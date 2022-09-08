2024 On300 DL Charleston Collins talks Arkansas visit, upcoming trip to Ole Miss

2024 DL Charleston Collins. (Billy Embody - On3)

Pine Bluff (Ark.) three-star defensive lineman Charleston Collins was back in a familiar location this past weekend. He made his fifth trip to Arkansas and watched the Razorbacks take down Cincinnati.

Collins has received more than 20 offers. However, he can “comfortably” include Arkansas as one of his top 10 schools.

“Every time I have visited Arkansas, it’s really been a family-type vibe from them,” Collins told On3. “It hasn’t just been one coach recruiting me. It’s really been the whole staff from Coach Sam Pittman down.”

Last Saturday marked Collins’ second game visit to Fayetteville after watching the Razorbacks beat Missouri 34-17 last November. The trip made a large impression on him because multiple in-state recruits were in attendance at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. It showed him that “Arkansas is trying to invest into in-state talent.”

One of the coaches leading that charge is Pittman. The Razorbacks’ head coach has been active in Collins’ recruitment, which stands out to the 6-foot-4, 257 pound prospect.

It’s part of the reason that Collins likes the “vibe” of the program. Additionally, he appreciates how hard Arkansas plays on the field.

“The message I took from the coaching staff is their will to fight til the end,” said Collins, the No. 235 overall prospect and No. 23 defensive lineman in the 2024 On300. “You must play Arkansas all four quarters. By beating a team that was in the playoffs last year makes a statement to everyone else on their schedule.”

Collins is looking forward to his Ole Miss game visit

Collins has visited Ole Miss multiple times. However, this weekend’s matchup between the Rebels and Central Arkansas will mark his first game visit to Oxford.

“This weekend, I really just want to get down and experience one of their games,” Collins said. “I’ve never been to one, so I want to see what the atmosphere is like.”

According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Ole Miss has a close lead over Arkansas for Collins’ commitment. The Rebels’ chance is currently 43.4%, while the Razorbacks aren’t far behind at 28.7%.

Currently, Coordinator of College Personnel Alex Faulk is the “lead coach” in Ole Miss’ recruitment of Collins.

“Since the last week of July, they really started picking up in my recruiting,” Collins said.

Collins’ recruitment is starting to heat up

Collins is currently open to all schools recruited him. However, he has found that some programs are recruiting him harder than others.

That list includes Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, North Carolina, Ole Miss and Oregon.

“They (have) been reaching out and turning up the heat,” Collins said.

Despite not having any visits scheduled, Collins has an idea of which schools he wants to see on a game visit. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, North Carolina and Texas A&M are all under consideration by the three-star.

Collins has a long time to choose which program is right for him. But he already knows one main factor of his decision.

People are most important,” Collins said. “I want to choose a school who have people that will have my best interest at heart. I don’t believe in the bandwagoning and stuff, so the school I choose is where I will be for the next few years of my life.”