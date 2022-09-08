India and China confirmed that the process of disengagement from a friction point in the western Himalaya in Ladakh has begun, breaking more than a year-long deadlock in peace talks to resolve the border dispute.The defence ministry of the two countries announced in a joint statement on Thursday that withdrawal of troops, armaments and dismantling of temporary structures have begun in a “coordinated and planned way” by Indian and Chinese troops.The move was “conducive to the peace and tranquillity in the border areas”, the statement said.The latest breakthrough in the ongoing series of peace talks between two Asian giants...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO