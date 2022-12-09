ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football schedule continues in Week 15 with 49ers @ Seahawks

Millions of football fans are thrilled about the NFL’s return. One major change many spectators may not have realized is the introduction of Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football in 2022.

With the changeover leaving many fans confused with many questions, we’ve got your answers when it comes to the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football schedule for the 2022-23 NFL season.

Is Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime?

Yes. For the first time ever, Amazon Prime Video will be the only source to watch Thursday Night Football in 2022. After Amazon purchased exclusive rights to TNF for $1 billion per season, fans looking to watch NFL football on Thursday nights this season will have to turn to streaming devices instead. But don’t worry, you can still access football on your television sets at home.

The broadcast will feature a play-by-play commentary by the great Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit. An alternate stream with Dude Perfect or TNF en Español is also available.

Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football schedule in 2022-23

NFL on Amazon Prime will be a new experience for everyone this season, and there are many exciting matchups to look forward to. Here is the full Amazon TNF schedule for the 2022-23 season.

2022 Thursday Night Football schedule

Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info
Week 15 – Dec. 15 49ers @ Seahawks 8:15 PM Amazon Prime
Week 16 – Dec. 22 Jaguars @ Jets 8:15 PM Amazon Prime
Week 17 – Dec. 29 Cowboys @ Titans 8:30 PM Amazon Prime

How to watch Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime

Fans can sign up to watch Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime here . Or, for those with Amazon Prime, you already have your Thursday Night Football subscription included.

There are many ways to stream TNF on Amazon Prime Video. Live broadcasts can be viewed by those who have Fire TV or other living room devices such as Roku, smart TVs, or game consoles. Phones and tablets also have access.

Coverage kicks off each week beginning at 7 PM ET, with the actual game kickoff set for 8 PM ET.

The Amazon Thursday Night Football package will also be available to those with NFL Sunday Ticket.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

For those looking to become new members of Amazon Prime, the sign-up process is smooth and simple. You can go through the Amazon Prime sign-up process on their website here . Prime costs $14.99 (plus tax) per month, yet other plans are available to help bring costs down.

How to get a free Amazon Prime trial

If you’re uncertain whether Amazon Prime is for you or if you’re just interested in sampling it on a trial basis, there is a free 30-day trial available . Once the trial is over, monthly billing will begin. The trial can be canceled at any time if you wish. Keep an eye on your email notifications once the trial is nearing its expiration date, as the subscription will begin without cancelation.

How to cancel the Amazon Prime free trial

The Amazon Prime free 30-day trial can be canceled at any time through their website. No costs or fees will be incurred as long as the Amazon Prime subscription is canceled before the 30-day trial is up. If you’re curious about seeing what Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football is like, the free trial isn’t a bad way to go.

