Dabo Swinney contract includes larger buyout for Alabama
CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney received a new contract Thursday morning that will pay him $115 million over the next 10 years.
Swinney is now behind only Nick Saban in terms of average annual salary.
Alabama’s head coach makes $11.7 million per year, while Swinney’s new deal pays him an average of $11.5 million annually.
Here are the full details of Swinney’s contract:
Dabo Swinney salary by year
2022: $10.5 million
2023: $10.75 million
2024: $11 million
2025: $11.25 million
2026: $11.5 million
2027: $11.5 million
2028: $11.75 million
2029: $12 million
2030: $12.25 million
2031: $12.5 million
University buyout if Swinney is fired without cause
2022: $64 million
2023: $64 million
2024: $60 million
2025: $60 million
2026: $57 million
2027-2031: Remaining total compensation
Employee buyout if Swinney leaves Clemson for another university
2022: $6,000,000
2023: $5,000,000
2024: $5,000,000
2025: $4,000,000
2026: $3,000,000
2027: $3,000,000
2028: $2,000,000
2029: $2,000,000
2030: $1,000,000
2031: Not applicable
Employee buyout if Swinney leaves for Alabama
2022: $9,000,000
2023: $7.5 million
2024:$7.5 million
2025: $6 million
2026: $4.5 million
2027: $4.5 million
2028: $3 million
2029: $3 million
2030: $1.5 million
2031: Not applicable
Note: Dabo Swinney has no buyout if he leaves for an NFL head coaching job.
Other benefits for Dabo Swinney: Two vehicles under dealer program plus insurance and taxes. If dealer program not available them two monthly stipends of $1,000 each.
Swinney will receive a 22-seat suite and 20 tickets to home and away football games. He will get 40 tickets to postseason games.
Swinney will receive six tickets each to men’s basketball and baseball games.
Incentives to Dabo Swinney’s contract
ACC Championship game appearance: $50,000
AND
ACC Championship win: $200,000
Non-CFP Bowl Game w/ 8 or more regular season wins: $75,000
OR
NY6 non-Semifinal Bowl: $150,000
OR
College Football Playoff Appearance (upon Expansion only): $150,000
AND
College Football Playoff Semifinal Appearance: $250,000
AND
College Football Playoff Championship Appearance: $250,000
AND
College Football Playoff Champion: $350,000
Single-Year APR ≥ 950: $75,000
OR
Single-Year APR ≥ 975: $100,000
ACC Coach of the Year Award: $25,000
AND
National Coach of the Year Award: $50,000
Comments / 65