The Simpsons Mocks Marvel's Phase Five Announcement at D23 With Hilarious Graphic
The Simpsons continues to show that they are happy to poke fun at all corners of pop culture, including their Disney peers, with a panel at the D23 Expo seeing the series reveal a fictional slate of projects that mock the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite the graphic clearly being in jest, the mashup of beloved Simpsons figures with Marvel characters will surely make audiences wish some of these titles will actually be realized at some point, and with The Simpsons delivering fans multiple shorts every year that are exclusive to Disney+, we can't rule out more crossovers in the future.
The Santa Clauses Confirms Another Key Character is Returning
It wouldn't be a Disney+ series without a star-studded ensemble, and The Santa Clauses is living up to the hype. In addition to Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchel returning as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, it was previously revealed David Krumholtz's Bernard the Elf would also appear in the series. Now, show executives have confirmed another major star is returning.
National Treasure: Edge of History Trailer Reveals Connection to the Nic Cage Movies
The story of National Treasure is going to continue on Disney+ later this year, with the arrival of original TV series National Treasure: Edge of History. The series follows a mostly new group of characters and a totally different treasure hunt, but it still has deep ties to the popular Nicolas Cage National Treasure films. The first trailer for the series was released during D23 this weekend, and it revealed exactly how the series and movies connect.
Disney's Little Mermaid Fans Are Worried About Flounder in Live-Action Movie
The Little Mermaid fans are worried about Flounder after that first clip from the live-action remake. Disney shut down social media when the first trailer for the 2023 feature got posted. However, in-between posts about how perfect Halle Bailey's singing voice is, there was a lot of concerns about Ariel's buddy Flounder. In the 1989 version of the movie, the little fish was voiced by Jason Marin. Kids all over the world recognize his bright yellow and blue coloring. But, in the trend of these Disney live-action remakes, Flounder is looking a bit more photo-realistic. That's going to be a weird spot for some fans. A big part of the attraction with these animated films is the human-like qualities the animals take on. It was seen in The Lion King back in 2019. (Funnily enough The Jungle Book's take on this was interestingly well-received!) But, fans are hoping that the charm doesn't get wiped from fan-favorites like Sebastian and Flounder. Check out the best responses down below.
Thor: Love and Thunder Originally Planned a Cameo by Jesus
Marvel Studio has finally released Thor: Love and Thunder on the Disney+ streaming service and the film was fairly different than most projects that came before it. Love and Thunder features Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who gets cursed by the blade and goes on a mission to kill every single god in the universe. The film takes us to Eternity, where all of the gods congregate including the oldest god Zeus (Russell Crowe). It even featured Black Panther goddess Bastet. It turns out that the film almost featured one of the most talked about gods in history. During a recent interview with BBC Radio 1, director Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson reveal that Jesus Christ almost appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder.
Disenchanted Trailer Released by Disney+
Fans of Disney's Enchanted have been asking for a sequel to the film ever since its release back in 2007. For much of that time, the cast and crew have been trying to get another one made as well. 2022 is the year that all those dreams finally come true, as Disney+ is set to debut the long-awaited sequel. Disenchanted will continue the story of Giselle and Robert, and Friday saw the debut of the film's first trailer.
Ironheart Debuts First Footage and New Logo for Marvel's Disney+ Series
Ironheart confirmed a bunch of casting news today and showed off some footage at D23 Expo. Marvel Studios has been on a roll this weekend, confirming reports and giving fans new glimpses at their favorite heroes. Dominique Thorne actually appears as RiRi Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever first, but her big adventure on Disney+ has been building quite the buzz. In the clip released to the public, her studies at MIT come into focus. She's testing technology and confidently says "I'm an engineer." Anthony Ramos' The Hood also plays a big role and actually came out to say a few words to the crowd. He says that his character is "a bit good and a bit bad." He also joked that he kicks a lot of butt. (Feige should have busted out a "LANGUAGE!" but played along.
Netflix's One Piece Showrunner Shares Emotional Message for Production Wrap
One Piece's new live-action series has officially wrapped its production as it gets ready for its full launch with Netflix, and the head writer behind the series has shared quite the heavy message bidding goodbye to their time to the series! The live-action series has been in the midst of development ever since it was first announced to be in the works several years ago, and fans have been very curious to see how it all shakes out. Those involved with the series have been showing nothing but love for the production too, and it's especially true as it all wraps up.
Indiana Jones 5: Harrison Ford Gets Emotional Introducing Trailer at D23 Expo
The hype for the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 has been high for some time, especially after a tease was released at Star Wars Celebration and the first music debuted in an unlikely location. Straight from Disney's D23 Expo and the Studio Showcase panel comes the first official footage from the film. The new teaser trailer played exclusively for fans in attendance at the D23 showcase. Star Harrison Ford got emotional introducing the footage. "I'm very proud to say this one is fantastic," Ford said, getting choked up. "We have a very human story to tell."
Disney's The Little Mermaid Trailer Reveals First Look at Live-Action Ariel
The latest Disney princess has officially arrived, with Walt Disney Studios debuting the first look at its live-action take on The Little Mermaid during Friday's D23 Expo. The upcoming film, which will remake the 1989 classic for a new generation, is anchored by Halle Bailey as Ariel — and the newly-released teaser trailer provided the first look at what she will look like in costume. Additionally, the teaser showcased a segment of Bailey singing "Part of Your World," arguably the original movie's most iconic song.
Primal Season 2 Releases Sneak Peek at Finale: Watch
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal has been in the midst of an even more brutal and intense second season than ever seen in the series' first slate of episodes, and now it's getting ready for just as equally intense of a finale! The second season of the series kicked off with Spear and Fang chasing Mira across the ocean after she had been taken prisoner by a mysterious group. This introduced the central duo and fans to a new side of the world that was much more developed than seen in the first season, and that raised the stakes even higher than ever before.
National Treasure: Edge of History Has a Plan to Bring Nicolas Cage Back
While audiences shouldn't expect to see Nicolas Cage show up as Benjamin Gates in the first season of National Treasure: Edge of History, showrunner Cormac Wibberley recently confirmed that there is a tentative plan in place to potentially see Cage return in Season 2. The initial plan for the series was to feature both Cage and Diane Kruger return for the narrative in limited capacity, but those plans never ended up coming together. In this regard, Edge of History assuredly unfolds in the same reality as the previous National Treasure films, but fans shouldn't expect there to be much connective tissue in the narrative in Season 1. Stay tuned for details on the release of National Treasure: Edge of History.
The Disney+ D23 Expo 2022 Subscription Deal Is Available Now
The second annual Disney+ Day event took place on September 8th, and the D23 Expo 2022 event has kicked off with a ton of new reveals for fans of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more. Indeed, the next few days are going to be exciting for Disney fans, and that includes a Disney+ subscription deal. Until September 19th, "new and eligible returning subscribers" will be able to get one month of Disney+ right here for only $1.99.
Netflix Reportedly Abandoning Binge Model for Weekly Releases
Netflix is reportedly beginning to buckle on the one element that first distinguished its business: the binge-watching model. A new industry analyst report claims that Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is finally starting to pivot from his longstanding refusal to abandon binge-watch release models for Netflix Original content. While nothing concrete is suggested in the way of a new release model, Puck News notes that Hastings "has seemed unwilling to pivot off the binge model because he hasn't needed or wanted to. Now, it appears, he does."
The Marvels Footage Revealed at D23 Expo
The Marvels revealed some epic footage at D23 Expo 2022 – and you can get our full description of it below! The Marvels brings together the Captain Marvel movie franchise with the recent Ms. Marvel TV series – with WandaVision's Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) completing the trifecta of cosmic-powered superheroines. The film is being directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman) with a script by Megan McDonnell (WandaVision).
Why Marvel's New Fantastic Four Cast Wasn't Announced At D23
Following the massive San Diego Comic-Con panel that Marvel had, many were hoping the beloved company would reveal the cast for Fantastic Four at D23 Expo. D23 is, in some ways, Comic-Con 2.0. It's a Disney-centric event that allows the entertainment giant to dump news, trailers, and other goodies about its upcoming projects on to the public and basically dominate the internet for an entire day. Many had high hopes for this event as Marvel dropped nonstop bombshells at San Diego Comic-Con and it was heavily rumored that D23 would sustain that momentum, but it wasn't quite as big. That's not to say D23 wasn't filled with great announcements and trailers, but it wasn't mindblowing.
Paper Girls Cancelled at Amazon Prime Video After One Season
Paper Girls, the long in-development adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's Image Comics series, has officially been cancelled by Amazon Prime Video. The sci-fi series may well live to see another day though with Deadline bringing word that production company Legendary is seeking a new home for the show's potential next batch of episodes. The trade notes that Legendary will hope to find a new home that can "tap into the popularity of series like to Euphoria and Sex Lives of College Girl." Despite premiering at the end of July to strong ratings from critics, it debuted with a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, the series was overshadowed in the ratings department.
Captain America: New World Order Reveals Updated Logo
Captain America: New World Order has a brand new logo after a reveal at D23 Expo. During a sizzle reel for the Marvel Studios properties, Sam Wilson's next adventure got some fancy new graphics (via @MsMarvelNews). All of this comes on the heels of New World Order's big announcement at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year. Captain America 4 had been reportedly in the works since The Falcon and The Winter Soldier wrapped up. But, Marvel fans had been waiting for an update since then. Now, there's a brand new logo and a May 2024 release date. Marvel also recently confirmed that Julius Onah would be the man behind the camera for the big Phase 5 movie. Not a ton is known about what the movie will entail. In fact, fans haven't seen Wilson's Captain America on-screen since the conclusion of the Disney+ series. As the months go on, it seems like a safe bet that he'll be a bigger presence in Phase 5 and the road to Secret Wars. Check out the new logo down below:
Two Disney Movies Top the Second Weakest Box Office Weekend of the Year
Two Disney movies sit atop the box office charts during the second worst weekend of the year to date. 20th Century Studios' Barbarian will take the top spot. The horror movie earned $3.8 million on Friday. It's projected to take in $9 million by the end of the weekend. Critics are loving the movie, which has a 92% certified fresh score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, "Smart, darkly humorous, and above all scary, Barbarian offers a chilling and consistently unpredictable thrill ride for horror fans." ComicBook.com's Kofi Outlaw gave Barbarian a positive if not glowing 3.5-out-of-5 review. He writes:
Captain America: New World Order Director Confirms Marvel Movie's Villain (Exclusive)
At D23 Expo this weekend in Anaheim, Marvel fans got a lot of fresh updates about many of Marvel Studios' upcoming projects, including the eagerly anticipated Captain America: New World Order. During the Marvel presentation on Saturday, the film's cast was announced, including Anthony Mackie returning as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradly, and Danny Ramirez who will take on the role of Falcon. It was also announced that Shira Haas would be making her MCU debut as Israeli superhero Sabra, but the biggest surprise may have been the announcement that Tim Blake Nelson will return as The Leader. Now, the film's director Julius Onah confirms to Phase Zero host Brandon Davis for ComicBook.com that The Leader is indeed the film's villain — and he will present a real challenge for the new Captain America.
