Tallahassee, FL

Warchant TV: Thursday FSU Football practice footage

By Aslan Hajivandi
 4 days ago
Florida State Football returned to work on Thursday morning for a condensed, mostly indoors practice as the Seminoles sit idle for the upcoming weekend.

Veterans were given a lighter load with only 19 periods of practice versus the usual 25 while underclassmen put in the work typical for a “Wednesday” practice as head coach Mike Norvell classified it.

FSU (2-0) returns to action next Friday, Sept. 16, at Cardinal Stadium vs. Louisville (0-1, 0-1).

Austin R. Cox contributed to this video

