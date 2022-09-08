Read full article on original website
Related
Saddle Up At This Bed And Breakfast For Sale In Lufkin, Texas
Bring your horses and the entire family to this Bed and Breakfast for sale in Lufkin. This stately, two-story, southern mansion has endless possibilities. I have actually been to this property before on the North Loop in Lufkin for a wedding. The horse stables double as a quaint event venue.
Who Has The Best Burger In Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas?
If you asked me what my favorite meal is you will always get the same answer - hamburgers. The Brick Street Burger Battle is looking for people like me and you to decide who has the best burger in downtown Nacogdoches. This first-ever battle begins on Thursday, September 15th, 2022...
Get Your Beer Tab Covered At This Event In Nacogdoches, Texas
If you are new to Nacogdoches there is an event Friday, September 9th, 2022 going on at Fredonia Brewery that might interest you. Especially if you love beer. Fredonia Brewery is also calling all their regulars, locals, and BINs (born in Nacogdoches) to come out and welcome all these new Nac residents. The start of the school year always brings a few new faces to town, and this is a great chance to meet them.
KLTV
Carthage’s Montrel Hatten makes catch for a 60 yard touchdown
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday night’s game against San Antonio Cornerstone, Carthage’s Montrel Hatten runs down the sideline and makes a long catch, running it in for a 60 yard touchdown. We have the clip here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Full Moon Concert Series – 90’s Tribute Coming To Nacogdoches, Texas
The fourth installment of the "Full Moon Concerts" is gearing up to be a huge '90s rock throwback show. It's coming up on October 21st and October 22nd, 2022 in Festival Park in Downtown Nacogdoches. The concert series has covered the '60s, '70s, and ‘80s, and are now going right...
Accident on US 59 in Lufkin has been cleared
UPDATE: The accident has been cleared and traffic is flowing normally LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin officials are reporting traffic on northbound US 59 at South First is currently backed up due to accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities indicate the accident happened on the northbound side of US 59 and South Medford Drive flyover. Drivers […]
Angelina Master Gardeners Fall Native Plant Sale Coming To Lufkin, Texas
When you are making decisions regarding what to put in your yard in Deep East Texas, you need to know that the plants you decide on are going to survive. Some plants just do better in our soil and sun than others. That's where the Angelina Master Gardeners come in...
KLTV
Lufkin topples No. 3 A&M Consolidated
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers red-hot start to the 2021 season continued in Week 3 after they took down No. 3 A&M Consolidated on the road. Lufkin won the game 31-14. The Panthers are 3-0 following wins over Tyler Legacy and Nacogdoches before Friday night’s win. Lufkin...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 hospitalized after ‘accidental shooting’ in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Lufkin Police Department is on the scene of an accidental shooting in Crown Colony at a townhouse on Westchester Street, officials said. All people involved were detained and police say foul play does not appear to be involved. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was conscious and […]
Texas man dies after possible drowning at Lake Palestine, officials say
His family said he had been drinking.
Lufkin PD: Major gambling seizure at six locations Saturday
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department began seizing eight liners from six for-cash gambling locations across the city Saturday afternoon. According to officials, a seizure operation began today around 3:30 p.m. at the following locations: 1702 S. First Street 911 Ellis Ave. 2213 S. First Street 502 E. Denman Ave. 210 S. Timberland […]
2 dead, several injured after crash in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two people died and several were injured following a crash that happened in Rusk County, officials said. The two-vehicle crash happened just south of FM 850 and US Hwy 259 North, the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department said. Officials said that at the time of the wreck, traffic was diverted […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTRE
Police say suspects in Lufkin park shooting are juveniles
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department continues to investigate a park shooting that happened at Brandon Park that left one person injured late Wednesday night. No arrests have been made yet but according to Jessica Pebsworth, Communications Director for the City of Lufkin, all parties involved in the shooting were juveniles.
Inmate Who Escaped from Crockett, Texas Jail Has Been Captured
There is good news to report this afternoon concerning an inmate who escape early this morning from the Houston County Jail in Crockett, Texas. According to a Facebook post from the Houston County Sheriff's Office,. at approximately 2:30 p.m., the escaped inmate Miguel Zuniga was apprehended by the Corsicana Police...
Kilgore, TX Cops Arrest 5 From Michigan On Organized Theft Charges
When I first read this story, I had to find out exactly how many miles Flint, Michigan was from Kilgore. For the record, its 1,140 miles or a 17 hour car drive or a 6 hour flight from their to the nearest major airport. These alleged organized theft suspect are a LONG way from home and have to deal with "Texas Justice".
Here’s How You Can Get Half-Priced Food from Guacamole’s
For the past several Fridays, we've been introducing half-priced offers for restaurants in Lufkin and Nacogdoches. Last week, BBQ and burgers were on the block from S&T Pit Burgers in Lufkin, and prior to that, it was delicious Mexican food from the top-rated El Ranchero in Nacogdoches. Those half-priced offers...
5 accused of trying to steal over $2,500 worth of items at Kilgore Walmart arrested
KILGORE, Texas — Five people accused of trying to steal over $2,500 in merchandise from the Kilgore Walmart were arrested last weekend on organized theft charges. Kilgore Assistant Police Chief Johnathan Gage said the police department received a call from a Walmart employee on Sunday regarding five people walking through the store with a lot of carts filled with several items.
scttx.com
Texas DPS Investigating Two-Vehicle CMV Crash; U.S. 59 Shut Down (Updated)
(Update: 10:14am): Wrecker crews are currently working on the vehicles involved in the crash and the roadway remains shut down by TxDOT due to safety reasons. Texas Department of Public Safety is currently working a two vehicle commercial motor vehicle crash involving a hazmat truck which is currently on fire as of 7:40am September 10, 2022.
KLTV
Storms bring down trees in Leverett’s Chapel area
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A brief but dangerous storm toppled trees and damaged homes Wednesday morning in Rusk county. Strong winds had trees crashing to the ground along County Road 152 near the Leverett’s Chapel area of Rusk county. Homeowners say the trees began crashing down just after...
Pick Your Own Muscadine Adventure With SFA Gardens In Nacogdoches, Texas
Have you ever had a Muscadine? If not, it may just be the best grape that you have never tasted. They have a thick skin, yet melt in your mouth and you can just spit out the seed. There is a bumper crop this year at the SFA Gardens, and they are offering you a chance to get in on the bounty.
K-Fox 95.5
Lufkin, TX
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
K-Fox 95.5 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0