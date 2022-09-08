ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

How Does Texas A&M's Upset Loss Affect Alabama Matchup?

On a wild day of college football, one of several teams to suffer an upset was the SEC West's Texas A&M Aggies. The Aggies entered Saturday with a 1-0 record, ranked at No. 6 in the country, and Jimbo Fisher's squad hoped to begin the start of a statement season. Appalachian State threw a wrench in those plans by stunning them, 17-14, in College Station.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

The Crimson Tide Needed Their Leaders to be Great.

Joel Clatt, a sports analyst for Fox, comments, "great players don't just play great. They play great when their greatness is needed.”. For Alabama to defeat Texas 20-19 on Saturday, greatness was required by its leaders. The greatness of kicker Will Reichard, edge rusher Will Anderson, and quarterback Bryce Young was needed throughout the entire game. Each one contributed to a pivotal moment in Alabama football history.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tigerdroppings.com

Nick Saban Predicts Where Texas Would Finish In SEC This Year

Alabama came away with the 20-19 win over Texas on Saturday. After the game Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban gave his prediction as to where Texas would fit in the SEC this year... RecentOldestTop. Alabama lost to UL Monroe in 2007 and went to the SEC Championship undefeated in...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Bama Wins With Class, Nick Saban Keeps Players From Flashing 'Horns Down'

The Alabama Crimson Tide edged out the Texas Longhorns 20-19 on Saturday. Alabama played a sloppy game but came away with a win in a hostile environment. On Wednesday Alabama head coach Nick Saban was informed about the infamous "Horns Down" hand gesture that is often used to taunt the Longhorn faithful. It's a Big 12 rule that using the gesture results in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum eviscerates Alabama after win over Texas

Paul Finebaum watched as No. 1 Alabama struggled mightily at unranked Texas on Saturday in the Austin heat. The Crimson Tide needed a last-second field goal from Will Reichard to escape with a 20-19 victory against the Longhorns. Nick Saban’s squad isn’t expected to remain at No. 1 in the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
gwinnettprepsports.com

Brookwood's Jade Weathersby commits to University of Alabama at Birmingham

Brookwood senior Jade Weathersby committed Friday to the University of Alabama at Birmingham women’s basketball program. Weathersby moved from Colorado to Parkview before her junior season, when she earned all-county and all-region honors after averaging 20 points, 13 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.2 blocks. The 6-foot-2 forward transferred to Brookwood after her junior year.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Detroit Lions Sign Alabama Alum to Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions signed former Alabama offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher to their practice squad early Thursday afternoon. In order to make room for Pierschbacher, the Lions released tackle Darrin Paulo off of their practice squad. Pierschbacher can also be elevated to the active gameday roster throughout the season. The Lions...
DETROIT, MI
Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday

Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

