Tuscaloosa, AL

Nick Saban describes how Alabama has prepared for the Texas heat

By Steve Samra
On3.com
 3 days ago
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Nick Saban prepares for everything his team could be challenged by on game week, even the brutal Texas heat that could play a factor in Saturday’s showdown with the Longhorns.

At the moment, the forecast is calling for upper-90 temperatures weather and plenty of sunshine for the Crimson Tide’s trip to Austin, and Saban wants his guys at their best. Speaking with the media ahead of the game, the Alabama leader described how his team has prepared for the Texas heat.

“We do just about everything we can,” stated Saban. “We give guys hydration tests and tell them on a daily basis, you know do they, are they fully hydrated? Do they need to be hydrated? We use IVs for some guys who have really bad problems, in terms of how much they sweat. It’s 90 degrees here every day, so we’re managing this every day. It’s not something that’s new for us to have to deal with, but I do think that part of preparation is what you do off the field. How you hydrate, how you eat, how you sleep, how you rest.

“All those things are really, really important when you’re getting ready to play in difficult circumstances, difficult conditions. The heat certainly creates a difficult circumstance, no doubt.”

Evidently, Nick Saban wants some respect put on the name of the Alabama heat his team deals with on a daily basis. When kickoff rolls around, the weather won’t hamper the Crimson Tide, it seems.

Nick Saban identifies difficulty stopping big plays from Texas offense

Nick Saban may know the architect of the Texas offense well in Steve Sarkisian, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t weary regarding slowing them down.

With tremendous talent littered throughout the field, Saban recognizes the Longhorns have the ability to create big plays. On Wednesday, the Alabama leader spoke to that point, and how he’s hoping to slow his opponents down.

“I think the first thing is they have great balance,” Saban said on Wednesday’s SEC coaches’ teleconference. “They do a really good job of running the ball. A lot of these big plays that they make come off of the run game with really good play action passes that are vertical, down the field type patterns that are not always easy to cover. They do a good job in formation and motion, making you adjust when they’re taking those shots. And they’ve got good players to do it.

“So that combination of those things. But the fact that they have great balance, you just can’t be one-dimensional against them, you’ve got to try to stop the running back. And then they take shots with some really good skill players in a really good scheme.”

Regardless, Alabama will be expected to come out with a victory in Austin — they’re double-digit favorites over the Longhorns. Still, Nick Saban isn’t one to take his opponents lightly, and he’s not doing that with Texas.

On3.com

