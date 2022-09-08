Read full article on original website
Receivers Struggle in Tide’s Narrow Victory Over Longhorns
The Alabama Crimson Tide narrowly escaped a loss at the hands of the Texas Longhorns on Satuday, due in large part to late game heroics by All-American quarterback Bryce Young. It's great that Alabama has a leader like Young who can shoulder the load, because for large portions of the...
How Does Texas A&M’s Upset Loss Affect Alabama Matchup?
On a wild day of college football, one of several teams to suffer an upset was the SEC West's Texas A&M Aggies. The Aggies entered Saturday with a 1-0 record, ranked at No. 6 in the country, and Jimbo Fisher's squad hoped to begin the start of a statement season. Appalachian State threw a wrench in those plans by stunning them, 17-14, in College Station.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum says he wasn't surprised Alabama failed to cover spread against Texas
Paul Finebaum wasn’t surprised that Texas covered the 20-point spread against then-No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. The Crimson Tide escaped Austin with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. On Sunday, Finebaum joined ESPN’s Matt Barrie for a review of the Week 2 results. Finebaum recalled making the case for...
The Crimson Tide Needed Their Leaders to be Great.
Joel Clatt, a sports analyst for Fox, comments, "great players don't just play great. They play great when their greatness is needed.”. For Alabama to defeat Texas 20-19 on Saturday, greatness was required by its leaders. The greatness of kicker Will Reichard, edge rusher Will Anderson, and quarterback Bryce Young was needed throughout the entire game. Each one contributed to a pivotal moment in Alabama football history.
Alabama gets first game-winning kick since 2005 season to beat Texas
It’s fair to say Alabama’s had its share of traumatizing moments with kickers. To say Will Reichard breaks that mold would be even more accurate. The senior from Hoover High School calmly drove a 33-yard field goal through the uprights with 10 seconds left Saturday to lift Alabama past Texas, 20-19.
tigerdroppings.com
Nick Saban Predicts Where Texas Would Finish In SEC This Year
Alabama came away with the 20-19 win over Texas on Saturday. After the game Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban gave his prediction as to where Texas would fit in the SEC this year... RecentOldestTop. Alabama lost to UL Monroe in 2007 and went to the SEC Championship undefeated in...
LOOK: 104 Snapshots From Alabama’s Narrow Victory Over Texas
The Alabama Crimson Tide went to Austin and came away with a 20-19 victory over the Texas Longhorns. Alabama was pushed to its limits in the Texas heat but managed to take down Steve Sarkisian to stay unbeaten through two weeks. "What I told the team is, you know, if...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football fans stunned at controversial roughing the passer in Alabama-Texas game
It continues to be a strange day in Austin for the referees. With just under 10 minutes to play in the third quarter and the game ties at 10, it appeared as if Bryce Young was sacked in the end zone for a safety that would have given the Longhorns a 12-10 lead.
postsouth.com
In loss, Texas football just sent a powerful message to Alabama and the SEC | Toppmeyer
AUSTIN, Texas – Flag bearers stationed at the 5-yard line held banners showing the emblems of each Big 12 team while the national anthem played Saturday at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. Minutes later, more flags arrived on the scene, these showing Alabama's script ‘A.’. It served as a visual...
Bama Wins With Class, Nick Saban Keeps Players From Flashing ‘Horns Down’
The Alabama Crimson Tide edged out the Texas Longhorns 20-19 on Saturday. Alabama played a sloppy game but came away with a win in a hostile environment. On Wednesday Alabama head coach Nick Saban was informed about the infamous "Horns Down" hand gesture that is often used to taunt the Longhorn faithful. It's a Big 12 rule that using the gesture results in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum eviscerates Alabama after win over Texas
Paul Finebaum watched as No. 1 Alabama struggled mightily at unranked Texas on Saturday in the Austin heat. The Crimson Tide needed a last-second field goal from Will Reichard to escape with a 20-19 victory against the Longhorns. Nick Saban’s squad isn’t expected to remain at No. 1 in the...
Matthew McConaughey Tweets Reaction to Texas vs. Alabama Outcome
The Longhorns lost a close battle against the nation’s No. 1 team on Saturday.
Lee Corso Spikes Alabama Helmet as Texas Longhorns Fans Go Wild on ‘College GameDay’: WATCH
On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay pre-game show rolled into Austin ahead of the huge Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas Longhorns matchup. As always, analyst Lee Corso got the home crowd hype before kick-off as he chose a helmet. Let’s just say the home crowd liked his choice this morning.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Brookwood's Jade Weathersby commits to University of Alabama at Birmingham
Brookwood senior Jade Weathersby committed Friday to the University of Alabama at Birmingham women’s basketball program. Weathersby moved from Colorado to Parkview before her junior season, when she earned all-county and all-region honors after averaging 20 points, 13 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.2 blocks. The 6-foot-2 forward transferred to Brookwood after her junior year.
Texas, Alabama governors wager BBQ, beer on Crimson Tide-Longhorns game; Kay Ivey jabs about Tide band
The Alabama-Texas game just got real. Less than 24 hours before Nick Saban takes No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide into Austin to battle the Texas Longhorns, the governors of the two states decided to make a “friendly” wager on the game. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bet “some of the...
Detroit Lions Sign Alabama Alum to Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions signed former Alabama offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher to their practice squad early Thursday afternoon. In order to make room for Pierschbacher, the Lions released tackle Darrin Paulo off of their practice squad. Pierschbacher can also be elevated to the active gameday roster throughout the season. The Lions...
Alabama vs Texas: Injury Reports, How & Who to Watch, and Series History
The Crimson Tide will travel to Austin, Texas for Week 2 for an exciting matchup against the Texas Longhorns. These two teams have not faced each other since 2010 during the BCS National Championship. Injury Report:. In Week 2 of college football, Alabama was lucky to not have any injuries...
Matthew McConaughey’s message to Texas fans in hype video ahead of Alabama game: ‘Bring the heat’
We’ve been wondering when Matthew McConaughey would join the Texas-Alabama pregame party. The actor - and avid Longhorns fan - narrated the Texas hype video Friday, a day before the Longhorns host No. 1 Alabama in Austin. “At the University of Texas, we sign up for an opportunity to...
Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday
Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
