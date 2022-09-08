ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Dabo Swinney contract includes larger buyout for Alabama

By Matt Connolly
 3 days ago
Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney received a new contract Thursday morning that will pay him $115 million over the next 10 years.

Swinney is now behind only Nick Saban in terms of average annual salary.

Alabama’s head coach makes $11.7 million per year, while Swinney’s new deal pays him an average of $11.5 million annually.

Here are the full details of Swinney’s contract:

Dabo Swinney salary by year

2022: $10.5 million

2023: $10.75 million

2024: $11 million

2025: $11.25 million

2026: $11.5 million

2027: $11.5 million

2028: $11.75 million

2029: $12 million

2030: $12.25 million

2031: $12.5 million

University buyout if Swinney is fired without cause

2022: $64 million

2023: $64 million

2024: $60 million

2025: $60 million

2026: $57 million

2027-2031: Remaining total compensation

Employee buyout if Swinney leaves Clemson for another university

2022: $6,000,000

2023: $5,000,000

2024: $5,000,000

2025: $4,000,000

2026: $3,000,000

2027: $3,000,000

2028: $2,000,000

2029: $2,000,000

2030: $1,000,000

2031: Not applicable

Employee buyout if Swinney leaves for Alabama

2022: $9,000,000

2023: $7.5 million

2024:$7.5 million

2025: $6 million

2026: $4.5 million

2027: $4.5 million

2028: $3 million

2029: $3 million

2030: $1.5 million

2031: Not applicable

Note: Dabo Swinney has no buyout if he leaves for an NFL head coaching job.

Other benefits for Dabo Swinney: Two vehicles under dealer program plus insurance and taxes. If dealer program not available them two monthly stipends of $1,000 each.

Swinney will receive a 22-seat suite and 20 tickets to home and away football games. He will get 40 tickets to postseason games.

Swinney will receive six tickets each to men’s basketball and baseball games.

Incentives to Dabo Swinney’s contract

ACC Championship game appearance: $50,000

AND

ACC Championship win: $200,000

Non-CFP Bowl Game w/ 8 or more regular season wins: $75,000

OR

NY6 non-Semifinal Bowl: $150,000

OR

College Football Playoff Appearance (upon Expansion only): $150,000

AND

College Football Playoff Semifinal Appearance: $250,000

AND

College Football Playoff Championship Appearance: $250,000

AND

College Football Playoff Champion: $350,000

Single-Year APR ≥ 950: $75,000

OR

Single-Year APR ≥ 975: $100,000

ACC Coach of the Year Award: $25,000

AND

National Coach of the Year Award: $50,000

Comments / 65

Wayne Edwards
3d ago

I still Say a coach or player of any kind should get more than the soldiers that protect our country so they can coach or play sports that's just crazy. That's what's wrong with this country money hungry people

Reply
8
john
3d ago

only a backwards idiot state university would pay a football coach that much money with their war veterans living in poverty. I mean really. no wonder China is overtaking us... 😒

Reply(4)
6
Lacy Lane
3d ago

Sports payments have way gone over the top and Clemson keeps healthier players coz they play nobody hence a winning record I invite them to play the schedule of about anyone in the SEC, it would be a totally different story. I’m not sure they could beat Cincy . Watch the other conferences they look like high school players for the most part. Again the pay is stupid. Keeping up with the Jones’s.

Reply
4
On3.com

Pete Thamel: Names to watch for next Nebraska head coach, replacing Scott Frost

Scott Frost has been shown the door at Nebraska, and a litany of replacement coaches have already come up in conversation in the hours following his firing. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, 15 names have made the initial list – in no order – as to who will be the man to step in for Frost in Lincoln next season. These names include Matt Campbell, Mark Stoops, Dave Aranda, Bill O’Brien, Lance Leipold, Jim Leonhard, PJ Fleck, Chris Klieman, Dave Doeren, Sam Pittman, Alex Grinch, Matt Entz, Bret Bielema, Jamey Chadwell and Troy Calhoun.
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

Recruits share reactions to Alabama's 20-19 win over Texas

Alabama’s football team survived a nail-biter in Austin (Tx.) on Saturday. Behind a masterful final drive led by Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide connected on a 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining to beat the Texas Longhorns 20-19. Get one year of access to BamaInsider for just $1!!...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
