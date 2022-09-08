Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA x NOLA, New Orleans live music festival is back again this year.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Second Harvest Food Bank to Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Pelicans VP Swin Cash Joins Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022
New Orleans Pelicans' vice president of basketball operations and team development, has been enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Lakers: Could Lakers Benefit From Flipping Anthony Davis To Warriors?
Should L.A. ponder moving on from the oft-hurt big man?
CBS Sports
2022 NBA offseason wrap-up: Kevin Durant changes tune; Russell Westbrook still a Laker; Cavs swoop Knicks
The NBA offseason moves fast. Sometimes too fast. It also happens to coincide with the summer months, when many families make use of some well-earned vacation time and head off to exotic places like Tuscany, Bali or Branson, Missouri. Spending all those hours in transit without access to proper WiFi or 5G could lead to a deficiency in NBA gossip (which, as science has proven, can make you an absolute nightmare to deal with).
NBA・
Brian Windhorst gets called out by 1 notable NBA player
Despite Brian Windhorst being the iconic meme lord of the summer, not everyone is a fan of his. The ESPN personality Windhorst went viral this week for his reaction to Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley of the Los Angeles Lakers being listed on an “NBA Today” segment as one of the NBA’s notable backcourts. An exasperated Windhorst questioned the seriousness of the selection and expressed doubt that the Westbrook-Beverley backcourt could “work in any circumstance in 2022 NBA.”
NBA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles Lakers Land Nikola Vucevic In Major Trade Scenario
In any given season, every NBA team starts off with its own set of expectations. The success or failure of their season will be measured by how close they come to meeting them. Of course, for some teams, failure is the expectation. One of the league’s worst-kept secrets is that...
Pelicans Sign Daeqwon Plowden To Exhibit 10 Deal
SEPTEMBER 9: The Pelicans have officially signed Plowden to an Exhibit 10 contract, Hoops Rumors has learned. JULY 19: After playing for the Pelicans‘ Summer League team, undrafted rookie swingman Daeqwon Plowden will sign an Exhibit 10 contract with New Orleans, sources tell Will Guillory of The Athletic (Twitter link).
Yardbarker
Report: Carmelo Anthony not a priority for the Celtics
Carmelo Anthony may have to wait a little bit longer for his potential 20th season in the NBA. Brian Robb of MassLive reported this week that the Boston Celtics are not expected to have interest in signing the ten-time All-Star Anthony prior to training camp. Robb adds that Anthony is not a priority for Boston, as they would like to give a chance to some of the young guys they already have.
Brooklyn Nets Land Kristaps Porzingis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA draft is a beast of its own. Across the internet, you’ll find basketball fans who can tell you in great detail about 16-year-olds more easily than they can players who are currently in the NBA. The draft may be fun to follow, but it also certainly attracts...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pelicans Sign 3 Players to Deals
The New Orleans Pelicans and three players agree to contracts ahead of the 2022 NBA preseason.
Memphis Grizzlies Offseason Summary
With the 2022-23 NBA season right around the corner, the Grizzlies are ready to be contenders. Here’s a Memphis Grizzlies Offseason Summary. The obvious number one priority for the Grizzlies was re-signing their first option, Ja Morant. After averaging 27.4 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game, and 6.7 assists per game, Morant was presented wit the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award last year. He led the Grizzlies to the second round of the playoffs last year and will be important in the team’s future.
Comments / 0