Active Warrant Results In Drug Charge
Last week, Officers with the Independence Police Department came in contact with a male whom they knew had an outstanding active warrant. During a search of the male and his bag, Officers located illegal narcotics and paraphernalia. 20-year-old Anthony Minton of Independence was arrested for Failure to appear, alleged possession of methamphetamine, and alleged possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest report has been sent to the Montgomery County Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of formal charges.
Comments / 10