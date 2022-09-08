Billy Napier explains why he expects a big jump from Week 1 to Week 2

(UAA Photo)

Florida football put on a pretty impressive debut performance under new coach Billy Napier. But the Gators gaffer is already eyeing big improvements from Week 1 to Week 2. At his weekly press conference, Napier addressed what improvement looks like to him.

“Our approach is, during the season, we want to be a well-oiled machine. We’re hopeful we will improve each week and get consumed with the process of preparing the team so that they can play with confidence,” he shared. Then added: “And really, that’s your job as a coach. You’re a teacher. And step by step, throughout the week, you’re trying to recreate the game in a practice setting. You’re trying to do that.”

Looking back at the Utah performance, Napier saw a number of spectacular plays. However, he didn’t believe the Gators played great in any one facet of the game.

“You know, I don’t know that I could put together a laundry list of things — I don’t think we did anything elite. I think we did a lot of things very average in the game, and some below average. We made some WOW plays. There were times where we did it exactly right and it was beautiful. But the percentage of that was too low for me. So we wanna have more plays where we have 11 players do exactly what they’re supposed to do.”

The goal is building toward that 11-man consistency on every down. After that answer, another reporter asked if having the second game of the year also at home and once again kicking off later in the evening helps maintain their routine from the first game.

“I do think it does help,” Napier answered, explaining: “Because the timeline is exactly the same and the venue is exactly the same. I mean, we quality control every minute of Friday/Saturday in terms of what that looked like. It was the first time for the majority of people in the organization besides a few players. I’m talking about everything. So I think we’re going to be better. And I know that we got a great group of people here throughout the building that take a lot of pride in their role. So that’s when you get it going — when you got a lot of people taking pride in what they do.”

Billy Napier is off on the right foot as Florida coach. But all that goodwill could be a wash if the Gators drop their SEC opener against 20th-ranked Kentucky.