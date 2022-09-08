ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Napier breaks down why pressure is a privilege at Florida

By Sam Gillenwater
Billy Napier got his first taste of SEC head coaching last weekend and, needless to say, it went very well. Napier’s team had The Swamp rocking on Saturday night with the upset win over No. 7 Utah. That led the Florida Gators to leap to No. 12 in this week’s AP Poll. After one week, pressure has significantly increased in Gainesville but, in Napier’s opinion, he and his players are playing with house money.

Napier spoke about the pressure of playing from the position his team is now in during his press conference on Wednesday. He says it comes with playing in the SEC but, rather than seeing it as a negative, he wants his players to see it as an opportunity.

“At these venues, these environments, (in) this league, this level is magnified. You’ve got a lot of people watching,” said Napier. “I always try to flip the script in my head with myself and our team that it’s really an opportunity. As soon as I see the word pressure, in my mind I say opportunity.”

Florida took advantage of their first opportunity to open the season. The Gators dug their heels in and, in a back-and-forth contest, was the team who came out on top against a Top-10 opponent.

Napier says he and his team are thankful for the privilege that comes with representing the University of Florida. To coach and play for that school and in that league is something Napier says they don’t take lightly.

“I think if we can take that approach and view it that way, we get to do it. We don’t have to do it. I mean this is truly a privilege,” Napier said. “I mean, heck, to play in this league at a place like the University of Florida is a special experience and one that not everybody gets to do. So it’s an opportunity and I think we try to view it that way.”

Florida will not have to wait long for their next opportunity. Top-20 conference foe Kentucky comes to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium this weekend to open the SEC slate for both teams. With this mindset, Napier will have his team more than ready for the contest. Pressure makes diamonds and, after a strong start in Gainesville, fans are hoping to see Napier make even more in his conference debut.

