Women's soccer caps nonconference play with draw against Cougars
CHICAGO, Ill. — The Bellarmine University women's soccer team concluded nonconference play with a scoreless draw Sunday at Chicago State. Bellarmine (0-3-4) posted its fourth tie in seven matches. It was the first stalemate of the season for Chicago State, which moved to 1-6-1. SeniorElyssa Francis and sophomore Cambria Kingman combined for the shutout in goal. Bellarmine's defense notched its third shutout of the season.
Bellarmine storms back to take opener, but falls in four sets to IUPUI
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—The Bellarmine Knights closed play in the Hawthorn Suites Louisville East Bellarmine Invitation by dropping a 1-3 decision to the IUPUI Jaguars in Knights Hall on Saturday afternoon. Bellarmine pulled out a thrilling 29-27 first set victory when Anna Lococo served up an ace to win it after...
Women's soccer concludes nonconference play with trip to Chicago State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University women's soccer team will wrap up nonconference play when the Knights visit Chicago State for a 2 p.m. (ET) contest Sunday. Bellarmine (0-3-3) and Chicago State (2-5) met last season in Owsley B. Frazier Stadium. The Knights never trailed, going up 1-0 and 3-1 before pulling out a 3-2 victory. Returners Grady Clark and Zenia Nava scored two of the goals for Bellarmine.
James Madison uses first half offense to push past Bellarmine in Knights' home opener
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Bellarmine field hockey fought in its home opener on Saturday night, but came up short by a final score of 3-0 versus James Madison. Following a sluggish offensive performance against no. 5 Louisville at Trager Stadium on Friday, the visiting Dukes turned up the offense early, scoring three first half goals.
ASUN announces 2023 women's tennis conference schedule
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The ASUN Conference released the 2023 women's tennis league schedule this weekend. While there are 13 teams in the conference for the 2023 season, Bellarmine will play eight matches versus different teams over the course of four weeks. Bellarmine will host four ASUN contests at the...
Men's soccer drops ASUN opener at Liberty
LYNCHBURG, Va. — Liberty scored two goals inside the last eight minutes in defeating the Bellarmine University men's soccer team 2-0 in an ASUN opener Saturday at Osborne Stadium. All three of the shots for Bellarmine (2-2-1, 0-1 ASUN) were on goal, but Liberty (2-1-1, 1-0) had 15 total...
Knights fall to Seattle and Gardner-Webb in 2022 home debut
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—The Bellarmine volleyball team made its home debut on Friday in the Hawthorn Suites Louisville East Bellarmine Invitational at Knights Hall, where the host team fell in both of its matches. The Knights dropped a 3-0 decision to Seattle in the afternoon and lost a heartbreaker in five...
Bellarmine Men's Golf to open 2022-23 season at Marshall
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—The Bellarmine men's golf team makes its 2022-23 debut on Monday as the Knights tee it up in Marshall University's Joe Feaganes Invitational at the Guyan Golf and Country Club in Huntington, West Virginia. The event will mark the first action under new coach Bruce Brown, who took...
Knights to tee it up at Youngstown State in first action of the year
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—The Bellarmine women's golf team kicks off its 2022-23 campaign at Youngstown State's Roseann Schwartz Invitational on Monday and Tuesday at the Mill Creek North golf course. For Coach Art Henry, there's not much different for his squad this season as he lost just one player—Olivia Pennybaker, to...
