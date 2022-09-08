ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Get Your Beer Tab Covered At This Event In Nacogdoches, Texas

If you are new to Nacogdoches there is an event Friday, September 9th, 2022 going on at Fredonia Brewery that might interest you. Especially if you love beer. Fredonia Brewery is also calling all their regulars, locals, and BINs (born in Nacogdoches) to come out and welcome all these new Nac residents. The start of the school year always brings a few new faces to town, and this is a great chance to meet them.
