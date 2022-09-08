ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Billy Napier explains why he expects a big jump from Week 1 to Week 2

By Alex Weber
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41TfZ2_0hn9yWXj00
(UAA Photo)

Florida football put on a pretty impressive debut performance under new coach Billy Napier. But the Gators gaffer is already eyeing big improvements from Week 1 to Week 2. At his weekly press conference, Napier addressed what improvement looks like to him.

“Our approach is, during the season, we want to be a well-oiled machine. We’re hopeful we will improve each week and get consumed with the process of preparing the team so that they can play with confidence,” he shared. Then added: “And really, that’s your job as a coach. You’re a teacher. And step by step, throughout the week, you’re trying to recreate the game in a practice setting. You’re trying to do that.”

Looking back at the Utah performance, Napier saw a number of spectacular plays. However, he didn’t believe the Gators played great in any one facet of the game.

“You know, I don’t know that I could put together a laundry list of things — I don’t think we did anything elite. I think we did a lot of things very average in the game, and some below average. We made some WOW plays. There were times where we did it exactly right and it was beautiful. But the percentage of that was too low for me. So we wanna have more plays where we have 11 players do exactly what they’re supposed to do.”

The goal is building toward that 11-man consistency on every down. After that answer, another reporter asked if having the second game of the year also at home and once again kicking off later in the evening helps maintain their routine from the first game.

“I do think it does help,” Napier answered, explaining: “Because the timeline is exactly the same and the venue is exactly the same. I mean, we quality control every minute of Friday/Saturday in terms of what that looked like. It was the first time for the majority of people in the organization besides a few players. I’m talking about everything. So I think we’re going to be better. And I know that we got a great group of people here throughout the building that take a lot of pride in their role. So that’s when you get it going — when you got a lot of people taking pride in what they do.”

Billy Napier is off on the right foot as Florida coach. But all that goodwill could be a wash if the Gators drop their SEC opener against 20th-ranked Kentucky.

Comments / 0

Related
Wildcats Today

Players to Watch for Kentucky Against Florida

The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats will look to make an early-season statement as they head into The Swamp for a date with No. 12 Florida. The Gators enter the game as a 5.5-point favorite following their monumental season-opening win over then No. 7 Utah. It's Will Levis against Anthony Richardson, Mark ...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
State
Kentucky State
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
State
Utah State
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Citrus County Chronicle

'When it rains, it pours'

LIVE OAK - The Chiefland Indians knew what they were going up against in their third game of the season. In fact, first-year head coach James Corbin said after last week’s win over West Oaks Academy that the Suwannee Bulldogs would be the Indians’ toughest matchup on the first half of their schedule.
CHIEFLAND, FL
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Heavy rains drench Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are increasing rain chances for the next couple of days, expecting an 80% coverage across Central Florida on Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a tornado warning for the area of Archer in Marion County that lasted from 8:26 a.m. until 9 a.m. An earlier tornado warning issued by the NWS at 7:53 a.m. for parts of western Marion County was allowed to expire before 8:30 a.m.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

State warns Gainesville against finalizing multi-family zoning plan

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is warning the city of Gainesville to reverse course after the commission voted to end single-family zoning in the city. The department reviewed the change to the city’s comprehensive plan to allow the multi-family units to be built in neighborhoods...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Gators
WCJB

Alachua County deputies arrest man for battering pregnant woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after he strangled a pregnant woman at UF Health Shands Hospital last month. Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested 34-year-old Joseph Reynolds Friday night. He is charged with aggravated battery with knowledge the victim was pregnant. The incident report says Reynolds...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for beating woman, cracking patrol car windshield

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested by police after he beat and choked a woman leaving ‘numerous’ bruises according to the arrest report. Brandon Cutler, 21, was arrested early on Thursday morning on charges of domestic battery involving strangulation, property damage, drug possession, and resisting an officer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Action News Jax

FHP: Pedestrian dead after hit by van in Lake City crash

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that a deadly crash occurred Friday morning on U.S. 41 and SE County Road 349 in Lake City. According to the FHP, at around 6:50 a.m., a 65-year-old man from Alachua County was driving a van north on U.S. 41 approaching SE CR 349. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking northbound on U.S. 41 ahead of the van.
LAKE CITY, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
68K+
Followers
69K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy