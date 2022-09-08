ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Why China is fuming over NASA’s Artemis program

Most of the civilized world is thrilled at the mission of Artemis I, the NASA-led first step for returning human beings to the lunar surface. The same cannot be said about China. An article in the Global Times, China’s English-language mouthpiece, has some snarky things to say about Artemis and NASA in general. The article stated, “As NASA is trying hard to relive its Apollo glories, China is working on innovative plans to carry out its own crewed moon landing missions.”
Sourcing Journal

Milliken’s David Smith on Circularity, Sustainability and Supply Chain

David Smith steps into a new promotion as executive vice president and president of the Textile Business after more than 40 years with Milliken & Company. Most recently senior vice president of engineered performance products and nonwovens for the Spartanburg, S.C.-based company, he will oversee Milliken’s Textile Business unit encompassing seven main business lines and employing over 4,000 associates across the globe, including 27 manufacturing sites. Smith, who will oversee the company’s diverse textile portfolio, discussed with Sourcing Journal his outlook and plans for his new position. Sourcing Journal: What are your top goals in your new role as president of Milliken’s Textile...
Benzinga

Japan Bombs Oregon 80 Years Ago Today

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened? On this day in 1942, Japan firebombed Oregon. Where The Market Was: The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded at around 107 and the S&P 500 traded at around 9. What Else...
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Famous Traitors in History

No historical figures are more reviled than traitors. Many of their betrayals have had a significant impact on history and the fate of nations. Such is the depth of their treachery that many of their names -Vidkun Quisling, Benedict Arnold, Mir Jafar, and Judas Iscariot – are synonymous with disloyalty. To determine the most famous […]
The Independent

India and China withdraw troops from Himalayan lake after 29-month standoff

India and China confirmed that the process of disengagement from a friction point in the western Himalaya in Ladakh has begun, breaking more than a year-long deadlock in peace talks to resolve the border dispute.The defence ministry of the two countries announced in a joint statement on Thursday that withdrawal of troops, armaments and dismantling of temporary structures have begun in a “coordinated and planned way” by Indian and Chinese troops.The move was “conducive to the peace and tranquillity in the border areas”, the statement said.The latest breakthrough in the ongoing series of peace talks between two Asian giants...
Daily Beast

Long Before Russia, the U.S. Bombed a Civilian Population

James M. Scott’s Black Snow: Curtis LeMay, the Firebombing of Tokyo, and the Road to the Atomic Bomb comes just when the deliberate targeting of civilians in war has again become a major issue for Americans. Over the last six months, hardly a day has gone by without nightly television offering up horrifying pictures of Russian missiles and artillery striking Ukrainian citizens in their workplaces and their homes.
nextbigfuture.com

DARPA Vertical Takeoff and Landing X-Plane

DARPA’s AdvaNced airCraft Infrastructure-Less Launch And RecoverY X-Plane program, nicknamed ANCILLARY, aims to develop and flight demonstrate critical technologies required for a leap ahead in vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), low-weight, high-payload, and long-endurance capabilities. The goal is to build a plane that can launch from ship flight decks and small austere land locations in adverse weather without launch and recovery equipment typically needed for these systems.
24/7 Wall St.

The Peak Strength of History’s Most Powerful Navies

Since time immemorial, nations have built powerful navies to project their power and influence to all corners of the globe. In cases such as ancient Rome or the British Empire, the strength of their naval forces seemed disproportionate to the actual size of the country that launched them.  To identify the biggest navies in history, […]
Benzinga

Sierra Space and the United States Department of Defense Transportation Command to Develop Revolutionary High-Mach Systems for Terrestrial Point-to-Point Delivery

Sierra Space, a leading commercial space company at the forefront of creating and building the future of space transportation and infrastructure for low-Earth orbit (LEO) commercialization, announced today the signing of a Cooperative Research & Development Agreement (CRADA) with the United States Department of Defense's Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM). The two organizations will work together to develop solutions using Sierra Space's Dream Chaser® spaceplanes, Shooting Star™ cargo modules, and on-orbit infrastructure that provides unique capabilities for precise, cost-effective and timely global delivery of Department of Defense logistics and personnel.
