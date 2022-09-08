ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

CBS Sports

2022 NBA offseason wrap-up: Kevin Durant changes tune; Russell Westbrook still a Laker; Cavs swoop Knicks

The NBA offseason moves fast. Sometimes too fast. It also happens to coincide with the summer months, when many families make use of some well-earned vacation time and head off to exotic places like Tuscany, Bali or Branson, Missouri. Spending all those hours in transit without access to proper WiFi or 5G could lead to a deficiency in NBA gossip (which, as science has proven, can make you an absolute nightmare to deal with).
Larry Brown Sports

Brian Windhorst gets called out by 1 notable NBA player

Despite Brian Windhorst being the iconic meme lord of the summer, not everyone is a fan of his. The ESPN personality Windhorst went viral this week for his reaction to Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley of the Los Angeles Lakers being listed on an “NBA Today” segment as one of the NBA’s notable backcourts. An exasperated Windhorst questioned the seriousness of the selection and expressed doubt that the Westbrook-Beverley backcourt could “work in any circumstance in 2022 NBA.”
Hoops Rumors

Pelicans Sign Daeqwon Plowden To Exhibit 10 Deal

SEPTEMBER 9: The Pelicans have officially signed Plowden to an Exhibit 10 contract, Hoops Rumors has learned. JULY 19: After playing for the Pelicans‘ Summer League team, undrafted rookie swingman Daeqwon Plowden will sign an Exhibit 10 contract with New Orleans, sources tell Will Guillory of The Athletic (Twitter link).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Report: Carmelo Anthony not a priority for the Celtics

Carmelo Anthony may have to wait a little bit longer for his potential 20th season in the NBA. Brian Robb of MassLive reported this week that the Boston Celtics are not expected to have interest in signing the ten-time All-Star Anthony prior to training camp. Robb adds that Anthony is not a priority for Boston, as they would like to give a chance to some of the young guys they already have.
BOSTON, MA
The Game Haus

Memphis Grizzlies Offseason Summary

With the 2022-23 NBA season right around the corner, the Grizzlies are ready to be contenders. Here’s a Memphis Grizzlies Offseason Summary. The obvious number one priority for the Grizzlies was re-signing their first option, Ja Morant. After averaging 27.4 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game, and 6.7 assists per game, Morant was presented wit the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award last year. He led the Grizzlies to the second round of the playoffs last year and will be important in the team’s future.
MEMPHIS, TN

