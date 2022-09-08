Thursday Cup of Joe: Latest Alabama recruiting intel (Sept. 8)
BamaInsider shares the latest on Ole Miss LB commit Suntarine Perkins, a couple of prospects committed elsewhere who will visit Alabama, some basketball recruiting notes, and more.
