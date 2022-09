Tim Warner, Getty Images

Alabama is two days away from its first road game of the season, which will come in Austin (Tex.) against Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns. The last time these two top brands faced off, the Crimson Tide walked away with their first national title under Nick Saban in Jan. of 2010. BamaInsider caught up with Joe Cook, the managing editor for Inside Texas, to get his thoughts on the upcoming matchup.