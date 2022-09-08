CHICAGO, Ill. — The Bellarmine University women's soccer team concluded nonconference play with a scoreless draw Sunday at Chicago State. Bellarmine (0-3-4) posted its fourth tie in seven matches. It was the first stalemate of the season for Chicago State, which moved to 1-6-1. SeniorElyssa Francis and sophomore Cambria Kingman combined for the shutout in goal. Bellarmine's defense notched its third shutout of the season.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO