Thursday Cup of Joe: Latest Alabama recruiting intel (Sept. 8)

Bryce Young made the play of the game for Alabama in the Crimson Tide’s 20-19 win over Texas on Saturday, and it turns out his team got away with an infraction on the play. Alabama was down 19-17 with 35 seconds left and had a 1st-and-10 at the Texas 42. Young narrowly avoided a sack and was able to scramble for a 20-yard gain to the Texas 17.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO